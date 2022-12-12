Read full article on original website
Organic livestock farmers, hit by rising prices, seek help
Organic dairy and other livestock farmers are calling for emergency federal aid as they grapple with skyrocketing organic feed costs in part from the war in Ukraine and steep fuel and utility expenses
How corn fuels the U.S. economy
There's a reason people refer to corn as yellow gold. In 2021, the United States' corn crop was worth over $86 billion. According to the USDA, The U.S. is largest consumer, producer and exporter of corn in the world. It's not just what we eat. Corn is in what we buy and how we fuel up. And these days, the rest of the world relies on U.S. corn, too. At $2.2 billion in 2019, corn is the most heavily subsidized of all crops. Here's how the U.S. started fueling its economy with corn.
Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States
Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
Colorado asked for a barrage of immigrants | Denver Gazette
Busloads of immigrants. It was only a matter of time. It began last week with the arrival of at least 150 people. A shelter director says most escaped the scarcity and human rights atrocities of Venezuela’s socialist government. They need our compassion, guidance and care. Southern cities and states...
10 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S. Based on Housing Costs
When deciding where to live, you need to not only consider job opportunities but the overall cost of living anywhere you might go. To assist in that endeavor, a number of organizations rank cities in the U.S. and worldwide based on how expensive it is to live there. Here’s a roundup of the most expensive cities in the U.S. today.
DeSantis signs toll relief law for frequent Florida commuters
Florida drivers who spend a lot of time on toll roads could see cheaper commutes in 2023 after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed toll relief legislation into law Thursday. Motorists who pass through at least 35 toll stations per month will get a 50% credit on charges next year. The state set aside $500 million for the program, and local entities will be reimbursed to ensure they don’t lose revenue from the toll charges, according to a legislative analysis.
'We have no time to waste': Bennet urges feds to quickly distribute rural clean energy funds
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday, calling for the quick distribution of clean energy funding to rural communities. With Congress's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August, the federal government designated nearly $14 billion for rural clean energy programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Bennet said rural Coloradans told him they previously faced difficulties accessing USDA programs and rural development funds.
Long Covid Is Distorting the Labor Market — and That's Bad for the U.S. Economy
Long Covid is affecting how Americans work. Some are unable to work at all due to symptoms of the chronic illness. The overall labor impact of long Covid is tough to quantify. Estimates suggest hundreds of thousands to millions may be out of work, at a time when there are historic levels of job openings.
Farm Progress America, December 6, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on denial of a request to get an exemption from the 11-hour driving rule and 14-hour driving window. The truckers who haul livestock, insects and aquatic life requested the exemption in 2018 asking for flexibility to consider the live nature of the cargo they haul. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration claimed that the truckers did not provide adequate evidence they needed the flexibility. Max offers industry insight on the issue.
Home energy prices for all fuels are skyrocketing: Biden and Congress need to act
Prices already are reaching unaffordable levels for many households.
Keystone pipeline rupture spilled diluted bitumen, complicating cleanup
(Reuters) - Material discharged from TC Energy Corp’s ruptured Keystone pipeline was diluted bitumen, a type of heavy crude oil, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Thursday.
'Anti-Big Tech' bills undermine entire sector | OPINION
As our economy adapts and evolves, technology becomes even more critical. We have all witnessed the acceleration of this trend over the last few decades. Today, we tend to think of technology in terms of the advent and rapid growth of tech giants — often referred to as “Big Tech”. The reality is that most of the technology industry in Colorado and throughout America comprises small- to medium-sized innovation-based businesses. These businesses are vital to every industry, including information technology, agriculture, transportation, entertainment, health care, aerospace and defense. In today’s digitally-centric world and integrated economy, virtually every part of society depends on technology to one extent or another. The technology industry is part of an interconnected community of competing businesses of all sizes.
As supply chains unclog, consumers enjoy (tentative) relief
Back in January, 109 container ships waited off the California coast to unload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation's two largest ports. Consumers, stuck at home amid the pandemic, had unleashed an avalanche of orders for goods that overwhelmed factories and ports.Importers were paying $20,000 to send a single container from China to the United States — sometimes more than the goods inside were worth. Businesses had to backorder everything from bedroom furniture to kitchen fryers, if they could get them at all.These days? No freighters are lingering off the Southern California coast. Containers from China go...
Recent state education policy reports miss mark | NOONAN
Some will call this nit picking, or trying to find those annoying larvae in hair that morph into crawling, itchy lice. But picking nits removes those creepy insects off the scalp and reduces the head scratching that occurs when education policy reports arrive in the news. Two of these reports...
Court upholds $187,000 sanction against lawyers who claimed election rigging by Dominion, Facebook
The federal appeals court based in Denver upheld a sanction of nearly $187,000 against two attorneys who pursued unproven claims that Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook and multiple officials in swing states violated the rights of all American voters during the 2020 presidential election. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Commercial real estate downturn to slow construction starts in 2023
Total U.S. construction starts will drop 3% when adjusted for inflation to clock in at $1.08 trillion next year, according to the 2023 Dodge Construction Outlook. The report pegs commercial starts, such as retail, office, warehouse and hotel projects, to fall 13% in 2023 when adjusted for inflation, led by pullbacks in the warehouse and office sectors.
CVS, Walgreens to pay $10.7 billion in opioid settlement led by Colorado, other states
CVS, Walgreens and over a dozen states have finalized a settlement for the drug store chains to pay $10.7 billion to resolve claims that they contributed to the opioid addiction crisis. Colorado is set to receive more than $150 million of the settlement money, state Attorney General Phil Weiser announced...
