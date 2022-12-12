As our economy adapts and evolves, technology becomes even more critical. We have all witnessed the acceleration of this trend over the last few decades. Today, we tend to think of technology in terms of the advent and rapid growth of tech giants — often referred to as “Big Tech”. The reality is that most of the technology industry in Colorado and throughout America comprises small- to medium-sized innovation-based businesses. These businesses are vital to every industry, including information technology, agriculture, transportation, entertainment, health care, aerospace and defense. In today’s digitally-centric world and integrated economy, virtually every part of society depends on technology to one extent or another. The technology industry is part of an interconnected community of competing businesses of all sizes.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO