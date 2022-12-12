Read full article on original website
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
Photos: Meet The WWE Star Released For Risque Content
On Wednesday, the wrestling world learned that a prominent wrestler has reportedly been released by the WWE. According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was released by the company today. The move was allegedly made due to the content she has posted on her FanTime page.
nodq.com
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
WWE releases former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose
The nature of content Rose was posting to FanTime played a role in her departure.
Alexa Bliss becomes number one contender to WWE Raw Women's title
Bliss defeated Bayley in a number one contender's match on Raw.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
Unstable Top Title Contender Emerges For Bianca Belair
Is an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion all but inevitable?. On the 12/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bliss seemingly tapped into a darker place to not only defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship but also hinted at reverting back to her old gimmick.
wrestletalk.com
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move
WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
PWMania
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent
According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy
The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.
