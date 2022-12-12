Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Breaks Silence After NXT Championship Loss
While plenty of those in the wrestling world are commenting on tonight’s NXT Women’s Championship title change, now Mandy Rose has broken her silence. Mandy Rose popped on to Twitter after tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to break her silence after a devastating loss. Taking to Twitter...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Still Has Voice Mail On His Phone From Deceased WWE HOFer
Jeff Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer whose legendary career spans 36 years and counting. In that time, he's enjoyed several World title reigns, started his own wrestling promotions, and worked for WWE, WCW, AEW, and countless other companies. He also worked alongside one deceased Hall of Famer whose last voice mail is still on his cell phone.
wrestlinginc.com
Unstable Top Title Contender Emerges For Bianca Belair
Is an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion all but inevitable?. On the 12/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bliss seemingly tapped into a darker place to not only defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship but also hinted at reverting back to her old gimmick.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Wrestlers Who Cried In The Ring
Wrestling is a unique mix of combat, storylines, and characters, all mixed together into a dramatic weekly show. Each company plays with the recipe of wrestling a little bit to see what works for their viewers and fan base. Regardless of how the formula is used, the secret to the storytelling is creating believable characters, coherent storylines, and drama that fans will want more of.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
wrestlinginc.com
Floyd Mayweather Sr. Gets Involved In Tessa Blanchard Match
This past weekend, former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard battled Miranda Alize at an Ultimate Women of Wrestling show in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, during the match, a guest who was only supposed to attend the event jumped up on the ring apron and began to coach Blanchard. That special guest was none other than Floyd Mayweather Sr.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H And Vince McMahon Once Fought About Whether They Should Punish Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins
It's been a decade since Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (known in AEW as Jon Moxley) first debuted in WWE. It was apparent WWE saw exceptional things in store for the trio from the start, made crystal clear by their impressive debut taking out both John Cena and Ryback during the main event of the 2012 Survivor Series. Rollins, Reigns, and Mox immediately went on to feuds with top stars like Daniel Bryan, Kane, and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in February 2013. The duo of Rollins and Reigns would eventually capture the WWE Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules that May, with Ambrose winning the United States Title on the same night. However, as summer rolled around that year, the trio started treading a bit of water and moving down the card for reasons unclear to fans.
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants To Make WWE Comeback
It's now been nearly five months since the unthinkable happened, when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO. Long thought to be destined to "die in the chair," McMahon walked away in the midst of an investigation into several payments McMahon allegedly made to cover up various affairs and scandals. In most cases, that would be where the story begins and ends, but McMahon now appears ready to put the phrase "everyone loves a good comeback story" to the test.
wrestlinginc.com
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Casts Doubt On WWE Star Returning From Injury
14-time World Champion Randy Orton has been sidelined with a back injury from the WWE since his last match in May, losing to The Usos alongside Matt Riddle to unify the tag titles. It's been reported since that the injury is much more severe than many had originally thought within the company, with Orton being sidelined throughout the rest of 2022, and a timeline yet to be determined, if ever, for a comeback.
Photos: Meet The 'Paige Spiranac' Of Tennis
Paige Spiranac isn't the only former athlete turned social media influencer making it big. There are now some other prominent influencers popping up in other sports, including tennis. Outkick dubbed Rachel Stuhlmann the "Paige Spiranac of tennis" and it's hard to argue with that title. Rachel played at the University...
wrestlinginc.com
Xavier Woods Recalls A Time He Feared WWE Firing Him
A triple crown tag team champion and the 2021 King of the Ring, Xavier Woods has gone through many gimmicks in his WWE career. Arriving in Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) in July 2010, Woods won the FCW tag team championships with Wes Brisco on November 4, 2010. However, an injury to Brisco resulted in the duo being stripped of their championships and Woods trying to find himself.
wrestlinginc.com
Minoru Suzuki Makes Huge Announcement About Future Of Suzuki-Gun
For over a decade, Suzuki-Gun has been one of the most dominant factions in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Over the years, the group has held titles ranging from the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship to the IWGP Tag Team Championship and beyond. Now, however, according to an announcement from Minoru Suzuki himself, Suzuki-Gun will be coming to an end by the close of 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Underwhelmed By Some Rehired WWE Talent
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations, he has brought a number of previously released stars from the Vince McMahon regime back to WWE. The list of previously released stars who have returned to WWE includes Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Sarah Logan, the Good Brothers, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, Emma, and most recently, Tegan Nox. While Wyatt's return has been a hit and Kai is a co-holder of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, some of the other returning performers have not made a significant impact.
wrestlinginc.com
Max Caster Names Proudest Moment Of His AEW Career
The Acclaimed are quickly becoming one of AEW's hottest homegrown tag teams, and have found much success in the tag team division in the past few months. At the 2022 Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite," The Acclaimed finally reached the pinnacle when they defeated Swerve in our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. This was a massive deal as, by winning the AEW tag titles, Anthony Bowens became the first-ever openly gay AEW wrestler to hold a title within the company. While the tag title win was a huge moment for both Bowens and Max Caster's careers, Caster discussed which AEW moment of his he is personally most proud of.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Upended In Shocking Upset On AEW Dynamite
In the short history of All Elite Wrestling, there have been countless shocking moments. However, the biggest upset in the history of the company may have just happened, as Action Andretti managed to defeat "The Ocho" Chris Jericho at "Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" on Wednesday. In the closing moments of...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Makes Bold Statement About The Hardy Boyz' Legacy
The Hardy Boyz are one of the most decorated tag teams in pro wrestling history, with many fans adoring the team for over two decades. The duo has been known to do stunts in matches that have looked dangerous, especially Jeff Hardy, who is currently suspended from AEW due to a DUI in June. Despite many fans loving The Hardy Boyz for memorable moments throughout their careers, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts does not seem to feel the same.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Explains Hulk Hogan's Controversial TNA Exit Angle
Eric Bischoff has given his side of the story on Hulk Hogan's controversial TNA exit angle. During the October 3, 2013 episode of Impact Wrestling, Hogan turned down Dixie Carter's offer to become business partners. Hogan decided to quit instead, and Carter was begging him to stay. Carter even held on to Hogan's leg as he was trying to leave the stage.
Comments / 0