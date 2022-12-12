Read full article on original website
Georgia election officials begin audit of 2022 runoff, as drama drags on over state’s 2020 vote
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A statewide audit of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff begins on Wednesday allowing counties the chance to confirm the results of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeating Republican nominee Herschel Walker by 100,000 votes. Meanwhile, the start of the audit coincides with urges by election reform groups and cybersecurity experts that federal authorities investigate voting system breaches […] The post Georgia election officials begin audit of 2022 runoff, as drama drags on over state’s 2020 vote appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023. Increased tax […]
Ga. elections chief wants to end runoffs like the one we just had
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - On the heels of a brutal statewide Senate runoff, Georgia’s elections chief is calling for elimination of general election runoffs. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Georgia is one of the only states in country with a general election runoff. “We’re also one of the only...
Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia elections chief calls for end to general election runoffs
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is joining a mounting chorus of voices calling for an end to General Election Runoffs in the state. In most states, the winner of an election is the candidate with the most votes, even if that means the candidate did not get more than 50% of the vote. Georgia requires candidates to receive a majority of the votes instead of a plurality.
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
AJC Investigation: Georgia failed to report jail deaths to feds
Questions by an Atlanta newspaper about jail deaths omitted from a required quarterly report led to discovery that more than 100 such deaths were left out of Georgia reports to the U.S. Justice Department. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discovered the initial errors while reporting on the record numbers of deaths in some of Georgia’s largest jails.
Majority of hate crimes in Georgia are race-related, FBI report shows
ATLANTA — A new report from the FBI is breaking down all of the hate crimes reported across the country in 2021. Over the course of the year, 238 hate crimes were reported in Georgia alone. The report states that 159, or more than two-thirds, of those hate crimes...
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves. The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype. Videos from locals...
State lawmakers recommend raising law enforcement salaries
ATLANTA — A legislative study committee has voted to recommend paying Georgia law enforcement officers a starting salary of $56,000 a year, the national average. The House State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries Study Committee also proposed that the state create an optional statewide law enforcement retirement system retiring law enforcement officers and firefighters could choose to join rather than their local agency’s pension plan. Unlike local plans, the state plan would be transferable should the individual join another police agency or fire department.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
Democrats press agency for answers after abrupt cutoff for applications for rental help
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s Democratic congressional members over the agency’s decision to stop accepting new applications for a $1.1 billion program designed to keep thousands of families with a roof over their heads. Six Democratic members of the Georgia...
9 most powerful people in Atlanta in 2022, including "Coach K" and Fani Willis
Atlanta's power players have been shaping our city in 2022.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. Those who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.ATL ScoopInstagram news account Screenshot: ATL Scoop/InstagramATL Scoop — an Instagram-centric news account that aggregates reader submitted videos of crime, craziness and whatever burning car is on the side of I-285 that day — is shaping a narrative of...
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
Five men were arrested Tuesday around the metro Atlanta area after a months-long investigation connected them to a violent home invasion and shooting at a home in New Jersey, authorities said.
Free enterprise will let Colorado achieve its potential | PODIUM
As I sat with my family contemplating all the things I was thankful for at Thanksgiving dinner, despite the record high inflation and looming recession worries during the last year, things didn’t feel so bad. And I’m not alone in that feeling as consumer optimism was high this past week. U.S. shoppers are still expecting to increase their spending this holiday season. Online shoppers already spent a record amount on Thanksgiving sales this year, increasing spending 2.9% year-over-year.
Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake
ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
Window closing for health coverage through federal marketplace
ATLANTA — The last day to sign up for health insurance in the new year through the federal marketplace is Thursday. But if Georgians miss the deadline, they can still sign up to have coverage starting in February if they sign up by Jan. 15. Since 2009, the H.E.A.R.T....
