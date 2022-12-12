ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Florida Phoenix

Georgia election officials begin audit of 2022 runoff, as drama drags on over state’s 2020 vote

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A statewide audit of Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff begins on Wednesday allowing counties the chance to confirm the results of  Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeating Republican nominee Herschel Walker by 100,000 votes. Meanwhile, the start of the audit coincides with urges by election reform groups and cybersecurity experts that federal authorities investigate voting system breaches […] The post Georgia election officials begin audit of 2022 runoff, as drama drags on over state’s 2020 vote appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WRBL News 3

New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023.  Increased tax […]
WRDW-TV

Ga. elections chief wants to end runoffs like the one we just had

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - On the heels of a brutal statewide Senate runoff, Georgia’s elections chief is calling for elimination of general election runoffs. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Georgia is one of the only states in country with a general election runoff. “We’re also one of the only...
Georgia Recorder

Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
The Georgia Sun

Georgia elections chief calls for end to general election runoffs

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is joining a mounting chorus of voices calling for an end to General Election Runoffs in the state. In most states, the winner of an election is the candidate with the most votes, even if that means the candidate did not get more than 50% of the vote. Georgia requires candidates to receive a majority of the votes instead of a plurality.
The Center Square

Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
Albany Herald

State lawmakers recommend raising law enforcement salaries

ATLANTA — A legislative study committee has voted to recommend paying Georgia law enforcement officers a starting salary of $56,000 a year, the national average. The House State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries Study Committee also proposed that the state create an optional statewide law enforcement retirement system retiring law enforcement officers and firefighters could choose to join rather than their local agency’s pension plan. Unlike local plans, the state plan would be transferable should the individual join another police agency or fire department.
Axios Atlanta

9 most powerful people in Atlanta in 2022, including "Coach K" and Fani Willis

Atlanta's power players have been shaping our city in 2022.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. Those who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.ATL ScoopInstagram news account Screenshot: ATL Scoop/InstagramATL Scoop — an Instagram-centric news account that aggregates reader submitted videos of crime, craziness and whatever burning car is on the side of I-285 that day — is shaping a narrative of...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Braves Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh marry at Georgia lake

ANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson and U.S. Women’s National soccer team player Mallory Pugh tied the knot over the weekend in Greensboro, Ga. The couple married at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in front of family and friends, according to PEOPLE. According...
