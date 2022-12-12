Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Second suspect in downtown Spokane robberies arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a second suspect related to two downtown Spokane robberies that happened a week ago. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday. He was arrested for first-degree robbery. Tuesday’s arrest comes from an ongoing investigation of two armed robberies that happened last week. Police arrested a suspect on December 8 and was booked for robbery...
Boyfriend of woman killed in 2021 road rage incident gives testimony in court
SPOKANE, Wash. — The boyfriend of the woman who was shot and killed in a North Spokane Road rage incident gave his testimony in court Wednesday. Spokane police arrested Richard Hough back in May 2021 for second-degree murder. His trial started this week. Hough claims he shot 33-year-old Erika...
FOX 28 Spokane
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body...
YAHOO!
Man charged with killing woman in road rage shooting was defending family, attorneys say in opening statements of trial
Dec. 14—Attorneys made their case to a jury on Tuesday in the case of a road rage shooting that resulted in the death of a woman in May 2021. A jury was selected on Monday. Richard S. Hough, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Erika Kienas, 33. The man and woman confronted each other at the intersection of Francis Avenue and Addison Street, according to court documents.
KHQ Right Now
Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
1 hurt, 2 arrested in drive-by shooting near South Perry District in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A person was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting Saturday night near the South Perry District in Spokane, according to police. Spokane Police said they were called to reports of a drive-by shooting on East 7th Avenue and South Perry Street around 6:30 p.m. They said they found a person grazed in the leg. That...
KREM
Fairchild Airman found dead in Stevens County area
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A Fairchild Airman was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday. Fairchild Air Force Base (FAFB) said Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa "was found deceased" in Stevens County. The airman's cause of death is still under investigation at this time. “On behalf of the whole...
Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
‘It’s scary’: Spokane Valley teen’s car stolen from outside home while warming up
A Spokane Valley family is frustrated as their son's car was stolen from outside their home last week.
YAHOO!
Man sentenced to 20 years for drive-by shooting, witness tampering, drug and assault charges
Dec. 13—A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to a variety of domestic violence, weapons and drug charges stemming from three separate incidents between May and July this year. Daniel J. Skjold, 31, pleaded guilty to witness tampering, violation of...
nbcrightnow.com
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
Injuries Sustained In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
According to the Washington State Police and the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Spokane. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue. Two cars were involved in...
Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
2-vehicle collision pushes truck into house in Spokane Valley
A two-vehicle crash pushed a truck into a house in Spokane Valley Monday afternoon.
FOX 28 Spokane
Blewett pass closed both directions after serious injury crash
KITTITAS, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. If you’re in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
Retired Coeur d’Alene Police Department K9 Halo passes away
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — A recently retired K9 with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department has passed away, according to CDA PD. CDA PD announced the passing of Halo on Tuesday. Halo started working at CDA PD in February 2016, working with two different officers. Halo was deployed 1,265 times in his career, helping officers and law enforcement across Kootenai County....
Crash at WB I-90 near Sprague Avenue in Spokane cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — Your commute back from work may take a bit longer Tuesday night. WSDOT says a multi-vehicle crash was blocking the left two lanes of WB I-90 near Sprague Avenue in Spokane. The crash has since been cleared. WSDOT said to expect long delays in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Neighbors concerned about rising mail thefts in the community
SPOKANE, Wash.– More holiday shoppers are ordering gifts online, providing an opportunity for crime. People in the community are raising their concerns over mail and package theft. A woman who doesn’t want to be identified because of her safety says a stranger walked up to her porch and stole her package. “When we came back, I did have time to...
Providence, Law Enforcement K-9 Units give presents to patients
SPOKANE, Wash. — A special holiday tradition returned to Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. The Spokane Police Department and the Post Falls Police Department, along with Providence’s K-9 Security team, helped deliver presents to patients in the hospital. They also got a special visit from Santa Claus. Providence was the first hospital in Washington to begin...
Comments / 0