Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Second suspect in downtown Spokane robberies arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have arrested a second suspect related to two downtown Spokane robberies that happened a week ago. Officers arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday. He was arrested for first-degree robbery. Tuesday’s arrest comes from an ongoing investigation of two armed robberies that happened last week. Police arrested a suspect on December 8 and was booked for robbery...
SPOKANE, WA
YAHOO!

Man charged with killing woman in road rage shooting was defending family, attorneys say in opening statements of trial

Dec. 14—Attorneys made their case to a jury on Tuesday in the case of a road rage shooting that resulted in the death of a woman in May 2021. A jury was selected on Monday. Richard S. Hough, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Erika Kienas, 33. The man and woman confronted each other at the intersection of Francis Avenue and Addison Street, according to court documents.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Power outage in downtown Spokane may have been result of crime, police say

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is investigating a power outage that impacted downtown Spokane early Wednesday morning, sharing it may have been the result of criminal behavior. According to a spokesperson with Avista, the utility learned late Tuesday night someone had gained access to their substation. Avista...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Fairchild Airman found dead in Stevens County area

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A Fairchild Airman was found dead in Stevens County on Tuesday. Fairchild Air Force Base (FAFB) said Airman 1st Class Samy Tcheuffa "was found deceased" in Stevens County. The airman's cause of death is still under investigation at this time. “On behalf of the whole...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Moses Lake man accused of killing wife appears in court

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. — The Moses Lake man charged with killing his wife earlier this year appeared in court for the first time on December 13 after extradition from Pennsylvania. Charles Bergman, 54, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder. Bergman was appointed two public defenders and...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Blewett pass closed both directions after serious injury crash

KITTITAS, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. If you’re in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash at WB I-90 near Sprague Avenue in Spokane cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — Your commute back from work may take a bit longer Tuesday night. WSDOT says a multi-vehicle crash was blocking the left two lanes of WB I-90 near Sprague Avenue in Spokane. The crash has since been cleared. WSDOT said to expect long delays in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Neighbors concerned about rising mail thefts in the community

SPOKANE, Wash.– More holiday shoppers are ordering gifts online, providing an opportunity for crime. People in the community are raising their concerns over mail and package theft. A woman who doesn’t want to be identified because of her safety says a stranger walked up to her porch and stole her package. “When we came back, I did have time to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Providence, Law Enforcement K-9 Units give presents to patients

SPOKANE, Wash. — A special holiday tradition returned to Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. The Spokane Police Department and the Post Falls Police Department, along with Providence’s K-9 Security team, helped deliver presents to patients in the hospital. They also got a special visit from Santa Claus. Providence was the first hospital in Washington to begin...
SPOKANE, WA

