Top 10 things to do in the Coachella Valley this week, Dec. 11-17

By Kevin Caparoso, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

There are several events happening this week throughout the Coachella Valley, and some will be going on for the entire month. Read the list below to learn about art exhibits, holiday activities and other ways to blow off steam.

To submit an event for consideration, send an email to events@desertsun.com with a brief description.

Magic of Lights

Bring the whole family to see a spectacle of festive lights through this over a mile long drive-thru experience. There will be large scale displays of well known holiday scenes and characters. Tickets are available onsite but you can save money by ordering them online.

Where: Empire Polo Club, 81-800 51st Ave., Indio

Date: Every night through Jan. 1

Time: 5:30-10 p.m.

Tickets: $30 standard vehicle and $60 limo or party bus

Information: magicoflights.com/events/coachella-valley/

David Dornan New Paintings Exhibit

The latest exhibit at the CODA Gallery spotlights David Dornan, a Utah-based artist. His work depicts photo-realistic objects in attention-grabbing compositions. The paintings offer a good balance of variety in the foreground, and the objects he paints are heavily detailed, unlike the traditional clean aesthetic still-life painting.

Where: CODA Gallery, 73-400 El Paseo Suite B1, Palm Desert

Date: Now through Friday, Dec. 16

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: Free

Information: codagallery.com/exhibit/207-david-dornan-new-paintings-dec-2-16-2022

Certified Farmers Market

Enjoy your weekend by spending a day shopping for fresh produce, bread and flowers at this outdoor farmers market. According to the website, all the farmers are state certified and provide food grown in California.

Where: Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Date: Every Saturday

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Information: certifiedfarmersmarkets.org

Alton Brown Live: 'Beyond Eats'

Audiences can expect more comedy, more music, more highly unusual cooking demos and more potentially dangerous sciencey stuff at this new culinary variety show. Prepare for an evening unlike any other.

Where: The McCallum Theatre, 73-000 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert

Date: Monday, Dec. 12

Time: 7 p.m.

Tickets: $55-$115

Information: mccallumtheatre.com/index.php/shows/2022-2023-season/alton-brown-live

CV Philharmonic Society Chamber Series: Classical

The CV Philharmonic Society will present classical music performed by Joshua Phillips on clarinet and Charles Metz on keyboard. The concert starts at 7 p.m., but organizers encourage people to come early to socialize for the reception.

Where: Palm Springs Cultural Center, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Tickets: $30

Information: eventbrite.com/e/cv-philharmonic-society-chamber-series-tickets-413942893337?aff=erelexpmlt

Not Another Christmas Movie: 'Gremlins'

Watch a screening of the 1984 film "Gremlins" in part of the Palm Springs Rewinds retrospective film series. Although it may not be touted as a holiday movie, this '80s cult classic is set during Christmas and offers plenty of campy goodness for film lovers.

Where: Camelot Theater, 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs

Date: Thursday, Dec. 15

Time: 8-10 p.m.

Tickets: $12

Information: eventbrite.com/e/ps-rewinds-not-another-christmas-movie-gremlins-tickets-467979708907

Opening Reception for 'Everything is Connected: A Solo Art Show Featuring Works By Matt Kauffmann'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174gIG_0jfPIwvk00

In this art show, Northern California artist Matt Kauffmann is exhibiting a collection of contemporary works that comment on the interconnectedness of experiences in life. This current body of work takes a close look at the strength of a series of young women portrayed as modern-day superheroes. The story woven into this work follows "the path of a sacred spirit bird, and how, through the lives of five girls, it reveals each of their inherent strengths that they were born to share with humanity.

Where: Flat Black Gallery, 4117 Highway 111, Palm Desert

Date: Friday, Dec. 16

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Tickets: Free admission

Information: Check out the artist's Instagram, @ascendr, for more info.

Acoustic & Unplugged featuring Moonchild

For those who enjoy intimate live music, twelve: Cocktails Above, hosts an acoustic show every Friday and Saturday. The lounge is located on the roof of the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, which adds to the ambiance of the experience.

Where: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio

Date: Every Friday and Saturday

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Information: fantasyspringsresort.com/twelve-acoustic-and-unplugged/

Christmas Toy Drive

Stop by AMP Sports Lounge for this holiday toy drive in partnership with the Cathedral City Fire Department. You can help fill the paramedic truck with unwrapped toys or simply donate cash. There will be photo opportunities with Santa and Jell-O shots served for adults and hot chocolate for children.

Where: AMP Sports Lounge, 68-718 E. Palm Canyon #201, Cathedral City

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Information: ampcatcity.com/whats-on

The Street Fair at College of the Desert

Take a stroll through this street market and shop at boutiques featuring art, crafts, home decor, clothing and more. You can easily spend the entire day at the fair as there are plenty of food vendors offering a variety of options to nibble on.

Where: College of the Desert, 43-500 Monterey Ave., Palm Desert

Date: Every Saturday and Sunday

Time: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Information: codaastreetfair.com

