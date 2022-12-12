Read full article on original website
Rob Gronkowski on Bucs' struggles, reunion with Tom Brady: 'I could definitely help out'
Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, but some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans still haven’t given up hope that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement yet again to reunite with Tom Brady for another potential Super Bowl run. Gronkowski recently spoke with USA TODAY Sports’...
NFL world reacts to horrible Deshaun Watson news
When the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, they likely hoped that they were getting one of the most talented and productive quarterbacks in the NFL, like he was during his time with the Houston Texans. But through his first couple of games with the team, he has certainly not been that.
Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement
Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.
Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation
The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game
Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
NFL fans want Robert Griffin III FIRED for using an ‘offensive’ term in his Monday Night Football analysis on ESPN
ROBERT Griffin III has come under fire for his comments on Monday Night Football. The ESPN analyst used a term that was deemed offensive by viewers during Monday's game. Griffin was part of the crew on the side of the field for the New England Patriots' win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Joe Burrow reacts to Bengals fan's hilarious rant after wisdom teeth surgery
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is reacting to a video of a fan's hilarious rant that went viral. The video, which made the rounds on social media last week, shows Bengals fan Haven Wolfe go on a hilarious rant about Burrow and the team right after she got her wisdom teeth removed.
Cowboys Signing Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Dallas Cowboys made a move to acquire a veteran wide receiver on Monday - but it's not Odell Beckham. Dallas has signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday afternoon. Hilton adds depth to a Cowboys wide receiver group led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dallas also added...
NFL world reacts to shocking Bill Belichick & Pam Anderson story
Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is apparently a big fan of actress and model Pamela Anderson. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, speaking on Monday night’s episode of The Manningcast, revealed a hilarious Belichick Pro Bowl selection during his playing career that centered on Anderson. “Pamela Anderson-Bill...
LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision
LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles quarterback after Kyler Murray’s torn ACL
UPDATE (3:03 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports “Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming...
NFL world reacts to terrible Dallas Cowboys injury news
The Dallas Cowboys learned on Monday that they’d be without a key contributor for the rest of the season. Offensive lineman Terence Steele is done for the season. The Cowboys‘ worst fears were realized about Steele after he was injured in Sunday’s contest against the Houston Texans. An MRI revealed that undrafted former Texas Tech Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dallas Cowboys injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Tyreek Hill calls out the Chiefs and wants to face them in the playoffs | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s former team the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyreek shares he would love the opportunity to face his former team and warns them he’s going to show out. Tyreek said: “I still got love for all them boys but when we meet it’s showtime. They better have two people on me because the cheetah will be arriving!”
New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision
The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
Ohio State CB Cameron Brown Accepts Invitation To East-West Shrine Bowl
The fifth-year senior has been hampered by injuries this season but feels fully healthy heading into the College Football Playoff.
Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
