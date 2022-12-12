ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Deshaun Watson news

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, they likely hoped that they were getting one of the most talented and productive quarterbacks in the NFL, like he was during his time with the Houston Texans. But through his first couple of games with the team, he has certainly not been that.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Maria Taylor Announcement

Amid her first season at NBC, Maria Taylor is reportedly going to be an even bigger part of the network's sports coverage going forward. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Taylor will be leading NBC's Big Ten college football coverage as its studio host. NBC is one of several networks to have secured Big Ten college football rights in a deal running from 2023 to 2030.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation

The college football world was reeling from news on Sunday afternoon that Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” More reports have since revealed that the beloved college football head coach is facing very life-threatening health issues. According to reports, Mike Leach suffered “a massive heart attack” on Read more... The post Nick Saban comments on Mike Leach situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
STARKVILLE, MS
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game

Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Cowboys Signing Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Dallas Cowboys made a move to acquire a veteran wide receiver on Monday - but it's not Odell Beckham. Dallas has signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday afternoon. Hilton adds depth to a Cowboys wide receiver group led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dallas also added...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to shocking Bill Belichick & Pam Anderson story

Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is apparently a big fan of actress and model Pamela Anderson. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, speaking on Monday night’s episode of The Manningcast, revealed a hilarious Belichick Pro Bowl selection during his playing career that centered on Anderson. “Pamela Anderson-Bill...
HAWAII STATE
thecomeback.com

LeBron’s son makes major basketball decision

LeBron James’s son, Bronny James, is currently navigating how he wants to handle his college basketball career. In the meantime, his younger son Bryce is getting set up so that he can do the same in the coming years. “Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Dallas Cowboys injury news

The Dallas Cowboys learned on Monday that they’d be without a key contributor for the rest of the season. Offensive lineman Terence Steele is done for the season. The Cowboys‘ worst fears were realized about Steele after he was injured in Sunday’s contest against the Houston Texans. An MRI revealed that undrafted former Texas Tech Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dallas Cowboys injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
thecomeback.com

New Orleans Saints make major quarterback decision

The New Orleans Saints won’t make a change at quarterback this week. Head coach Dennis Allen announced on Monday that Andy Dalton will remain the team’s starting QB. Allen revealed that he planned to start Dalton for the team’s game this weekend against rival Atlanta at his weekly press conference.
ATLANTA, LA
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers

Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy