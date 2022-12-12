Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Get it for the holidays: where to buy the Apple Watch Series 8 today
A new smartwatch is always a great gift idea for any loved one. For iPhone owners, you can’t really get better than an Apple Watch Series 8. In high demand, we’re already seeing some retailers like Amazon struggle to keep up with demand, leading to the stylish timepiece’s delivery times being pushed back to January. However, we’re here to help you get an Apple Watch Series 8 in time for the holidays. Right now, Best Buy has stock of the standard Apple Watch Series 8 41mm with GPS. It’s available for $399 so there’s no discount here but if you order today, you will receive the fantastic gadget in time for the holidays. Here’s what you need to know about it.
heckhome.com
6 Smart Home Devices to Consider for Your Home
Technology has evolved over the years, from old-school flip phones to smart devices meant for communication and entertainment. The concept of an intelligent home was born only a few years ago, but it has already become popular. It’s not hard to see why. With so many different products that work...
yankodesign.com
Universal TV remote with a built-in touchscreen display gives remote controllers a ‘modern touch’
In theory, the TouchSense Remote sounds like a brilliant idea. It could work with practically any TV or set-top box, replacing the need for multiple remote controls, and giving you one device with one interface that’s easy to understand and master. The dynamic touchscreen surface can easily transform to display the UI of any streaming service (in any language too), giving you the ability to more ‘universally’ control your devices. Want to switch apps, want to browse media, want to accurately seek through videos? That’s where a touchscreen display offers much more flexibility and functionality over simple buttons.
TechRadar
Best Christmas gifts under $100 at Amazon: tablets, robot vacuums, air fryers and more
We're nearly two weeks from the big day, and if you're still searching for the perfect Christmas gifts on the web, you've come to the right place. We've scoured Amazon's site to bring you this year's best Christmas gifts under $100, and the best part of our list? Every single item is on sale, so you're not only crossing off someone on your shopping list, but you're also guaranteed to snag a bargain - win/win.
People are making thousands selling toilet paper rolls online
If you're looking for a unique and potentially profitable way to make money on eBay, consider selling toilet paper rolls. While it may seem like an unusual item to sell, toilet paper has become increasingly valuable in recent years due to its importance in maintaining personal hygiene. As a result, many people are willing to pay a premium for high-quality toilet paper, making it a potentially lucrative item to sell on eBay. According to an article from My Money Yard, toilet paper rolls sell between .24 to .54 cents a roll with an average price of .34 cents a roll.
technologynetworks.com
Low-Cost Battery Built With Four Times the Capacity of Lithium
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the...
petapixel.com
$71 Coat Makes Wearers Invisible to AI Security Cameras
Students in China have invented a $71 “invisibility cloak” that hides wearers from artificial intelligence (AI) security cameras. Developed by a team of students at Wuhan University, the “InvisDefense” is a low-cost coat that can be worn day or night to evade detection from security AI camera systems.
13 AirPods tips and tricks to help you master your earbuds
AirPods integrate and work across all of your Apple devices without much effort on your part. For example, pairing your earbuds with all of your Apple devices — yes, that includes your Apple Watch, iPad, Mac or Apple TV — can be done in a matter of seconds.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Cult of Mac
Get a private second iPhone number for just $19
If you’re still using one phone number for everything, it’s time to upgrade your cell. Forget giving out your personal number to companies, private sellers and strangers. With a private phone line, you can keep different callers totally separate from your personal life. For one week only, you...
Skydio 2+ review
Can the drone that promises to fly itself live up to that lofty goal? We try out the Skydio 2+ to find out
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 USB cable length matters
Plus bad news for Pixel trade-ins, Amazon Prime's free games, screen time linked to OCD, and aerosolized poo horror. ⛄Good morning and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority. It’s currently -8 here in Scotland, though strangely, that means it’s too cold for snow. I’d rather have the snow!
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Your screen is being observed”?
“Your screen is being observed” is a notification that appears on the lock screen when a software is currently accessing the display of your Mac device. It may also appear as overlapping squares on the top right corner of the screen. The message appears when users have left screen...
Digital Trends
Get an Apple Watch for $199, delivered by December 14
If you want to own an Apple Watch while you’re on a tight budget, or if you want to try it out first before investing in the latest models of the smartwatch, check out Walmart’s offer for the first-generation Apple Watch SE. The 40mm version of the wearable device is available for just $199 after an $80 discount to its sticker price of $279, in one of the most popular Apple Watch deals from the retailer with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours. Finalize the purchase now to make sure that you avail the price cut, and to get the Apple Watch SE by December 14 — well before the rush of the holiday season.
A clever trick turns antivirus software into unstoppable data wiping scourges
What just happened? Antivirus and anti-malware programs are supposed to be the most trusted type of software installed on a PC. Exploiting this well-known status quo, a security researcher created a data-wiping tool potentially capable of erasing all the data present on a system. Or Yair, a security researcher at...
TechRadar
New attack method can steal offline PC data through walls
A new method of stealing data from offline machines has been developed utilizing the electromagnetic waves given off by their power supplies. So-called “air-gapped” PCs - those isolated from the public internet - could have their data stolen at distances of over six feet, and even through walls, by someone with a smartphone or laptop equipped with a special receiver, experts have warned.
intheknow.com
One of Lenovo’s most popular laptops is on super sale on Amazon for just $384 — that’s over $570 off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worthwhile laptop deals are few and far between,...
Science Focus
Best wireless car chargers for your vehicle
You don't need to buy a Tesla to reap the benefits of modern technology. Wires are being removed from just about every product on the market. It's becoming the norm for everything from earbuds to gaming headsets, so why are we still fiddling around with wires in our cars?. There...
nationaltoday.com
The Best AV Receiver for 2022
Create the ideal audio ambiance for every of your home theater needs. Nothing beats unwinding at the end of the day with a breathtaking movie experience from the comfort of your couch. The truth is that even though the top 4K TVs and projectors may provide the most cutting-edge contemporary picture quality, they typically fall short when it comes to audio. Here, a solid AV receiver is important because it is the foundation for any enjoyable home theater experience. They serve as the all-encompassing conductor, controlling with exquisite accuracy how and when to deliver audio while also providing amplification for your speaker system. In this guide, we provide many recommendations for various situations in your home as some AV receivers offer considerably more functionality for a fee and to satisfy various needs.
How to locate a missing iPhone from any Apple device
Recently, my mother-in-law shared a story with me about how she lost her iPhone while she and my father-in-law were away from home. She ran into a hurdle realizing she couldn’t remember the password to help locate her missing phone. She had written it down miles back at home and knew enough to go back home to search for her password to then log into her iCloud account and click the “Find My” icon. There’s a much easier way to activate the Find My iPhone feature to locate a missing device quicker following these tips. The key here is to prepare in advance. If you hang out...
