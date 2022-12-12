Man who admitted to multimillion pawn shop scheme awaiting outcome on latest criminal charge

Once again, the federal sentencing of pawnbroker-turned-crook Devin Tribunella has been postponed as he confronts allegations of another crime.

As the Democrat and Chronicle reported in October, Tribunella has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Rochester. He is now jailed as he awaits federal sentencing for his admission to a multimilion dollar pawn shop scheme.

In October, the records related to Tribunella's alleged crime in the city were unavailable, because he had yet to be arraigned. He has since been arraigned and is scheduled for a Dec. 19 City Court appearance.

His federal sentencing has been postponed until Jan. 26.

Tribunella, who owned Royal Crown Pawn & Jewelry at 3635 Dewey Ave. in Greece, recruited individuals who were often drug-addicted to go out and steal items from local stores. Tribunella would buy the items for a fraction of their retail prices and then resell them on eBay or Amazon.

He profited $3.2 million between Jan. 1, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2019, according to prosecutors. He has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

In the city, Tribunella, 38, is accused of walking away from an incident in which he side-swiped a parked car outside of One Nightclub in the city around 2 a.m. on Aug. 28. Tribunella was outside of a vehicle when approached by a police officer and denied driving the Range Rover that hit the other vehicle. Another person at the scene said he had.

Tribunella then left, the police allege. Police said they could not hold Tribunella then but later confirmed who he was and charged him with leaving the scene. Tribunella's eyes were bloodshot and he reeked of alcohol, the police alleged.

It was Tribunella who in 2018 crashed his Lamborghini into a fire hydrant on East Avenue then ran away on foot, an incident that generated local news because of the value of the abandoned car.

Earlier this year Tribunella was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court for the pawn shop crimes but that was postponed after he was accused in Pennsylvania of keeping more than $6,000 in gambling winnings at a casino — money that casino personnel alleged he should not have. That charge was dropped and Tribunella's attorney, James Doyle, said there had been a misunderstanding at the casino.

Doyle said that he thinks the city allegations will also be dismissed.

"We’re taking a close look at what happened in the city and, quite frankly, were expecting a similar result (as the Pennsylvania outcome)," Doyle said.

The city charge was enough for U.S. District Judge Charles Siragusa to jail Tribunella on a violation of federal probation.

Tribunella's federal plea agreement calls for a sentencing range of 46 to 57 months in federal prison. Siragusa, however, is not required to follow these guidelines.

Under the plea, Tribunella agreed to forfeit nearly $150,000 from two PayPal accounts and four vehicles — the 2008 Lamborghini, a 2014 Mercedes-Benz, a 2014 Rolls Royce, and a 2015 Porsche 911.

The government also ordered payment of $1.6 million as part of the forfeiture agreement.