[HN PHOTO NOTES] A disturbance reportedly involving a knife brought a number of first responders to the driveway of a Hyannis residence early Monday morning. A male was taken into custody soon after Barnstable police officers arrived on scene. The sheriff’s crime scene investigation unit also responded to assist with photos. Additional details surrounding the incident were unavailable at the time of this report. The suspect in the HN Photo was checked out by EMTs but declined further treatment for a bump on his head. He was also reportedly extremely intoxicated and was taken into protective custody in addition to being charged criminally. [DEVELOPING]

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO