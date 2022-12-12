ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VMBt_0jfPFSxx00

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

As the fifth and sixth overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are always going to be compared against one another. Herbert's success will always end up being a referendum on the Miami Dolphins' decision to pass him up that April. Tonight we got the first instance of real head-to-head feedback between these two star-crossed QBs and the teams that picked them back-to-back nearly three years ago, as Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.

Yahoo's Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their Sunday night podcast looking at these quarterbacks and their teams whose playoff hopes still are very much in flux with only four games remaining in the 2022 season. Is Tua's recent two-game slide a sign of a larger issue? Can Herbert keep the Chargers winning into the postseason?

Charles & Frank address these questions and look at all the major storylines from Week 14, including Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers blowing out Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills getting even against the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions keeping their win-streak alive against the 10-win Minnesota Vikings & the Dallas Cowboys barely squeaking by with a win against the league-worst Houston Texans.

0:25 Miami Dolphins 17, Los Angeles Chargers 23

8:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7, San Francisco 49ers 35

17:35 New York Jets 12, Buffalo Bills 20

21:05 Minnesota Vikings 23, Detroit Lions 34

28:30 Cleveland Browns 10, Cincinnati Bengals 23

34:10 Houston Texans 23, Dallas Cowboys 27

37:45 Philadelphia Eagles 48, New York Giants 22

40:35 Kansas City Chiefs 34, Denver Broncos 28

46:35 Jacksonville Jaguars 36, Tennessee Titans 22

48:45 Carolina Panthers 30, Seattle Seahawks 24

52:30 Baltimore Ravens 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

54:35 Las Vegas Raiders 16, Los Angeles Rams 17

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Thursday Night Football: Whose story is more unlikely, Brock Purdy or Geno Smith?

In August, Geno Smith was trying to hold off Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting job. Nobody believed he'd be any good even if he won that competition. At least Smith was on the radar of NFL fans, though mostly for his failed stint with the New York Jets. Nobody knew Brock Purdy unless you're a Big 12 fan, study preseason football or are really into Mr. Irrelevant history. Purdy was fighting with Nate Sudfeld for a San Francisco 49ers' roster spot, and won that job based on a good preseason. Nobody expected him to be a factor this season, or maybe ever in the NFL.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Miami Dolphins need a counterpunch. Here's what it could be

Twelve weeks into the season, the Miami Dolphins looked like one of the best offenses in the NFL under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in expected points added (EPA) per play and the Dolphins averaged 39 points and 447 offensive yards per game when Tagovailoa was under center. It was smooth sailing in South Beach as the Dolphins cruised to an 8-3 record and the top of the AFC East.
MIAMI, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
125K+
Followers
143K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy