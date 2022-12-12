Read full article on original website
U.S. Stocks Slip as Fed Signals It Will Remain Aggressive
"Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.The S&P 500 fell 2.1% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 686 points, or 2%, to 33,282 and the Nasdaq fell 2.4%. The slide erased all the weekly gains for the major indexes.Investors have been hoping that a slow but steady easing of inflation would prompt the Fed to take a less aggressive stance on interest rate hikes. The central bank has been raising rates in an...
Chinese firms avert delisting risk as U.S. watchdog gets 'full access' in audit inspections
NEW YORK/HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has gotten full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time ever, removing the risk that around 200 Chinese companies could be kicked off U.S. stock exchanges.
