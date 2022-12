Florida firefighters save eagle speared by lightning near elementary school radio tower

An eagle is now safe after it was impaled by a lightning rod atop a 120-foot radio tower above an elementary school in MacClenny, Florida.

Firefighters from the MacClenny Fire Rescue Department assisted wildlife authorities to ensure the eagle was rescued safely, according to Fox 13.

“Great job, fellas. We are extremely proud of you and what a call. To be up close to America’s symbol of freedom, what a memory!” read a social media post from MFRD.

Upon arriving on the scene, crews ascended to a height of 100-feet.

An engineer then exited the firetruck’s bucket of a ladder and had to hook into the tower to climb the remaining 20-feet.

Once freed from the rod, the eagle flew down where its safety was ensured by wildlife rescuers.

A firefighter climbs a radio tower to save the eagle. MacClenny Fire Rescue Department

A rescuer makes it to the top of a 120 tower to rescue the eagle. MacClenny Fire Rescue Department

