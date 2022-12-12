ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
zip06.com

Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’

Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
connecticuthistory.org

The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker

The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Homecoming: National Guardsmen return to Connecticut from Africa

EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the holidays, around 50 Connecticut Air National Guard members returned to East Granby on a charter flight. As the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and home is where the 103rd Airlift Wing is, after a four-month deployment. “It was good. It […]
EAST GRANBY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck

2022-12-13@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian was struck at 4444 Main Street across from Price Rite. No word on the extent of the injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows

Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
CONNECTICUT STATE
themonroesun.com

The waiting is over! Panera Café celebrates grand opening of Monroe location

MONROE, CT — Festive orange, green and white balloons adorn the entrance of the new Panera Bread Café at Town Line Plaza, 205 Monroe Turnpike, which opened its doors at 6 o’clock Wednesday morning. First Selectman Ken Kellogg, Economic and Community Development Director William Holsworth, Monroe Chamber...
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Yale: Exhibits moving ‘soon’ into renovated Peabody Museum

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together. The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

When and why teen girls should see a gynecologist

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At what age is a teenage girl ready to see a gynecologist?It’s a question that has sparked uncertainty for parents and teens alike. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, by age 21, doctors recommend young women undergo annual screening for pap tests. “I think when you go […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy