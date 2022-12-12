Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Related
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – The Three Biggest Threats to Our Health This Winter
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about the risks of a potential “Tri-Demic” this season. Everyone needs to take precautions to avoid getting influenza (the flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
zip06.com
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
connecticuthistory.org
The Ives Manufacturing Company: Connecticut’s Foremost Toy Maker
The Ives Manufacturing Company of Bridgeport—arguably Connecticut’s most famous toy company and one of the largest in the United States—began operations in 1868. In the ensuing decades, it became known for its variety of clockwork toys and trains. Despite the company’s successful introduction of electric trains in 1910, emerging financial and competitive challenges eroded its leading market position in the 1920s. These pressures eventually resulted in bankruptcy and sale of the company in 1928.
New information on flu shots timing and effect on heart conditions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With flu cases on the rise and expected to go higher, doctors are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccination if they have not already. There is new information about getting the most protection out of your flu shot that could involve the time of day you receive it. When […]
Homecoming: National Guardsmen return to Connecticut from Africa
EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Just in time for the holidays, around 50 Connecticut Air National Guard members returned to East Granby on a charter flight. As the song says, there’s no place like home for the holidays, and home is where the 103rd Airlift Wing is, after a four-month deployment. “It was good. It […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-12-13@7:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian was struck at 4444 Main Street across from Price Rite. No word on the extent of the injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Kinship adoption: Waterbury couple raising second family in their late 50s
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — “They have come such a long way,” said Sandra Santos, gazing at three children in her living room. Even though she is the mom of three grown children and a grandmom to eight, she has room in her heart for more parenting. When her niece couldn’t care for her baby, the […]
Bittersweet & Fascinating History Behind Hartford Connecticut Statue
Many of us have personal experience or have loved ones who have had experience undergoing minor or major surgery where relief from pain was very much welcomed. This could have been from something as major as heart surgery or more commonly via oral surgery such as having wisdom teeth extracted.
Brookfield, Torrington Receive Grants To Demolish Blighted Properties
For years I wondered about the abandoned property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. There has been tremendous change and a lot of progress all around the Four Corners, but this abandoned, beat up property has always been an eye sore. Your days are numbered 20 Station Road, Brookfield, thanks to a grant from good ol' Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows
Evictions are rising in Connecticut. “We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney. Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.
themonroesun.com
The waiting is over! Panera Café celebrates grand opening of Monroe location
MONROE, CT — Festive orange, green and white balloons adorn the entrance of the new Panera Bread Café at Town Line Plaza, 205 Monroe Turnpike, which opened its doors at 6 o’clock Wednesday morning. First Selectman Ken Kellogg, Economic and Community Development Director William Holsworth, Monroe Chamber...
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
Yale: Exhibits moving ‘soon’ into renovated Peabody Museum
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four years after the university announced its renovation, and more than two years after it closed to the public, construction on the Yale Peabody Museum is coming together. The New Haven landmark, which houses more than 14 million objects, has been closed to the public since March 2020. But while […]
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
ctexaminer.com
Local Health Officials Use DNA Testing to Pinpoint Sources of Water Pollution
Falling short of determining the source of fecal bacteria in local waters, health officials in Darien, Westport and Branford are hoping to expand on a recent study that uses DNA to pinpoint sources of water pollution. The three local health departments used DNA source tracking, a new method to identify...
Danbury Meteorologist Calls for Gross ‘Kitchen Sink’ Snowstorm Tonight
He's a local legend, and a bright shining-star of reliable weather information, his name is Jack Drake. You may have heard us refer to him as "Jack-on-the-Reels" and he is real, really good. We spoke to the I-95 Morning Show meteorologist Jack Drake on Wednesday (12/14/22) about the upcoming snowstorm....
What Concerts Did You See at Lake Compounce Back in the Day?
I just saw that Lake Compounce in Bristol is building a floating stage in order to host live music and entertainment in the summer of 2023 and it started me thinking about all the great shows I saw back in the day there. Between 1988 and 1992, Compounce hosted some...
Flying to new heights: Bradley announces non-stop flight to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Is a trip to Jamaica on your horizon? For the first time, Bradley International Airport will offer a non-stop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. The service will commence with a flight to Montego Bay on December 15. The new destination is well-deserved, as Connecticut is home to one of the […]
When and why teen girls should see a gynecologist
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At what age is a teenage girl ready to see a gynecologist?It’s a question that has sparked uncertainty for parents and teens alike. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, by age 21, doctors recommend young women undergo annual screening for pap tests. “I think when you go […]
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
Comments / 0