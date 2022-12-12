ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District. Brookville Head Start 1. Brookville Head Start 2.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Names Employers Of The Year

The Tri-County Workforce Investment Board is naming its employers of the year. Butler Health System took home the top honor in Butler County. Tri-County officials say no one dealt with the ravages of the pandemic more than the Butler Health System. They cited the hospital’s commitment to employee retention and support during that time.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

8 local organizations honored for their green energy leadership

For the past decade, Pennsylvania organizations have invested in hydropower, wind and solar projects. To recognize their commitment to a green future, the following eight Western Pennsylvania organizations recently received the Pennsylvania Solar Center’s Lodestar Awards: EPIC Metals Corporation, Exodus Renewables, Green Solar Systems, Levin Furniture, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, Saint Francis University, Sheetz and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

DAY TWO OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE WEEK ANOTHER STRONG DAY FOR DONATIONS

Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Penn State Altoona announces who will be the new Chancellor

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– As Penn State Altoona’s current Chancellor’s time is coming to an end, the branch campus announced who will be filling the position. Former Vice President for Faculty Affairs and Academic Operations at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania Ron Darbeau will be the new Chancellor starting Jan. 3, the university announced in a news […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Vote for your favorite in the Paint the Plow Program

(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program. The plow photo that receives the most votes between 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 12, and […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Punxsy high school principal arrested 3 times on DUI, PFA charges

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the past four months, a co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested three times on charges from a DUI and for violating a protection from abuse order (PFA). Paul Hetrick, 45, was arrested by Punxsutawney Borough police for violating a PFA order on Dec. 8, according to court documents. […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Pharmacist speaks on nationwide medicine shortage

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–If you were heading out to any pharmacies recently, you might have noticed a bunch of empty shelves. That image is due to the ongoing medicine shortage. Pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a limited supply of medicine specifically, children’s cold and flu products. This shortage has been an ongoing issue […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

HOMER CITY FIREFIGHTERS, HOMER-CENTER SCHOOL TO HELP FIRE VICTIMS

An effort is being organized to help people recently impacted by a fire Wednesday morning in Homer City. The fire reported at 7:39 a.m. yesterday was at the home of Gerard Desalt. He was the only one home at the time, and made it out safely. Children who lived in the home were in school at the time.
HOMER CITY, PA
WTAJ

911 service outage reported in part of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some residents in the southern part of Jefferson County are currently unable to call 911 from certain phone lines. The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services announced Wednesday evening Verizon customers in the 938 and 939 exchanges are experiencing the interruption. The issue is reportedly affecting landline phones and callers […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

SUCCESSFUL DAY ONE OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE COLLECTIONS

The first day of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week in Downtown Indiana was a resounding success. On the first day of collections at the corner of 7th and Philadelphia streets, volunteers were able to bring in $4013 in donations. Renda Media and Digital regional vice president Mark Bertig said that he was happy with the first day’s results.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona water and sewage costs may increase in 2023

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inflation is continuing to keep costs up, and monthly water and sewage bills may add up even more in 2023. The Altoona Water Authority is proposing a rate increase of 8% for water and 15% for sewer for next year’s base charges. Authority Controller Gina DeRubeis said the increase is to […]
ALTOONA, PA
wccsradio.com

PUNXSUTAWNEY CO-PRINCIPAL ARRESTED FOR THIRD TIME

An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona church brings the Christmas spirit with annual show

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community is invited to come out this weekend and listen to Christmas music at Altoona’s 5th Annual Christmas Show. The show takes place at the Champion Life Church at 1314 12th Street on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with doors and concessions opening an hour before. Christmas […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy