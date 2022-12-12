Read full article on original website
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District. Brookville Head Start 1. Brookville Head Start 2.
butlerradio.com
Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Names Employers Of The Year
The Tri-County Workforce Investment Board is naming its employers of the year. Butler Health System took home the top honor in Butler County. Tri-County officials say no one dealt with the ravages of the pandemic more than the Butler Health System. They cited the hospital’s commitment to employee retention and support during that time.
nextpittsburgh.com
8 local organizations honored for their green energy leadership
For the past decade, Pennsylvania organizations have invested in hydropower, wind and solar projects. To recognize their commitment to a green future, the following eight Western Pennsylvania organizations recently received the Pennsylvania Solar Center’s Lodestar Awards: EPIC Metals Corporation, Exodus Renewables, Green Solar Systems, Levin Furniture, Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, Saint Francis University, Sheetz and the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
wccsradio.com
DAY TWO OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE WEEK ANOTHER STRONG DAY FOR DONATIONS
Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Penn State Altoona announces who will be the new Chancellor
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– As Penn State Altoona’s current Chancellor’s time is coming to an end, the branch campus announced who will be filling the position. Former Vice President for Faculty Affairs and Academic Operations at Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania Ron Darbeau will be the new Chancellor starting Jan. 3, the university announced in a news […]
Vote for your favorite in the Paint the Plow Program
(WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 9 invites the public to vote on 11 plows decorated by high school students in Bedford, Cambria, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties as part of the annual Paint the Plow program. The plow photo that receives the most votes between 12:01 a.m. on Monday, December 12, and […]
Punxsy high school principal arrested 3 times on DUI, PFA charges
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the past four months, a co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested three times on charges from a DUI and for violating a protection from abuse order (PFA). Paul Hetrick, 45, was arrested by Punxsutawney Borough police for violating a PFA order on Dec. 8, according to court documents. […]
Pharmacist speaks on nationwide medicine shortage
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–If you were heading out to any pharmacies recently, you might have noticed a bunch of empty shelves. That image is due to the ongoing medicine shortage. Pharmacies across the nation and locally are seeing a limited supply of medicine specifically, children’s cold and flu products. This shortage has been an ongoing issue […]
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY FIREFIGHTERS, HOMER-CENTER SCHOOL TO HELP FIRE VICTIMS
An effort is being organized to help people recently impacted by a fire Wednesday morning in Homer City. The fire reported at 7:39 a.m. yesterday was at the home of Gerard Desalt. He was the only one home at the time, and made it out safely. Children who lived in the home were in school at the time.
911 service outage reported in part of Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some residents in the southern part of Jefferson County are currently unable to call 911 from certain phone lines. The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services announced Wednesday evening Verizon customers in the 938 and 939 exchanges are experiencing the interruption. The issue is reportedly affecting landline phones and callers […]
wccsradio.com
SUCCESSFUL DAY ONE OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE COLLECTIONS
The first day of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week in Downtown Indiana was a resounding success. On the first day of collections at the corner of 7th and Philadelphia streets, volunteers were able to bring in $4013 in donations. Renda Media and Digital regional vice president Mark Bertig said that he was happy with the first day’s results.
Altoona water and sewage costs may increase in 2023
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inflation is continuing to keep costs up, and monthly water and sewage bills may add up even more in 2023. The Altoona Water Authority is proposing a rate increase of 8% for water and 15% for sewer for next year’s base charges. Authority Controller Gina DeRubeis said the increase is to […]
Westmoreland will cut ties with renowned pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht
Westmoreland County is cutting ties with renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht. The county commissioners Thursday are expected to approve a one-year contract with Wecht’s former assistant to do autopsies for Coroner Tim Carson and rent the autopsy suite at Westmoreland’s forensics center in Hempfield. Wecht, 92, has...
Leechburg officials continue projects spearheaded by late mayor Wayne Dobos
Leechburg Mayor Tony Roppolo is back doing one of the things he enjoys most: serving the community. A Leechburg native, Roppolo returned to public life in March. Council appointed him mayor after the death of former Mayor Wayne Dobos on March 2. In 2009, Roppolo was elected mayor of the...
wccsradio.com
PUNXSUTAWNEY CO-PRINCIPAL ARRESTED FOR THIRD TIME
An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
Altoona church brings the Christmas spirit with annual show
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community is invited to come out this weekend and listen to Christmas music at Altoona’s 5th Annual Christmas Show. The show takes place at the Champion Life Church at 1314 12th Street on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with doors and concessions opening an hour before. Christmas […]
Volunteers unpack greenery for annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at local cemetery
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — More than 15,000 wreaths will get placed on the graves of veterans at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies this Saturday. But before that happens, around two dozen volunteers spent Wednesday morning unloading boxes and boxes of greenery to set the stage for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Judge denies request to recount ballots in Altoona due to missing payment
A request to recount ballots in an Altoona precinct is dead after a judge denied the request because of the lack of a $50 payment in accordance with the state election laws.
Solar farm raising concern in Bradford Township
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Solar energy is a way to cut electric costs but in Bradford Township a solar farm is raising concerns with residents. At a recent township meeting, supervisors and residents were surprised to learn of a new solar farm moving into the area. Concerns were expressed during the agenda, such as the […]
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
