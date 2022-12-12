Read full article on original website
Armed Suspect Barricaded in Lancaster
A Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Crisis Negotiation Team is attempting Wednesday evening to persuade an armed suspect barricaded inside a residence in Lancaster to surrender. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K,...
Suspect in custody following LAPD chase, crash
LOS ANGELES – A man in a stolen vehicle being chased by Los Angeles police crashed in the Vermont Square area Tuesday and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. The chase began shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics were...
2 suspects charged in deadly shooting of 16-year-old boy in Azusa
A prosecutor charged an 18-year-old from Covina and a 16-year-old boy with murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to reports.
Man Fatally Shot in Lancaster Identified
A 32-year-old man who was found shot to death in the Lancaster area was identified Wednesday. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 about 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Jesus Vega was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s...
New video shows violent end to police pursuit in South Los Angeles
A Southern California man recalls watching his beloved truck being stolen and destroyed during a police pursuit in South Los Angeles on Tuesday. Video captures the moment the stolen truck slammed into a fruit stand and catering truck while narrowly missing bystanders. KTLA’s John Fenoglio spoke to Joe Montoya, the owner of the stolen truck. […]
L.A. County sheriff’s sergeant charged with firing his gun at his home
A sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been charged after allegedly unlawfully firing his handgun at his home last year, officials announced Wednesday. The incident occurred July 27, 2021, when Sgt. Joel Nebel was off duty. He allegedly fired several rounds from his handgun while in his backyard. One of the rounds […]
Armed Domestic Violence Suspect in Lancaster Taken Into Custody After 10-Hour Standoff
An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence in Lancaster is in custody Thursday after a nearly 10-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Authorities ID Suspect, Victim in UCI Murder-Suicide
The identities in a murder-suicide at UC Irvine were released Wednesday. The victim was 77-year-old Thao Thai Nguyen of Irvine, and the suspect was 36-year-old Andrew Nguyen Doan of Irvine, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. UC Irvine police were called at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday to 214...
Woman Last Seen in South Los Angeles Reported Missing
A 21-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles was reported missing Wednesday. Angel Annamarie Hayward Simon was last seen at approximately 10:13 p.m. Nov. 24 on the 5700 block of Manhattan Place, near Slauson Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Simon is Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall,...
Teens Arrested in Dec. 6 Azusa Murder
LOS ANGELES – Two suspects have been arrested, accused of gunning down a 16-year-old and wounding a 13-year-old in a recent spate of gun violence in Azusa. Covina resident Kimberly Salazar, 18, and a publicly unidentified 16-year-old were arrested recently. Both were formally charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
Authorities ID Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock Motel Room
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores, 26, died at the scene,...
Chase through LA ends in chaotic search for armed robbery suspect
Three people were taken into custody Tuesday night following a lengthy chase that ended in a chaotic search for the suspects in Downey.
Torrance man arrested in connection to November vehicular assault
A 47-year-old Torrance man accused in November of ramming his truck into another person’s vehicle over “a business dispute” in Gorman was arrested Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
Suspect in custody for fatal weekend shooting
SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A man was in custody Monday for allegedly killing a person in Sun Valley over the weekend. Officers went to the 8500 block of Sunland Boulevard at about 1 a.m. Saturday on a call of shots fired at an underground parking area of an apartment complex, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
One Year Ago Today (December 15, 2021)…Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Abducting, Raping Riverside Woman
One Year Ago Today (December 15, 2021)…A 38-year-old man accused of grabbing a woman from a Riverside street and sexually assaulting her in his pickup was ordered to stand trial on charges of kidnapping to commit rape and rape of an unconscious victim. Louis Edward Brown of Jurupa Valley...
Mother of girl who died of suspected fentanyl overdose sues LAUSD
The mother of a 15-year-old girl who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose in a high school restroom has filed a negligence and wrongful-death lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District. Elena Perez seeks damages, including “for the loss of love of her daughter,” but the lawsuit does not specify a dollar amount. The […]
Man found shot to death in Lancaster [UPDATED: Victim ID’d]
LANCASTER – A man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway. The incident was reported around 3:57 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Information...
