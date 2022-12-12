ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Business wants voters to overturn legislative decrees

By Dan Walters
CalMatters
CalMatters
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17nwiT_0jfPA1Qc00

In summary

As the California Legislature ramps up efforts to impose more regulation on business practices, those affected are increasingly using ballot measures to block the decrees.

Over the last decade, as Democrats solidified their dominance of the state Capitol, they have repeatedly attempted to change how private businesses operate in California

Those efforts have taken many specific forms, including mandates on employee benefits, making it easier for unions to organize workers, and regulating — or even prohibiting — products and services offered to customers.

All such efforts were aimed, their legislative and interest group sponsors said, at expanding equity and accountability for the benefit of workers and consumers.

Whatever their motives, as those efforts proliferate, the affected businesses have done what they could to block or at least modify what was happening. Nevertheless, those seeking more governmental regulation of business practices have scored some major victories and in response, affected businesses have increasingly used referenda to erase new laws or initiatives to repeal or modify them.

Those countermeasures have a mixed record of success, to wit:

— In 2014, the Legislature passed and then-Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation to ban single-use plastic bags for groceries or other consumer goods. An industry referendum to block the new law failed in 2016.

— In 2018, the Legislature eliminated cash bail for criminal defendants. Two years later, the bail bond industry persuaded voters to reject the law.

— In 2019, legislators passed a sweeping law that reduced the ability of businesses to use freelance workers under contract. Rideshare and delivery companies such as Uber and Lyft placed a measure on the 2020 ballot to exempt themselves from the new law. Voters passed it, but it’s since been challenged in court .

— In 2020 the Legislature prohibited the sale of flavored tobacco products, saying they encourage young people to smoke. However, the tobacco industry’s referendum to block the ban was rejected by voters this year.

Corporate use of the ballot to thwart the Capitol’s Democrats is likely to continue.

The fast food industry has submitted signatures for a referendum to overturn the creation of a new agency , dominated by unions and union-friendly appointees, that would set wages and working conditions for fast food employees. If it qualifies, the law would be suspended until voters decide the issue in 2024.

The oil industry is gathering signatures for a referendum to overturn a newly enacted law that would ban new oil wells within 3,200 feet of schools and other public facilities. If it qualifies, it also would go on the 2024 ballot.

Another oil industry referendum is likely if the Legislature passes Newsom’s proposal to impose limits on its profits from gasoline sales and impose financial penalties for exceeding them.

Newsom’s original proposal was an excess profits tax, which would not have been subject to referendum because the state constitution declares that tax measures cannot be challenged via referendum.

However, non-tax laws, unless passed with two-thirds margins as “urgency measures,” are subject to referendum. If Newsom’s limit/penalty law is enacted next year as a non-urgency measure, the industry would have a 90-day window in which to qualify a referendum. The law would be suspended until voters had the final word.

The proliferation of business-sponsored ballot measures to overturn what legislators and the governor decree has angered groups, such as unions and environmental and consumer rights organizations, that support more oversight of business practices. They are pressing the Legislature to make the qualification of ballot measures more difficult.

However, Newsom and his predecessor, Jerry Brown, have opposed such changes for the simple reason that governors sometimes turn to the ballot themselves to enact laws that the Legislature is unwilling to pass.

Comments / 0

Related
californiaglobe.com

The Use of Floor Alerts in the California Legislature

As part of lobbying efforts in the California Legislature, when a bill reaches the Floors of either the State Assembly or the State Senate, lobbyists and lobbying organizations often utilize “floor alerts” for distribution to legislative offices. Are these helpful or useful?. It usually depends on the time...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Assemblyman Fong Brings Back Bill to Suspend Gas Taxes for One Year

Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) brought back Assembly Bill proposals earlier this month to temporarily suspend the California state gas taxes for an entire year. Assembly Bill 53 and Assembly Bill X1-2, both authored by Fong, would not only suspend the gas tax for a year, but they would require gas stations to carry over all tax savings directly to the consumer as well as put what the gas tax savings was compared to if the tax had been applied to on the receipt. According to the bills, all projects that the gas tax currently funds, such as bridge and street repair, transportation infrastructure maintenance, and other transportation needs, would subsequently be paid for by the state’s general fund until the end of the gas tax break.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California's anti-oil law comes one step closer to repeal

CALIFORNIA, USA — A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Greg Wallis Wins State Assembly 47th District Race

California Legislature’s 47th Assembly District now has an assembly member-elect, Greg Wallis. Wallis was sworn in Monday at noon in Palm Desert in the Chase Admin building at the Living Desert. His opponent, Democratic candidate Christy Holstege, conceded to Wallis Monday and shared it in a letter to her...
PALM DESERT, CA
The Center Square

Nearly one million Californians sign energy policy referendum petition

(The Center Square) – Nearly one million Californians have signed an energy-related petition over the past two months. More than 978,000 California residents have signed the Stop the Energy Shutdown petition. Those signatures have been turned in to the county registrar of voter offices throughout the state, according to a press release from the California Independent Petroleum Association. The signatures are for a referendum aimed at stopping a new California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersasc.com

California to require providers to submit immunization records

California will begin requiring providers who provide immunizations to submit them to a statewide registry. Race and ethnicity will also be required for each entry to support health disparities assessment efforts, the California Medical Association said in a Dec. 13 news release. Physicians not already enrolled in the registry are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Will California subsidize rural police departments?

California has a police problem. In some parts of the state, particularly rural areas, there aren’t enough of them. Tehama County, population 65,000, made national headlines last month when the sheriff announced he would be ending daytime patrols due to the agency’s “catastrophic staffing shortage.” But the two main challenges facing Tehama County are also […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

How the mentally disabled can languish in California jails

For almost nine years, Lorenzo Mays disappeared inside Sacramento County jail, charged with a murder he insists he didn’t commit. During that time, Mays was never brought to trial. He wasn’t allowed to leave. Instead, he remained in a kind of legal limbo, with most of his years spent in solitary confinement. The reason? Judges […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: New Rooftop Solar Rules Will Ensure California’s Clean Energy Future

In San Diego, sunshine is the answer. It drives healthy living, tourism and it should power our lightbulbs day and night. A proposed update to the state’s rooftop solar program, referred to as net energy metering, will help make solar the clean energy source for all hours of the day. The California Public Utilities Commission will consider the update Thursday and the incentives for new solar with batteries are deserving of the commission’s support.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Shepard says he wants a recount for state Senate race

Three days after the race was decided, David Shepard, the former challenger for the state 16th District Senate seat, announced Wednesday that he seeks a recount. One of the closest state races in California history ended Saturday with Sen. Melissa Hurtado winning by .008 percent, or 20 votes out of 137,000 cast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy