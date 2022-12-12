ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
As the fifth and sixth overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are always going to be compared against one another. Herbert's success will always end up being a referendum on the Miami Dolphins' decision to pass him up that April. Tonight we got the first instance of real head-to-head feedback between these two star-crossed QBs and the teams that picked them back-to-back nearly three years ago, as Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.

Yahoo's Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off their Sunday night podcast looking at these quarterbacks and their teams whose playoff hopes still are very much in flux with only four games remaining in the 2022 season. Is Tua's recent two-game slide a sign of a larger issue? Can Herbert keep the Chargers winning into the postseason?

Charles & Frank address these questions and look at all the major storylines from Week 14, including Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers blowing out Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills getting even against the New York Jets, the Detroit Lions keeping their win-streak alive against the 10-win Minnesota Vikings & the Dallas Cowboys barely squeaking by with a win against the league-worst Houston Texans.

0:25 Miami Dolphins 17, Los Angeles Chargers 23

8:00 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7, San Francisco 49ers 35

17:35 New York Jets 12, Buffalo Bills 20

21:05 Minnesota Vikings 23, Detroit Lions 34

28:30 Cleveland Browns 10, Cincinnati Bengals 23

34:10 Houston Texans 23, Dallas Cowboys 27

37:45 Philadelphia Eagles 48, New York Giants 22

40:35 Kansas City Chiefs 34, Denver Broncos 28

46:35 Jacksonville Jaguars 36, Tennessee Titans 22

48:45 Carolina Panthers 30, Seattle Seahawks 24

52:30 Baltimore Ravens 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

54:35 Las Vegas Raiders 16, Los Angeles Rams 17

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

Check out all the episodes of You Pod to Win the Game and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

WSB Radio

Thursday Night Football: Whose story is more unlikely, Brock Purdy or Geno Smith?

In August, Geno Smith was trying to hold off Drew Lock for the Seattle Seahawks' starting job. Nobody believed he'd be any good even if he won that competition. At least Smith was on the radar of NFL fans, though mostly for his failed stint with the New York Jets. Nobody knew Brock Purdy unless you're a Big 12 fan, study preseason football or are really into Mr. Irrelevant history. Purdy was fighting with Nate Sudfeld for a San Francisco 49ers' roster spot, and won that job based on a good preseason. Nobody expected him to be a factor this season, or maybe ever in the NFL.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

NFL expert: Stetson Bennett ‘worth a shot,’ draws comparison to Buffalo veteran backup QB

ATHENS — Georgia has three projected first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and while Stetson Bennett is not one of them, he could still get a shot. An NFL source told DawgNation that some teams have a third-day draft grade — rounds 5-7 — on Bennett and others would be willing to sign him as a free agent. The 2023 NFL Draft takes place April 27-29.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Eagles belt holiday hits on 'Philly Special Christmas' album

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The burly, bearded men belting out holiday classics have made the night before Christmas more than just a time this year to watch the Philadelphia Eagles try and slay the competition. Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce and Jordan Mailata -- with a little assist from some melodic teammates -- have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of their Christmas album, “A Philly Special Christmas.” Yes, the album title is an ode to Old Saint Nick, in this case former QB Nick Foles and the trick play that helped the Eagles win their only Super Bowl in the 2017 season. The trio of Eagles offensive lineman can sing about as well as they can pass protect -- Johnson might not even let Santa Claus down the chimney as he holds the record for most consecutive games without allowing a sack -- and an All-Star cast of musicians was assembled to record the album.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSB Radio

Desmond Ridder to start Week 15 for Falcons, replacing Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons officially made a quarterback switch. Third-round rookie Desmond Ridder will replace Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback for the Falcons' Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Arthur Smith announced Monday. Smith called the decision "performance-based" but also added that Mariota is likely headed to injured reserve with a knee injury.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves after benching, team unsure if he will return

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has left the team with no indication of “when or if” he will return, according to The Athletic’s Josh Kendall. This news comes a day after Smith announced that the team made a "performance based" decision to bench Mariota for third-round rookie Desmond Ridder ahead of the team's Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Fantasy Football Week 15: Quarterback rankings

It's amazing how a quarterback, and an offense, can look so much better when the team's best weapons are back on the field and healthy after missing time due to injury. That was certainly the case for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14. With Mike Williams suiting up for the first time since Week 11 and Keenan Allen looking more and more like himself after missing seven of the first nine games of the season due to injury, Herbert had a season-high 367 passing yards in a win over the Miami Dolphins.
WSB Radio

NFL kicks off Inspire Change weeks with 5 new grants

NEW YORK — (AP) — The NFL has awarded through its Inspire Change social justice initiative five new national grants to organizations focused on police and community relations. The recipients were announced Thursday as the league will highlight its commitment to social justice over the next two weeks...
NEW YORK STATE
