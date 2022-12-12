This illustration of a Black fetus stunned many because they had never seen one before

This illustration of a Black fetus stunned many because they had never seen one before

The internet is awash with stories fretting over Gen Z's supposed dislike of workplace "norms," but young employees are not entitled, lazy, or eager to slack off. Instead, they are choosing to reject some of the workforce customs that earlier generations were compelled to adopt. Reddit user u/gregsw2000 brought forward an interesting perspective to this discourse when he recounted a chat he had with his grandmother, who is approaching 90 and is part of the Silent Generation. In a viral post , he described how things were different when his grandmother first entered the workforce.

via GIPHY

The grandmother of the OP (original poster) apparently began working as a payroll clerk in 1951 and was considered an "old maid" since she didn't get married until she was over 30. "The minimum wage for women in 1951 was $0.75 per hour, which she earned. She claims there was no reason she couldn't have made ends meet on that $0.75 per hour because even local rentals would have been around [a third] of her minimum wage salary, and her costs would have been substantially lower," u/gregsw2000 wrote.

The CPI Inflation Calculator estimates that 75 cents in 1951 will be nearly equal to $8.60 in 2022. The OP's grandmother's description of life in her youth is wildly dissimilar from the reality of young folks today in the US. The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 per hour and hasn't changed in more than ten years.

The OP also mentioned how simple it was for his grandmother to get a job: "She wanted to tell me she never even had to submit an application for any of these jobs — her parents knew the owners from around town, and they knew she needed a job, so the owner approached her about it. She said she had seen some of the wacky requirements for jobs these days. She moved to work as an office manager for a florist after leaving that place. They came up to her. She had no idea the position even existed."

After getting married, OP's grandma moved in with his grandfather instead of continuing to live with her parents. As a "shoe cutter," where he made less than $1.25 per hour, OP's grandfather is said to have supported the two of them because he didn't want her to work.

via GIPHY

u/gregsw2000 revealed that his grandmother only worked part-time and received a minimal inheritance. His grandpa "never made good money in his entire life, only working at a single 'low skill' factory job, which was eventually offshored sometime during the Reagan administration," he wrote.

But in 1962, they had everything, including a "new, standalone, home with a 20-year mortgage, for an extremely affordable payment, new cars, and my grandmother is a self-described 'impulse shopper,' who would buy all kinds of random shit she'd never use if allowed," OP shared. His grandmother is still living off of social security and the money from selling their house after his grandfather passed away, for ten times what they originally paid for it.

OP concluded by saying the following: "When Boomers try to tell you life was hard during their lives, they're not telling the truth. The minimum wage almost always supported a decent living, as intended, while they were up and coming. There was no 'failing' unless you just did not want to work, weren't white, or drank and smoked away your paychecks. Don't let old folks gaslight you. They're outright lying about what their financial lives were like, or the amount of 'hard work' they had to put in to have those lives. It is a mythology they have built for themselves, not reality."

Animals and humans have a beautiful relationship where both species help each other in profound ways. Sometimes it can be life-saving as seen in a recent incident where an entire community teamed up to save four horses. These horses fell through the ice into a freezing pond and a group of neighbors, firemen, and animal control officials worked for hours to rescue them, per Good News Network .

via GIPHY

The South Kalispell Fire Department was dispatched to the site at Patrick Creek in Montana after four horses fell through the ice and became entangled up to their necks. Amber Countryman released a video of the repeated attempts to get the horses out, each of which failed until the rescuers successfully harnessed some more strength when they brought in a tractor. They worked relentlessly to save the life of these horses.

A dozen individuals worked together to release the horses, including firemen, Flathead County Animal Control officers, and neighbors. They first attempted to build a ramp by constructing homemade pontoons out of pallets and other pieces of wood. They then attempted to pull one horse out of the water with a long rope, taking care not to break any of its legs, but they were unable to entirely release the animal.

All four horses were eventually securely evacuated using a harness linked to a tractor. They were all brought to a veterinary facility and treated. South Kalispell Fire Department wrote on their Facebook , "This afternoon our crews were dispatched to an animal rescue up Patrick Creek. Our first arriving unit found 4 horses had fallen through the ice on a deep pond." They added, "Through the cooperative efforts of fire department responders, FCSO animal control officers, Rebecca Farm staff and many neighbors, all 4 horses were successfully rescued from the pond and transported for veterinary care."

In another heartwarming tale of animal rescue , Nick Fry, an Australian adventurer, recently posted a video in which he and several of his friends aided in the freeing of a sea turtle from a twisted crab pot net that had coiled around one of its fins. Fry was on a boat with a few other people when they observed the turtle swimming in the sea. The 22-year-old stepped in immediately away, followed by one of his friends, to assess the situation.

They quickly noticed that the turtle couldn't continue swimming because a net had been wrapped around its fin. The net also appeared to be jammed with debris from the sea. As Fry cradled the turtle in his arms, the second man painstakingly untied the net from around the turtle's fin. They were ultimately able to free the animal from the plastic and allow it to swim again. Fry and his buddies collected the dangerous net and removed it.

They warned people not to discard waste in the ocean, particularly hazardous nets and threads that might endanger sea creatures. Their Instagram video went viral, with over 9,000 likes and 93k views. Several people expressed gratitude for their efforts in caring for the turtle.

Employers doing something special for their employees is not usual. But when they do, it shows that they really care for them and promotes a positive work environment. One such company is Yonego which went the extra mile to surprise its employees with a folder, a shopping bag, and a gold envelope. Yonego's owner, Joris Toonders, then asked all its employees to put all their supermarket receipts through the month of December into the envelope. An employee said, "No one knew and it took a while before the penny dropped. There was dead silence for a few seconds. Then people started clapping. I think I've said thank you a thousand times,” as reported by SunnySkyz .

via GIPHY

Toonders said that he had never seen a “hundred colleagues so quiet together.” The company did not put any limitations on the groceries as they trust them. Toonders said, "I don't know what people normally do for groceries and whether they're going to buy something extra, but I trust my colleagues."

via GIPHY

He added, "You have to trust your colleagues and they have to feel that way too."

An Employee told Netherlands Posts , “Champagne and caviar could be done, but we are expected to handle them properly, so we do that.” “That’s how we always treat each other here. That is why something like this can also be given.” Another employee said that she wanted to “throw everything in her basket but not too much.” “So I walked a bit like a headless chicken through the Albert Heijn.” “I only bought a steak and a somewhat more expensive wine. I wouldn’t buy that otherwise.” Reportedly, there were many from other companies who loved the initiative. A woman said, “What a beautiful Christmas idea!" “Especially in this day and age, I love it.”

Toonders is not in a hurry to think of next year’s idea. He said, “Once this idea came into my head, I couldn’t wait to tell everyone. We will see what we do next year.” In another heartwarming story, a Miami Chick-fil-A operator proposed a three-day workweek for its employees. "I want to lead with generosity," Lindsey told TODAY . "And generosity for me is two things: It's pay and it's time."

"Honestly, I can do better," he recalled. In February, he created two "pods" of employees that would work 13- to 14-hour shifts three days a week. About 24 out of 140 employees had agreed to this new schedule. He said, "The reality is this schedule doesn't work for everyone. Not everyone wants to work longer days.” "But for the ones that it does, it's cool to see the positive impact it's had on their lives."

Lindsey still thinks it is a successful program. According to her, it provides employees with a clear timetable and organizes their personal life in advance. Moreover, each month, someone receives a seven-day break. "We've taken the guesswork out of the schedule," said Lindsey. "Team members can now plan their lives in advance. They can plan childcare, school, vacations, etc."

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad .



An audience member even shouted "I love you" to the Matrix star. Keanu later stated that he couldn't believe the crowd's response to the bow. He said, "It was very special," he said. "The people here are very nice and generous. It’s really cool that they like John Wick here. I really appreciate it. CCXP is legendary, but it went beyond what I imagined." Keanu said during a panel that the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise was difficult to make.

"John Wick 4 is the hardest movie I've ever made. In terms of action, it's the hardest film I've ever made. But that's what makes it good," he added. He stated that one of the most difficult sequences was a battle scene "in traffic" that took place around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Wick's opponents will appear from every part of the globe, according to the actor. He said, "The table is this world above the world; and the people, the assassins, under the table are as boundless as the grains of sand on the beach."

He further said, "But really, for the John Wick film[s], it's really just the invention of the scene, right? How can you do these scenes?" In addition to Keanu, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick will feature in the film. John Wick 4 will be released in theaters on March 24, 2023.

In one of the several tales of Keanu's good deeds, he also recently showed up at a couple's wedding, giving them an experience of a lifetime. James and Nikki Roadnight married in Northamptonshire, England, and created memories to last a lifetime. Nikki said, "He was very friendly and said he would [come] later on. We didn’t know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!"

The actor was in the Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa's bar when the groom recognized him and invited him to the wedding. An hour later, a hotel employee approached the bride to inform her that a "very special guest" was waiting outside and wanted to talk with her. The bride explained, "I went to say hi and introduce myself, and I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he'd just had a long flight so wouldn't stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding."

Keanu has touched several lives with his kindness and gentle attitude and you can always count on him for making this world a better place to live in.

Grandparents have a special bond with their grandchildren, even before they are born. They are usually among the happiest to know that their children are expecting a new member to join the family, so don't they also deserve a "grandpa or grandma shower?"

In a video uploaded on Twitter , a grandfather can be seen entering his office and being surprised. The text overlay on the clip reads: "The ladies at my dad's work threw him a surprise 'grandpa shower.' He is then seen looking at the gifts and becoming emotional. He takes out a gift in which it is written, "My Gramps loves me more than baseball." There is also a banner in the background stating: "Congrats Gramps." The text reads, "Can we make a grandparent showers a thing?" It ends with a clip with his daughter and reads, "Can't wait to celebrate with you and Clare Bear."

The video was originally uploaded by his daughter on social media @Lilaraffaela. According to the video, he has worked in that office for more than 30 years. The video has garnered about 11,800 views. The viral video is captioned, "Coworkers threw him a surprise 'grandpa shower!'"

People on the internet found the gesture very sweet. A user wrote , "This is Adorable!" Another said , "So nice." Another user said , "That's so cute."

In another heartwarming video involving grandparents, a woman tattooed her grandparents' names in their own handwriting. Agustina Wetzel from Argentina wanted to honor their presence in her life by doing this. The grandparents, Marcos, and Celoy, were overwhelmed and emotional when she showed them the tattoo. She shared the video on Twitter with the caption: "I asked my grandparents to write their names for me 'for a practical project at the university' but in reality, they were to tattoo them on me, and I will keep their reaction forever."

via GIPHY

“I was going to make a drawing made by them but my sister and my parents had the idea of having my grandparents’ names written by themselves, I thought it was an excellent idea!” Wetzel told Bored Panda . She asked her grandparents to sign their names on a piece of paper, telling them that she needed it for college. After they signed on the paper, she took it to a tattoo artist and got it tattooed just above her ankle.

When she showed it to them, she asked them, “Remember writing your names for me some time ago?” Her grandfather got very emotional and started crying. He asked to see the tattoo again and he couldn't believe his eyes. She then goes on to give him a hug.

Wetzel said that family is very important to her. "My grandparents were the first people from my family I did this tattoo for, but I would do it to anyone I love without hesitation," she said. She didn't expect her grandparents to react this way. Before this, whenever she had a tattoo she told him that it was temporary but this time, when she told him, "this one would last for a lifetime, he was so thrilled!"

For Wetzel, her grandparents are her superheroes. She said, "Grandparents always mark a before and after, they pamper us and teach us a lot since we are little kids. You are lucky if you got the chance to meet your grandparents. They are really amazing."

Octavia Spencer, the "Hidden Figures" actor, was overtaken with emotion when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 8, 2022. The 52-year-old took this occasion to recall her journey in Hollywood and thank everyone who helped her reach success in her career. "To be forever cemented in the mythology of this city and the film industry is an amazing honor. It took me a minute to absorb the profundity of this moment," she said in her speech, reports TODAY . "The culmination of my dreams realized, hard work rewarded after a fair but healthy amount of failure and rejection."

Spencer expressed gratitude to a long list of people who had assisted her during her career. The "Self Made" star went on to recall driving from Alabama to Los Angeles 26 years ago with $3,000, a 48-inch TV, a suitcase and "a heart filled with dreams. This dream." She got visibly emotional talking about that profound moment in her life.

She said, "[What] I didn’t know then was how the people that I’d soon meet would become my L.A. family, my tribe, those with whom I would commiserate when I didn't get the job or celebrate when I did. If you happen upon my star, while mine will be the only name you see, remember all the names that I just named."

She concluded by saying, "The people that I just named today, my village. They're only a fraction of the people that guide me from behind the scenes. For me this isn't a solitary achievement—for me, it took my family, my tribe, my village. And I thank you."

Will Ferrell, who co-stars with Spencer in the Christmas film "Spirited," provided some kind words and called out a heckler before Spencer finished her message. "Not on Octavia Day!" said the comic. Speaking at the event, Allison Janney recalled meeting Spencer in 1998 after hearing her "infectious laugh" one day. "That day I decided I had to have Octavia in my life," Janney said. The two went on to collaborate on multiple films, including 2011's "The Help."

Aubie the Tiger, the mascot of Spencer's alma university, Auburn University, was also present to support her. Viola Davis and her husband, actor Julius Tennon, were in attendance, as was Mekhi Phifer. During the celebration, Davis and Tennon posed for a shot with Spencer. Spencer went on to share images from her big day on Instagram , writing: "For those at a pivotal point in your life and career, choose the thing that will bring you boundless joy. It took me 15 years to become an overnight success, and the rest is history. Success happens when preparation meets opportunity. Take the time to prepare for YOUR opportunity. God speed, my friends. "

Our parents often say a big no when it comes to having pets in the house. They state many reasons for their refusal, from additional responsibilities and added costs to "who is going to take care of them when you are gone?" However, many of us have also witnessed our parents fall in love with the pets they never wanted and it is incredibly special. Twitter user Steph Veerman introduced the world to one such beautiful bond in 2019 when she shared how she had a hamster which she handed over to her father before she went back to college. He eventually became very attached to the hamster and was crushed when the little one went missing one day. In a viral Twitter thread that won hearts across the platform, Veerman shared how her dad left no stone unturned to find his beloved hamster.

Veerman wrote in her post, "My dad took over my hamster once I went back to college and ended up getting really attached and today he escaped and this goes to prove how truly pure my father is." She also enclosed screenshots of her conversation with her father which starts with him writing, "Please call me as soon as you get this. This is an emergency." The daughter tried to console him by saying it is "just a hamster." However, the father was adamant and felt bad about losing the pet and wrote, "I'm so sorry I'm looking everywhere. I'm so wicked, I will keep looking all day." He even added a crying emoji to emphasize his sadness over the hamster's disappearance.

"I'm never going to forgive myself if he doesn't come back," another message from him read. He even asks his daughter if he should keep looking for him or "is that going to scare him into hiding." He then declared that if he doesn't find the hamster, he will skip work the next day and keep looking. The daughter, on the other hand, tried to remind her dad that he is a lawyer and has more important things to do.

via GIPHY

However, he refused to give up and put down the hamster's food and created a ring around it with flour. "I can see his footsteps if he comes to get his food," he explained. He continued apologizing to his daughter and called it the "biggest screw-up of his life." His emotions range from being angry with himself for not be more alert to having trust in God. He even mentioned that the hamster likes peanut butter and it can be used to find him.

The Twitter post got the entire network hooked to the hamster disappearance saga and many enquired if the father found the hamster and he certainly did. He sent his daughter a picture of the hamster trying to pull another escape, writing: "the little b**tard is trying to get out again." Moreover, admitted that this incident was the most stressful event of his life since he took the Bar exam. The dedication of this father to devise plans and find his hamster won many hearts. Veerman's post gathered almost 500k likes and thousands of comments.

via GIPHY

One Twitter user said, "Flour, so he can see his footsteps. Heart exploding with that sweet effort to return the little escape artist to his safe little home. Good Dads are priceless." Another joked , "I am looking forward to the quirkiest indie buddy movie of 2021, "You Are a Lawyer and He is a Hamster."

After a disabled woman in Billerica, Massachusetts, received a rude note telling to clean up her yard, her local community rallied in her support. Speaking to The Washington Post , Kristene Whitehouse said that she was shocked to find the note in her mailbox. "Clean up your yard leaves!! They blow all around," read the handwritten note. For emphasis, the word "around" was underlined several times. Whitehouse said she stared at the note as she stood in front of her home in the Boston suburb of Billerica, where she lives alone. "I felt very small, demeaned, and powerless," said the 53-year-old who was born with several missing fingers as well as vision and hearing issues. She is also on a fixed income and can't afford to hire someone to clean her yard.

After reading the note on November 28, 2022, Whitehouse went to the Billerica Residents Facebook group and shared her thoughts about the anonymous note: "I debated whether I should post this or not. This is not the first such letter I've received over the years nor will it be the last," she wrote. "Thank you to the Billerica Resident, most likely a neighbor, who felt called upon to leave me such an addressed envelope and note. I am disabled and on a fixed income. I cannot physically do all the yardwork and I cannot afford to hire anyone. I will not apologize. I deserve to live here as much as the next person. You make it so I don’t even feel like trying to care about the yard anymore. Merry Christmas."

Soon, her post was flooded with comments from concerned neighbors. "Whoever wrote you that note is a petty little coward," wrote one. "Lots of people can't get to their leaves for dozens of reasons, none of which are, 'I hate my neighbors and want them to suffer,'" another neighbor commented.

Cheryl Wesinger, who lives on the same street as Whitehouse, read the post and the very next day, went over with a rake and lawn mower. "She obviously needed the help," Wesinger said, adding that she was disappointed someone left such a mean message for Whitehouse.

Wesinger collected around ten bags of leaves and planned to return in a few days to conduct additional yard maintenance, but a family member fell ill and her plans had to be put on hold. Even though she couldn't go over, Wesinger reached out to Mary Leach, who manages the Beautify Billerica group .

Leach spread the word about Whitehouse's dilemma, and that weekend, a group of about a dozen individuals—both adults and children—gathered at her home to clear the lawn with rakes, leaf blowers and bags. They loaded 79 bags with leaves that had fallen from Whitehouse's trees and also trimmed the hedges. "Neighbors stepped up. I had every faith that somebody was going to," Wesinger said. "It was just so nice that people were reaching out and offering to help."

Whitehouse expressed gratitude to her neighbors for their kindness. "The response was phenomenal," said Whitehouse. "I couldn't be more grateful." She added that in recent years, an unknown individual has left mean-spirited messages for numerous others whose houses and yards do not meet that person's criteria. Whitehouse herself received a similar humiliating note in 2015.

Leach, who lives on the same block, was enraged when she learned about the message Whitehouse received. "It made me very upset and angry because that's really not what Billerica is. It doesn't represent well what the people of our town are really like," she remarked.

via GIPHY

The Beautify Billerica organization, which has over 800 members, holds a regular "Power Hour" cleaning event, which mainly consists of garbage picking in a public spot. The clean-up at Whitehouse's house took the group around two hours to complete. Both Leach and Whitehouse agreed that embarrassing a neighbor whose property needs maintenance is never acceptable. "The person who left this note maybe forgot their compassion for a moment," Leach speculated. She then gave that person some counsel, saying, "Think about what you can do to help."

George Dowling has hated December, his once favorite month, for the past nine years. Christmas has become a difficult time of the year for him after the death of his wife in 2013. Lucille, his late wife, lived for the holidays. She decorated their Christmas tree and their Pawtucket, Rhode Island, house the day after Thanksgiving. Christmas cookies were continuously being baked.

"She was Christmas," Dowling, 95, told The Washington Post of his wife, who he was married to for 70 years. "She did everything big; all the cooking and baking." Lucille passed away on December 1, 2013, following a battle with Alzheimer's. Dowling and his daughter, Suzan Brito, pulled down the tree and canceled Christmas that year.

"My father couldn't handle it," said Brito, who lives with Dowling and is his primary caregiver. Dowling is a World War II Navy veteran. “He’s only been with one woman in his whole life, and she’s gone. When December 1 hits, my dad gets really sad," Brito added.

As December neared the year after Lucille's death, Brito considered ways to cheer up her father, whose grief was overwhelming. "Dad loves getting mail," the 64-year-old revealed. "I thought maybe some Christmas cards would make him happy."

She reached out to her friends and family on Facebook, requesting them to send her father a Christmas card. To her relief and joy, about 30 of them did. Brito decided to do it annually since the cards served their function. Now, family, friends, and even strangers offer Dowling sincere Christmas greetings. He got 102 letters in 2018. According to Brito, her father reads each card and letter and proudly tapes them to the walls around their house.

"We have been doing this since my grandmother passed," Brito's daughter, Charlene Fletcher, wrote on Facebook, urging people to send greeting cards to her grandfather . "It helps him get through the holiday." The card-collecting campaign took a life of its own after her post, finding its way to TikTok and the local press. Dowling got over 10,000 cards in eight days.

Meanwhile, Fletcher got comments from strangers, thanking her for drawing their attention to her granddad. Many of them could relate to his story. "I wanted to say thank you. It has been such a blessing to me and brought back a lot of my Christmas spirit to try and help you with this," one woman from Alabama wrote. "It's so heartwarming," Fletcher said. “Nowadays, people don't really open up like that, especially to a stranger. They feel connected to him."

Cards have been received from all 50 states and even from around the world. Some were written by children, while others are authored by adults. Some cards feature adorable Christmas drawings and many offer sympathy for Dowling's holiday loss.

Reading the cards, Dowling said, "keeps my mind busy." It also serves as a reminder to him that "people are good." Dowling, who has four children, three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren, has also received sweets, cheese platters, plush animals, gift cards, pajamas and handmade knitwear in addition to cards. The White House Historical Association also sent him a card and an ornament, as well as letters and trinkets from local politicians.

"It's been crazy," Dowling remarked, adding that he has recently felt like a celebrity. Fans who have read his tale have stopped him on the street, in the grocery and in restaurants in recent days.

Dowling's favorite card thus far is from Nina, a four-year-old girl. "I love you George. You're my best friend. Merry Christmas," she wrote and included a drawing of a colorful Christmas tree. "It's unbelievable," Dowling said, adding that he has too many cards to reply to by hand, but he is appreciative of each one. While he still misses his wife, he says the unexpected outpouring of love from individuals near and far has made this holiday season joyful.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 8, 2021. It has since been updated.

When an illustration of a Black fetus made rounds on Twitter recently, it shook everyone up. Simply because no one had ever seen a Black fetus in the womb of a Black pregnant person being represented in illustrations at hospitals, medical textbooks or pretty much anywhere else. It just made people sit up and realize the lack of diversity in medical illustrations. Chidiebere Ibe, a Black medical student at the Kyiv Medical University in Ukraine and a medical illustrator, was the one who came up with the illustration and posted it on Twitter. Seeing the illustration felt like a light bulb moment for many as they realized how it symbolized the medical racism in the healthcare system that has had devastating consequences for the African-American community.

“I’m black and black is beautiful! Diversity in Medical Illustration More of this should be encouraged,” tweeted Ibe. The lack of representation in different walks of life is a reflection of systemic racism. “I’ve literally never seen a black [fetus] illustrated, ever,” one Twitter user commented . Another added , "It’s wild the things we don’t even realize we don’t have because of racism. I never even thought about the fact I never saw a Black fetus illustrated and now that I’m seeing it, my mind is really blown that I never saw one before today." People were astounded that they had never realized that medical illustrations featured Caucasian people. "Come to think of it. The customary image and stereotypical act have so eaten deep that I (we) just keep gazing at the fetus in amazement. This is because we’ve never seen such representations. I hope the narrative of the brown skin keeps changing for good," wrote one user. Another chimed in, "It is essential for all of us in understanding ourselves in every field. This image is as important as any family history after birth as to who we are, and where we come from. Today, many women’s clinics and doctors' office walls could use a make-over."

Chidiebere Ibe wants to promote the use of Black skin illustrations in our medical textbooks to depict a typical African person and has started a GoFundMe campaign to help fund his work. He pointed out that all medical illustrations depicted Caucasian skin and that was problematic. "This lack of diversity has important implications for medical trainees and their future patients because many conditions and signs look different based on the patient’s skin color and therefore the black skin should be equally represented," he wrote.

"Recent research on health inequities has found that black students find illustrations in black skin more engaging, amusing and emphatic. The deeper engagement and connection help them understand more, hence my desire to assist my colleagues to get a better understanding of medicine and help my future patients be better engaged," wrote Ibe, who's a self-taught medical illustrator. "I hope that my medical training will increase my knowledge of anatomy and physiology and help me better service my community through contributions to the development of materials that will help train more competent and passionate medical personnel."

It is no secret that medical racism has had adverse effects on the African-American community with some even ending up dead after the doctors refused to believe them. Serena Williams, the greatest tennis player of all time, nearly passed away after doctors initially ignored her request for a CT scan to discover the blood clots in her lungs after she gave birth, reported CNN. "I told you, I need a CT scan and a heparin drip," she told the medical team. Her physical instincts were correct. Their negligence nearly cost Serena her life. This kind of bias affects millions of Black women on a regular basis.

The racism can be traced down to slavery and viewing Black people as disposable. According to USA Today , the American medical institution has a history of subjecting Black bodies to abuse, exploitation, and experimentation. Black women were sterilized without their knowledge and robbed of the opportunity to bear children. One of the more prominent cases of medical racism was when more than 400 poor, uneducated African-American sharecroppers with syphilis were recruited for the Tuskegee Syphilis Study in 1932. Despite having found a cure for the same, they were denied treatment and eventually died avoidable deaths. The experiment made headlines in 1972 and ended in the participants of the study winning a $10 million class-action settlement in 1975, and an apology from President Bill Clinton in 1997.