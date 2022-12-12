Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
To cut fossil fuels, California needs power lines, fast. Building them takes a decade
A century ago, thousands of Californians flocked to opening day for the Vaca-Dixon substation to hear the world’s longest and highest-voltage power line hum with electricity for the first time. It was an engineering marvel, built by hundreds of men and their mules in just two years. Today the...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
capradio.org
Sacramento City Council guide: Here’s what it does and how residents can engage with it
The City Council is Sacramento’s main law-making body that votes on the budget and creates policies. The council makes decisions on services varying from public safety to garbage collection. Residents elect representatives to the council in even-numbered years. The last election was in November 2022, when three seats were...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Investigation after toddler walks out of daycare, CA Dept. of Finance cybersecurity threat, rain & snow totals
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
californiaglobe.com
California’s Homeless Hustle is a House of Cards
It is evident now that California’s homeless solutions and the billion$ in funding are just one giant hustle – and maybe even a house of cards. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Encampment Resolution Fund grant program, a $700 million two-year program to close down homeless encampments and get people into housing and shelter is handing out another $240 million, the Globe recently reported.
Can our infrastructure withstand a 'megaflood?' Here's what the experts say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From drought to flood, it’s the vicious cycle of weather extremes in California. It may be hard to imagine more than seven million Californians are at risk of flooding as we enter our fourth year of drought. In fact, in the past 20 years, every California county has received a flood-related emergency.
Fox40
7 new California laws taking effect in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a number of bills into law that come into effect at the start of the new year. In 2023, changes are coming to laws governing traffic, official holidays, the workplace and more. Here are seven of the new laws to be aware of come Jan. 1.
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
What is a 'Megaflood'? Taking a look at the past to predict a possible future | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine the biggest storm you have been through — cold, hard rain for a few days. Ponding on roads and creeks. Rivers running high. Well, what if the rain didn't stop, the creeks rose higher, and the rivers became an inland salt-less sea spanning hundreds of miles? The water once seen as our friend would become our biggest enemy.
KCRA.com
Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
KCRA.com
New 'SWOT' satellite will track the movement of all of Earth's surface water
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Technology has allowed scientists to observe water from space for the past several decades. A new satellite called Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) is scheduled to launch early Thursday morning, sending our ability to track and predict our planet's water supply to new heights. SWOT...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, new video of missing Roseville woman, Sac Co tiny home site delayed
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
International Space Station captures glimpse of aftermath of Northern California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The International Space Station captured some winter views Tuesday following a weekend storm in Northern California. A video posted on the ISS Above You, Twitter account shows views north of Santa Rosa and Sacramento, pans to Lake Almanor, and snow east of Eagle Lake near the Nevada border. The video also […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin resident receives more than 52 years to life for 'vicious' Rocklin home break-in
Bradley McClung, 37, was sentenced Wednesday by the Placer County Superior Court to more than 52 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. In November, a Placer County jury found McClung guilty of attempted murder, residential burglary and other related charges regarding a Rocklin-area home break last May.
More California Black Pregnant Women May Soon Receive $1,000 Monthly Checks
A guaranteed income program for Black pregnant women in San Francisco is set to expand to other counties in California.
heckhome.com
Does Home Insurance Cover The Water Heater?
Your home insurance usually covers water damage and damage to personal belongings caused by the heater, but it may not cover the repair or replacement of your water heater. The coverage is valid as long as your policy covers the event that caused the damage. Home insurance does not cover water heater damages or replacement costs caused by neglect or poor maintenance. However, some insurance companies offer additional equipment breakdown coverage for appliance repairs and replacements by the best HVAC Company in Sacramento. You can contact your insurance agent to determine if this coverage is available.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s helicopter makes emergency landing in eastern county area
A helicopter from the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has made an emergency landing in an area near Rancho Cordova in eastern Sacramento County. ABC 10 News is reporting that there were two deputies on board and there were no injuries. Pulse Point shows the call came in at 2:19 pm...
Lincoln residents call on city council to halt plan for proposed disc golf course
LINCOLN — As the threat of disc golf looms over the town of Lincoln, neighbors are hoping to protect one local park from a new course.Neighbors spoke out at a city council meeting Tuesday night after signing a petition against the possible course, saying it could impact the animal ecosystems in Auburn Ravine Park."I like going down to the ravine and the dog park because they have those little playgrounds down there," said Lincoln resident Ariel Jilg.She lives across the street from the park with her grandfather, Al. The two enjoy the nature preserve, which is just steps away from...
California restaurant considered the ‘best’ place to get hot chocolate
As temperatures cool across the Golden State, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate is a great way to stay warm. Yelp, the business review website, compiled a list of the “Top 25 places for hot chocolate across the U.S. and Canada,” and one restaurant from the Golden State topped the list. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, located […]
Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers
(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
Comments / 1