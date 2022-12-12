ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

californiaglobe.com

California’s Homeless Hustle is a House of Cards

It is evident now that California’s homeless solutions and the billion$ in funding are just one giant hustle – and maybe even a house of cards. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Encampment Resolution Fund grant program, a $700 million two-year program to close down homeless encampments and get people into housing and shelter is handing out another $240 million, the Globe recently reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

7 new California laws taking effect in 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a number of bills into law that come into effect at the start of the new year. In 2023, changes are coming to laws governing traffic, official holidays, the workplace and more. Here are seven of the new laws to be aware of come Jan. 1.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Opening of Sacramento County's new tiny home site delayed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County announced a new concept for a site to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness, but eight months later and the project is still fenced off and unfinished. It is supposed to be the first of its kind for the county, a new village of...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
heckhome.com

Does Home Insurance Cover The Water Heater?

Your home insurance usually covers water damage and damage to personal belongings caused by the heater, but it may not cover the repair or replacement of your water heater. The coverage is valid as long as your policy covers the event that caused the damage. Home insurance does not cover water heater damages or replacement costs caused by neglect or poor maintenance. However, some insurance companies offer additional equipment breakdown coverage for appliance repairs and replacements by the best HVAC Company in Sacramento. You can contact your insurance agent to determine if this coverage is available.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Lincoln residents call on city council to halt plan for proposed disc golf course

LINCOLN — As the threat of disc golf looms over the town of Lincoln, neighbors are hoping to protect one local park from a new course.Neighbors spoke out at a city council meeting Tuesday night after signing a petition against the possible course, saying it could impact the animal ecosystems in Auburn Ravine Park."I like going down to the ravine and the dog park because they have those little playgrounds down there," said Lincoln resident Ariel Jilg.She lives across the street from the park with her grandfather, Al. The two enjoy the nature preserve, which is just steps away from...
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers

(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
YUBA CITY, CA

