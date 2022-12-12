Read full article on original website
Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics Strike Deal to Develop and Publish Next Major Entry in Iconic Tomb Raider Series
Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics today announced they have reached an agreement under which Crystal Dynamics will develop a new multiplatform Tomb Raider title, with Amazon Games providing full support and publishing the game globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214006070/en/ Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics have reached an agreement under which Crystal Dynamics will develop a new multiplatform Tomb Raider title, with Amazon Games providing full support and publishing the game globally. (Graphic: Business Wire) The as-yet-untitled new Tomb Raider game is a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that continues Lara Croft’s story in the Tomb...
