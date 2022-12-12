ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

inewsource

Smuggling attempts by sea triple along San Diego coastline

In the predawn hours of a May morning last year, a dozen migrants desperately tried to keep their heads above water about 80 yards from Marine Street beach in La Jolla. They had just jumped into the open ocean from a panga boat, an open hull fishing vessel, after the two smugglers who led the group from Mexico told them to remove their life jackets and swim to shore.
San Diego weekly Reader

Hidden video cameras pervade Mexican border

San Diego, a city that for years seemed unaware of the spy cams in its midst, is again being reminded of its ever-present network of surveillance devices. The first exposure came on February 20, 2019, in a Reader cover story about the installation — under the administration of Republican then-mayor Kevin Faulconer — of covert video and audio monitors on city streetlights. More than three years after that revelation, the city council finally passed a law requiring more public transparency.
daytrippen.com

Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California

If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
eastcountymagazine.org

SKIMMERS STEAL FUNDS AT LOCAL ATM AND CREDIT CARD MACHINES

December 14, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Skimming devices attached by thieves to ATM machines and credit card devices have stolen money from consumers in multiple East County locations. Some even have tiny hidden cameras stealing pin codes. Lieutenant Katy Lynch with the La Mesa Police department...
CBS LA

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California

The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
coolsandiegosights.com

Rare airplane debuts on USS Midway!

Today a very rare airplane was transported across San Diego Bay. An enormous floating crane carried a restored Vought F7U Cutlass from Naval Air Station North Island and set it down onto the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum aircraft carrier. Only seven Vought F7U Cutlass aircraft, built in...
