Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Here’s How Bad San Diego Drivers Rank Against The Rest of the U.S.
What’s a bad driver? Speeding, running red lights, driving while on the phone, accidents and DUIs.
Smuggling attempts by sea triple along San Diego coastline
In the predawn hours of a May morning last year, a dozen migrants desperately tried to keep their heads above water about 80 yards from Marine Street beach in La Jolla. They had just jumped into the open ocean from a panga boat, an open hull fishing vessel, after the two smugglers who led the group from Mexico told them to remove their life jackets and swim to shore.
SDPD: Woman in electric bike crash placed on life support
The bicyclist did not see an abandoned shopping cart that was left in the bike lane and hit it, causing her to fly over the handle bars of the bike and land on her head, police reported.
San Diego weekly Reader
Hidden video cameras pervade Mexican border
San Diego, a city that for years seemed unaware of the spy cams in its midst, is again being reminded of its ever-present network of surveillance devices. The first exposure came on February 20, 2019, in a Reader cover story about the installation — under the administration of Republican then-mayor Kevin Faulconer — of covert video and audio monitors on city streetlights. More than three years after that revelation, the city council finally passed a law requiring more public transparency.
Teen attacked at South Bay bus stop
Police Wednesday arrested a 52-year-old man suspected of cutting a 17-year-old girl's neck at a Chula Vista bus stop, authorities said.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Ocean Beach man — brother of woman killed in Capitol riot — gets probation in two local confrontations
An Ocean Beach man was placed on probation Dec. 13 in connection with two incidents, including an attack on a utility worker that his attorney had argued was sparked by trauma from the death of his sister Ashli Babbitt, who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
SDPD: South American gang targeting high-end homes back at it again
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police said a gang that's been targeting high-end homes is back at it. They’re known as the “South American Theft Group.” It’s believed since last year, they've broken into dozens of homes throughout the county. And just within the last...
daytrippen.com
Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California
If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
NBC San Diego
Mexican Mafia Sold Drugs, Staged Kidnappings at House in Encanto: Police and FBI in San Diego
The San Diego Police Department and the FBI arrested seven accused gang members and seized drugs and weapons from a so-called stash house in Encanto, which was the focal point of "Operation Scrapbusters." Six men and a woman with ties to the Mexican Mafia were taken into custody, accused of...
Thieves target displays in 'Christmas Circle' neighborhood in Chula Vista
Police have identified several persons of interest after thieves targeted holiday displays in a neighborhood known as ‘Christmas Circle,’ boasting a long tradition of decorating.
Worried about online apartment scams? Here is what one CBS 8 producer found out
SAN DIEGO — The Craigslist apartment listing seemed too good to be true. It was in the exact complex I had been searching for in North Park, and for half the price of any other listing I had seen. It even had all utilities included. That was the first...
Suspect arrested in group attack of Ocean Beach man walking his dog
Dajour Hardaway was allegedly a part of a group that brutally attacked Woody Boethel as he walked his dog in the 5000 block of Newport Avenue on Nov. 18.
Ashli Babbitt’s Brother Sentenced to Probation for San Diego Altercations
The brother of Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego woman fatally shot during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, was sentenced Tuesday to one year of formal probation for his part in a pair of San Diego altercations. Roger Witthoeft, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of a...
eastcountymagazine.org
SKIMMERS STEAL FUNDS AT LOCAL ATM AND CREDIT CARD MACHINES
December 14, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Skimming devices attached by thieves to ATM machines and credit card devices have stolen money from consumers in multiple East County locations. Some even have tiny hidden cameras stealing pin codes. Lieutenant Katy Lynch with the La Mesa Police department...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Chula Vista plastic surgeon charged with manslaughter still in practice
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista plastic surgeon that is now awaiting trial for manslaughter in the death of a 36-year-old patient, Megan Espinoza, during a routine breast augmentation surgery is still practicing. Dr. Carlos Chacon and a lead nurse at the Divino Plastic Surgery in Bonita were...
Man arrested after cutting teenage girl's throat at Chula Vista bus stop
A 52-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly cutting a 17-year-old girl’s throat at a Chula Vista bus stop.
coolsandiegosights.com
Rare airplane debuts on USS Midway!
Today a very rare airplane was transported across San Diego Bay. An enormous floating crane carried a restored Vought F7U Cutlass from Naval Air Station North Island and set it down onto the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum aircraft carrier. Only seven Vought F7U Cutlass aircraft, built in...
Comments / 0