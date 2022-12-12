Navy is changing football coaches. What won't be different — according to athletic director Chet Gladchuk — are the expectations for the program. “Our objective has always been to win the Commander-In-Chief Trophy, which is reasonable," Gladchuk said Monday. "And then No. 2, you win six games in the year, which essentially is the Commander-In-Chief Trophy and four games, gets us to six, which gets us in a bowl game. That has been the constant bar that we've strived for, is to achieve those two goals, which are I believe very realistic."

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO