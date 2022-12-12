From luxury catamarans to million-dollar Richard Milles, Rafael Nadal is clearly a man of great taste. Now, he’s turning that discerning eye to hotels. The world-famous tennis star has teamed up with Meliá to create a new hotel brand called Zel. As both Rafa and Meliá hail from Mallorca, Spain, the new hotels will have a distinctly Mediterranean flair. “As a Spaniard, a Mallorcan and a global traveler, the launch of our hotel brand is a project that I have had in mind for a long time,” Nadal said in a statement. “Zel is synonymous with feeling good at all times, enjoying...

