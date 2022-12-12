Read full article on original website
Rose Bowl set to host epic New Year’s extravaganza
You’re invited to ring in the New Year wearing bowling shoes as Rose Bowl of Muscatine will be hosting three hours of fun from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on December 31. Rose Bowl’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza promises the following for the set price of $120:
QC Celebrities | Jason Platt
Davenport Native Jason Platt was back to preview his latest successful book series “Middle School Misadventures”. For more information visit middleschoolmisadventures.com.
Playcrafters to audition for 1st show of new year
Playcrafters will hold auditions for the drama, “Barefoot in the Park” by Neil Simon, directed by Adam Lewis, on Saturday, Dec. 17th from 2 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Performance dates are February...
Davenport Central marching band to be in London parade
WQPT will air the London New Year’s Day Parade live on Jan. 1, 2023 at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., featuring Davenport Central High School’s Blue Devils Marching Band. The Marching Blue Devils were formally invited on February 13th, 2020 to perform in the 2023 London New Year’s Day Parade.
REVIEW: Affecting, solemn holiday play shows possibility of peace
“All Is Calm” is an overpowering, fitting tribute to the holiday season, as presented in a stark new production at Moline’s Black Box Theatre. But as opposed to carefree, colorful, Christmas jollity (and a “forget your troubles, get happy” vibe), this dark, monochromatic collection of a cappella songs demands that we remember our troubles and also pay tribute to the possibility of peace, calm, joy and unbreakable, undeniable togetherness that can unite humanity at this special time of year.
LeClaire Staple, Faithful Pilot, Announces Closing For Good
A staple in LeClaire known for good food, wine tasting, and hosting of anniversaries birthdays, engagements, and even weddings has announced its closure after 30 years of business on Cody Road. The sad announcement came from the restaurant's Facebook page, announcing the final date of the restaurant comes the middle...
Hunt for ornaments in Downtown Rock Island businesses
The downtown areas of Rock Island, Davenport and Bettendorf are hosting a hunt for holiday ornaments in local businesses. Jack Cullen, the director of Downtown Rock Island with Quad Cities Chamber, joined Local 4 News This Morning to tell us all about the hunt for trains in Rock Island. The...
BREAKING: Jackson County Fair Announces Country Headliner
While we're gearing up for the holidays, artists are already gearing up for touring this summer. The Jackson County Fair has announced a country act that will be coming to Iowa this summer. The perfect gift for the holiday season might just be concert tickets (at least in my opinion).
Six-foot menorah to be displayed in Bettendorf
Chabad Lubavitch will light a six-foot-tall public Hanukkah menorah on the corner of 18th Street and 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf on Sunday, Dec. 18, the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The community will be joined by the Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher, who will be attending. The free...
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
Faithful Pilot in LeClaire to close
After 31 years in business, the popular QC restaurant The Faithful Pilot will close after Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 117 N. Cody Road, LeClaire. “We had the pleasure of creating so many memories over these 30 years. From anniversaries, birthdays, engagements, and even weddings. You, our guests, have made this possible,” the restaurant (which opened in 1991 and changed ownership in 2009) posted Tuesday on Facebook.
A Look Back At The First Country Show Ever At The Mark
Over the years the Vibrant arena at The Mark has gone through some name changes and has had some of the most iconic names in music perform there. A big name early in the life of the Mark was Reba, but she wasn't the first country act to perform there.
Davenport Volunteers Send Christmas Joy to Children Overseas
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 13, 2022) — Davenport-area volunteers are celebrating the collection of gift-filled shoeboxes that will send a message to children around the world: God loves you, and you’re not forgotten!. Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas...
Moline Township Activity Center: The Art of Active Aging Starts Here
The MAC is a great escape especially during the winter months. Membership is $20 annually for Moline residents and $30 anywhere outside of Moline including the Iowa. We have had over 60 new memberships from January 2022 to current. Please feel free to reach out to us with any questions or if you need additional information on activities. We will be more than happy to mail you our newsletter and calendar of events. I am an avid dog lover so I thought this poem would be perfect for a holiday smile.
Moline Kiwanis give grants, open laundromat library
The Kiwanis Club of Moline recently issued grants to five local organizations, with each receiving $450 towards their needs. The funds (given out annually) are collected weekly, during Kiwanis member “happy & sad” announcements. Donations are placed into an actual piggy bank during weekly meetings. This is a longstanding tradition, and members continue to be generous with their contributions to the fund, lovingly called “Porky Pig.”
New Bishop Hill tourism planned with $111K grant
The Bishop Hill Heritage Association has recently been given a $111,000 grant from Henry County, approved by the Henry County Board. Money for this grant came from federal America Rescue Plan funds, according to a Monday release from BHHA, a private non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the unique heritage of the Bishop Hill Colony and its legacy.
Coat drive begins in Illinois QC counties
University of Illinois Extension serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, and Stark Counties will be collect gently used or new outerwear for kids and adults – coats, hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves. The items will be given away starting in January through free community closets at the Illinois Extension county...
A Popular Iowa BBQ Restaurant is Coming to the Corridor
A few weeks ago, a listener messaged us on Facebook to tell us about a new restaurant opening in Coralville. Thanks to a job listing on the website Glassdoor, we discovered that the "World Famous Jethro's BBQ is opening in Coralville this spring!" Jethro's BBQ got its start over a...
2022 IHMVCU Shootout pairings unveiled
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The matchups for this year's IHMVCU Shootout have been announced, and the event is bigger and better than ever, according to a news release. The pairings for the Jan. 7 tournament were announced on Monday, Dec. 12, just under a month before the action tips off.
QC-based nonprofit celebrates 40 years of Growth
Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation (Growth) has not only helped grow its home city, but the 40-year-old nonprofit has grown immensely, to boost development across 14 states. Launched in fall 1982 in Rock Island, Growth has become a national leader in developing innovative housing opportunities and commercial developments by facilitating...
