Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson beats J-Dubs at Albion
The Jackson boys basketball team beat Lansing Sexton 82-69 on Tuesday at Albion College in the Carl Lee Memorial Invitational. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 20 points.
MLive.com
17-point second-half comeback headlines Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – March is still months away, but Tuesday’s girls basketball matchup between Martin and Kalamazoo Hackett had a playoff feel. Hackett led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and by 14 heading into the fourth, but Martin outscored the Irish 21-3 in the final frame to escape with a 39-35 win in what could be a preview of a district championship meeting.
ferrisstatebulldogs.com
Ferris State Football Title Game Broadcast To Be Carried By 96.1 - The Game In Grand Rapids This Saturday
Big Rapids, Mich. - Ferris State University football fans across West Michigan will have an opportunity to listen to the Bulldog Sports Network broadcast of this Saturday's (Dec. 17) NCAA Division II National Championship Game as 96.1 - The Game in Grand Rapids will air the title contest live. The...
Michigan State football roster continues to churn in transfer portal: 2 coming, 1 leaving
Michigan State football continues its busy week, with roster moves coming and going. Jaylan Franklin, a transfer from Wisconsin, announced Tuesday he will be returning home to Michigan to join the Spartans for the 2023 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Franklin, 6 feet 4, was a standout...
Potterville High School football coach resigns, team will only play JV next season
Matthews took over in 2017 and at the time, he was the school's fourth coach in four years.
Lance Taylor becomes highest-paid head coach in WMU football history
KALAMAZOO, MI – Lance Taylor signed a contract to become Western Michigan’s new head football coach last week, and that deal makes the highest-paid person to ever lead the Bronco program. The 41-year-old Mt. Vernon, Ala., native is the 17th head coach in program history and will make...
saturdaytradition.com
2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination
After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
WILX-TV
In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
Michigan State loses young, promising wide receiver to transfer portal
The blows keep on coming for Spartans football...
GR considering building indoor golf driving range
The city of Grand Rapids is considering spending millions of dollars to create an indoor golf driving range, similar to Topgolf.
jtv.tv
Brayden Lape Delivers Season of Pride to Grass Lake and the Jackson Community
Brayden Lape awaits the results Tuesday Night on The Voice. ( December 13, 2022 11.02 PM) The Tuesday, December 13, 2022, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winner of season 22 of the competition reality show is Bryce Leatherwood. Brayden Lape’s name was announced first by...
MLive mourns death of longtime sports reporter Steve Kaminski
West Michigan sports journalist Steve Kaminski, who spent decades covering auto racing and high school sports for The Grand Rapids Press and MLive, has died.
Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer
Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
Where the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes were sold in November
Seven Powerball tickets sold in November in Michigan won big money, according to the Michigan Lottery. Two tickets, sold in Stanwood and Detroit, won $1 million prizes last month. They were the biggest Michigan Lottery prizes won in November. Other big Powerball wins included one ticket worth $200,800, three tickets worth $150,000 and one ticket worth $100,000.
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now
If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
Nonla Burger celebrates GR grand opening with ‘support and love’
A Kalamazoo burger joint celebrated the grand opening of its Grand Rapids location on Tuesday.
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Comments / 0