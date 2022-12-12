ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLive.com

17-point second-half comeback headlines Tuesday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – March is still months away, but Tuesday’s girls basketball matchup between Martin and Kalamazoo Hackett had a playoff feel. Hackett led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and by 14 heading into the fourth, but Martin outscored the Irish 21-3 in the final frame to escape with a 39-35 win in what could be a preview of a district championship meeting.
saturdaytradition.com

2nd former Michigan captain announces transfer destination

After announcing that he was transferring from Michigan, Eric All Jr. made his destination known to the public Wednesday morning. The senior tight end, who picked up just 36 yards and 3 receptions this season, is heading to Iowa, he announced on Twitter. The transfer comes after former Michigan quarterback...
WILX-TV

In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
The Spun

Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
99.1 WFMK

Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze

Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
