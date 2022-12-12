ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowler, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WLNS

Jackson men team-up to pass on boxing legacy

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With every step and every jab, Karrin Davis and his team are teaching the next generation the ‘Wright Way’ of boxing. “I just want to let his legacy live on,” said Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karrin Davis. That legacy is the lifelong work of Jackson boxer Pete Wright who passed […]
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Jackson Lumen Christi’s Joe Lathers throws down after steal

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night, the Jackson Lumen Christi boy’s basketball team welcomed Pennfield to town and after winning the Division 7 title in football. Dual sport athlete Joe Lathers hasn’t missed a beat on the hardwood!. On one play, he stole the ball and...
WILX-TV

Rare disease forms special bond for Charlotte boy

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Like any 11-year-old, Gavin Miller likes watching YouTube, enjoys sports and playing Fortnite. But his life growing up has been anything but easy. Seven years ago, Gavin’s thighbone stopped growing. At just four-years-old, Gavin was diagnosed with a rare disease, Perthes, which affects the blood supply to the ball of the hip joint for unknown reasons, causing the bone to collapse.”
CHARLOTTE, MI
q106fm.com

Details of Tucker’s MSU contract to be spelled out

EAST LANSING, MI — We’ll soon know who is paying the majority of the 95-million-dollar contract MSU head football coach Mel Tucker signed last year. Michigan State University now has ten days to release information on agreements between MSU and two large donors to the Detroit Free Press.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
EAST LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Monday, December 11, 2022

The Voice Viewing Party. 7 PM. K105.3 is partnering with the Michigan Theatre of Jackson to host a free viewing party for Brayden Lape’s final performance on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ this Monday night. The viewing party will take place Monday, December 12 at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., K105.3 will play Brayden Lape trivia with the audience and give away prizes beginning at 7:30 p.m., and the episode will begin airing at 8:00 p.m. The bar and concessions at the theatre will be open. Admission is free, but donations to the theatre are welcome. K105.3 will also be accepting donations of non-perishable food items for the Jackson Community Food Pantry as well as new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.
JACKSON, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122

A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in many areas. Scattered snow showers continue mainly north of Grand Rapids, but will taper off by late morning. (Dec. 11, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122. A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson News Briefs December 12, 2022

County National Bank Announces Promotion of Randy Tate to VP – Loss Mitigation Officer. Joe R. Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank (“CNB”), is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Randy Tate to Vice President – Loss Mitigation Officer. Randy joined CNB in...
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze

Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Steady rain and wind tonight, top travel destinations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to talk about the rain and wind ahead. We look at the trending headlines including a new memorial for one of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, films inducted into the national registry, and the top travel destinations across the globe. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
LANSING, MI

