Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
Jackson men team-up to pass on boxing legacy
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – With every step and every jab, Karrin Davis and his team are teaching the next generation the ‘Wright Way’ of boxing. “I just want to let his legacy live on,” said Owner of Wright Way Boxing, Karrin Davis. That legacy is the lifelong work of Jackson boxer Pete Wright who passed […]
WLNS
Jackson Lumen Christi’s Joe Lathers throws down after steal
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night, the Jackson Lumen Christi boy’s basketball team welcomed Pennfield to town and after winning the Division 7 title in football. Dual sport athlete Joe Lathers hasn’t missed a beat on the hardwood!. On one play, he stole the ball and...
Potterville High School football coach resigns, team will only play JV next season
Matthews took over in 2017 and at the time, he was the school's fourth coach in four years.
Michigan State basketball “certain” to get visit from 5-star SF Bryson Tucker
Tom Izzo has about a week and a half off before Michigan State basketball has its next game. This is a nice deviation from what’s been normal through the first month, or so, of the 2022-23 season with 2-3 games per week and any normal person would spend that time resting and maybe disconnecting after practices.
jtv.tv
Brayden Lape Delivers Season of Pride to Grass Lake and the Jackson Community
Brayden Lape awaits the results Tuesday Night on The Voice. ( December 13, 2022 11.02 PM) The Tuesday, December 13, 2022, episode of NBC’s “The Voice” revealed the winner of season 22 of the competition reality show is Bryce Leatherwood. Brayden Lape’s name was announced first by...
MLive mourns death of longtime sports reporter Steve Kaminski
West Michigan sports journalist Steve Kaminski, who spent decades covering auto racing and high school sports for The Grand Rapids Press and MLive, has died.
WILX-TV
Rare disease forms special bond for Charlotte boy
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Like any 11-year-old, Gavin Miller likes watching YouTube, enjoys sports and playing Fortnite. But his life growing up has been anything but easy. Seven years ago, Gavin’s thighbone stopped growing. At just four-years-old, Gavin was diagnosed with a rare disease, Perthes, which affects the blood supply to the ball of the hip joint for unknown reasons, causing the bone to collapse.”
q106fm.com
Details of Tucker’s MSU contract to be spelled out
EAST LANSING, MI — We’ll soon know who is paying the majority of the 95-million-dollar contract MSU head football coach Mel Tucker signed last year. Michigan State University now has ten days to release information on agreements between MSU and two large donors to the Detroit Free Press.
WILX-TV
In My View: Michigan State’s bizarre deal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A claims court judge says Michigan State has ten days to turn over details of football coach Mel Tucker’s ten-year $95 million contract. MSU fought this since the Detroit Free Press filed a FOIA request for the information and MSU denied the request. Why? It’s a public university and shouldn’t taxpayers have all the information about how money is acquired and spent on any one or any project? Two donors are involved in making Tucker one of the highest-paid college coaches in the country.
Win or not, ‘he’s a star.’ Community turns out to watch Brayden Lape in ‘The Voice’ finale
JACKSON, MI – Support from throughout Jackson County and the state has gotten Brayden Lape to the finale on “The Voice,” and this encouragement was strong during his finale performances on Monday. More than 200 people gathered at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St....
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
jtv.tv
Events of Monday, December 11, 2022
The Voice Viewing Party. 7 PM. K105.3 is partnering with the Michigan Theatre of Jackson to host a free viewing party for Brayden Lape’s final performance on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ this Monday night. The viewing party will take place Monday, December 12 at the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, 124 N. Mechanic St. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., K105.3 will play Brayden Lape trivia with the audience and give away prizes beginning at 7:30 p.m., and the episode will begin airing at 8:00 p.m. The bar and concessions at the theatre will be open. Admission is free, but donations to the theatre are welcome. K105.3 will also be accepting donations of non-perishable food items for the Jackson Community Food Pantry as well as new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122
A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in many areas. Scattered snow showers continue mainly north of Grand Rapids, but will taper off by late morning. (Dec. 11, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 121122. A foggy start to Sunday with visibilities under a mile in...
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
If you enjoy great drinks, quality food, live music, and entertainment, you may be excited to learn that a highly-anticipated new restaurant is going to be opening this week in Michigan. Read on to learn more.
jtv.tv
Jackson News Briefs December 12, 2022
County National Bank Announces Promotion of Randy Tate to VP – Loss Mitigation Officer. Joe R. Williams, President and CEO of County National Bank (“CNB”), is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Randy Tate to Vice President – Loss Mitigation Officer. Randy joined CNB in...
Bundle Up! Michigan to End 2022 with a Deep Freeze
Winter officially begins on December 21, and it's certainly going to feel like it all across Michigan. Weather forecasters are increasingly confident that the Mitten State will be plunging into a deep-freeze for at least a couple weeks as we end 2022. The Timing. According to the latest forecast from...
wrif.com
3 Michigan Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
Tonight's Forecast: Breezy with mixed precipitation developing after Midnight
Dry skies are in the forecast through this late evening until rain develops after Midnight. Scattered rain showers are possible early Wednesday.
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
WILX-TV
Steady rain and wind tonight, top travel destinations
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki is at the Now Desk to talk about the rain and wind ahead. We look at the trending headlines including a new memorial for one of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, films inducted into the national registry, and the top travel destinations across the globe. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming up on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Comments / 0