San Mateo appoints mayor after week-long battle that caused outrage, upended city's precedent
After a week of controversy without a mayor, Amourence Lee has been appointed as the first Jewish and Asian woman to be mayor of San Mateo.
SFist
San Mateo Appoints Amourence Lee As Mayor, Yet She Is Now Making Corruption Allegations
San Mateo’s week-long mayor-less nightmare is over, as Amourence Lee was appointed the city’s first Asian American mayor Monday night, but she still described the proceedings as an attempted "insurrection." The city of San Mateo, like a few other jurisdictions on the Peninsula, elects its mayor a little...
kion546.com
‘I feel embarrassed for our city’; City Council debate leaves San Mateo without a mayor
SAN MATEO, California (KPIX) — Bucking a 128-year-old tradition, a heated city council dispute has left San Mateo without a mayor. For more than a century, the city has a rotational system where the most senior councilmember is selected mayor. But now two brand new councilmembers are blocking attempts...
hoodline.com
A plan for 32,000 new homes in North San Jose, stalled since 2005, is finally moving forward
The city of San Jose is poised to add 32,000 new homes in the northern part of town over the next several years. A plan that had been originally approved in 2005, which was stalled by legal battles, is apparently moving forward once again, according to a recent news release. Santa Clara County had sued San Jose over traffic concerns that the massive development project might create, but now, all sides are apparently on the same page.
hoodline.com
San Jose becomes the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new buildings
In an effort to save space and reduce its dependability on cars, San Jose has become the biggest city in the U.S. to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new developments. The City Council voted on December 6th to ditch the decades-old law that required developers to add a certain number of parking spaces depending on what they were building. Now, it will be up to developers to decide how much parking their designs will require, if any at all. Changing the rule is expected to help the city build more housing and lower greenhouse gases.
svvoice.com
Grand Jury Recommendations Rejected by Santa Clara, Sunnyvale
A second grand jury report issued by the current Santa Clara County Civil Grand Jury is being called into question, this time by cities and local governments across Santa Clara County. During its Dec. 6 meeting, the Sunnyvale City Council approved a letter in response to the Civil Grand Jury...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Santa Clara County (CA) Businesses Donate Nearly 5 Million Pounds of Surplus Food to People in Need Under New State Law
Businesses in Santa Clara County donated nearly 5 million pounds of surplus food to local food recovery organizations during the first half of 2022, showing major progress in implementing a new state law designed to combat climate change and reduce food insecurity by diverting food from landfills. The total amount of food recovered jumps to more than 9 million pounds when counting donations that Santa Clara County food recovery organizations gathered from businesses outside the county.
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
More than 1K street parking spaces to be removed in SF due to new bus guidelines
Street parking can be quite a challenge in San Francisco, and new bus guidelines from SFMTA meant to improve safety mean the removal of more than 1,000 parking spots in the city.
KTVU FOX 2
Sunnyvale engineer wins District 3 City Council seat by one vote
SUNNYVALE, Calif. - A Sunnyvale engineer running for office for the first time made history last month when he won his city council race by one vote. This is the first time this has happened in Sunnyvale and after a mandatory recount, Santa Clara County certified the election last week.
Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Update: BART East Bay woes continue; Service disrupted between Concord and Walnut Creek
CONCORD -- Service between two of the busiest East Bay BART stations -- Concord and Walnut Creek -- was interrupted early Tuesday by an equipment problem.Transit officials said the issue was "on the Antioch Line in the Antioch and SFO directions due to an equipment problem on the track and trains removed from service for an equipment problem."Bus bridges were put in place to help the thousands of commuters who rely on the transit line. Bus service between Concord and Walnut Creek station was being provided by County Connection bus #14. Bus service between Pittsburg/ Baypoint and Concord station was...
‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County
Doctors in training are fleeing Santa Clara County, and they blame ongoing workload issues and dismissive leadership at Valley Medical Center. Their complaints about being overworked and undervalued, along with numerous issues brought up by other health care workers at VMC, are raising concerns for some elected officials—with one vowing to get to the root... The post ‘They don’t care about us’: Future doctors are fleeing Santa Clara County appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Bay Area residents consider wearing face masks again as COVID cases surge
As COVID continues to surge, some Bay Area counties are revisiting their masking recommendations and residents are reconsidering wearing them again as the holidays approach.
'No place was safe'; Advocates demand names of abusive priests from the Diocese of Oakland
OAKLAND -- The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, has called for the Diocese of Oakland to publicly released the full list of alleged abusive priests in the Catholic church. One survivor of abuse is encouraging victims to come forward before the window to file a civil suit closes at the end of the year. Joey Piscitelli claims he was first molested when he was playing pool at a Catholic school in Richmond when he was 14 years old. He said the abuse by a priest went on for more than a year and a half. "I think the...
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SFist
Violent Night: Five Separate SF Shootings In Six Hours on Monday Night
While all eight victims have thus far survived, it’s concerning that San Francisco saw five separate and seemingly unrelated shooting incidents between 8 p.m. Monday night and 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. We reported Tuesday morning that dozens of shots were fired at the 1100 block of Bryant Street just...
