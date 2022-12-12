Read full article on original website
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
Gus’s Community Market to take over Canyon Market in San Francisco
"It truly feels like a win-win for everyone."
How San Francisco politicians can create a 17-acre park overnight
Community organizer Luke Bornheimer on the natural next step for Great Highway Park.
What's next for the Bay Area housing market in 2023? Experts weigh in.
It's been a wild year for Bay Area real estate.
San Jose Spotlight: Developer With Multiple San Jose Projects Arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
San Francisco school issues warning after lead found in its water fountains
Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School students are being told not to drink from any fountains.
2 killed, 4 injured when eucalyptus tree falls on California's Highway 101
Two people were killed and four were hurt Sunday when a giant eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101.
Is San Francisco Union Square restaurant Sears Fine Food really ‘the best in town’?
Are the "world famous" Swedish pancakes famous for a reason?
San Francisco-based diner Mel's Drive-In celebrates 75 years with 75% off
The famed diner chain is slashing prices to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
SF wants to follow NYC in treating mentally ill people against their will
New York City agencies will involuntarily hospitalize more mentally ill individuals who refuse treatment.
Architects propose tallest high-rise in Berkeley
It's unclear whether the project will move forward.
I spent nine hours at San Francisco's SantaCon. Here's what you missed.
I didn't see any furtive elves puking in the bushes for once this year.
Chp Reports Fatal 2-Vehicle Collision Closes Mariposa Road At Austin Road
STOCKTON (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision occurred in Stockton early Wednesday when two cars collided near the intersection of Mariposa Road and Santa Ana Way on the city's far east side. The CHP responded to a 5:11 a.m. report of the collision to find a vehicle...
Police Report At-Risk Missing Woman
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman reported missing. Police said the woman -- described only as Virginia and as a Filipina in her 60s -- is in the advanced stages of dementia and was last seen leaving a residence in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Student-friendly Durant food court in Berkeley reopens after remodel
Cal students love this place because it has affordable food for college students.
Father of 4 young children dies in San Francisco motorcycle crash
He died close to the Harley-Davidson store where he was a manager.
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF
Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things. "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
