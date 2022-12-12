ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park

More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public.  The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences.  Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public.  The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
San Jose Spotlight: Developer With Multiple San Jose Projects Arrested

The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
Police Report At-Risk Missing Woman

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman reported missing. Police said the woman -- described only as Virginia and as a Filipina in her 60s -- is in the advanced stages of dementia and was last seen leaving a residence in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF

Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things.  "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
