Tectonic Theater Project, the 30-year-old company behind international stage successes “Gross Indecency” and “The Laramie Project,” has unveiled an upcoming slate of projects including a New York run for the well-received play “Here There Are Blueberries,” a new touring production of “Laramie Project” with a trans and non-binary cast, a Broadway-targeted solo show for drag performer Sasha Velour, a new play by Bess Wohl and the company’s first Spanish-language play.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO