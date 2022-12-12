ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Tectonic Theater Project Reveals Robust Slate of Projects Aimed for Broadway, Touring and International (EXCLUSIVE)

Tectonic Theater Project, the 30-year-old company behind international stage successes “Gross Indecency” and “The Laramie Project,” has unveiled an upcoming slate of projects including a New York run for the well-received play “Here There Are Blueberries,” a new touring production of “Laramie Project” with a trans and non-binary cast, a Broadway-targeted solo show for drag performer Sasha Velour, a new play by Bess Wohl and the company’s first Spanish-language play.
