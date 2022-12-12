Upcoming Teen class at the NBPL

The North Bend Public Library will be holding a class on blanket making for ages thirteen through eighteen.

This program is on December 16 at 2:30 PM. Teens attending the class will learn how to make a no-sew, fleece blanket. They will also be encouraged to engage in community service by “gifting” their blanket to someone in need.

This is a free program that will be held in the meeting room of the NBPL. Snacks and all blanket-making materials will be provided.

For more information about this event, contact the library at (541) 756-0400 or email nbservices@northbendlibrary.org .