Georgia State

governing.com

Immigrants Sue ICE for Monitoring Finance Records Without Cause

(TNS) — A U.S. senator recently revealed that for years, Immigration and Customs Enforcement secretly spied on wire transfers of more than $500 to or from California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Mexico without probable cause or a warrant. Now a group of immigrants who say their remittances to...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent. Biden said he will also be dispatching many of his top advisers to Africa including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “I’m looking forward to seeing you in your home countries,” Biden said to the leaders. The visit will be Biden’s first of his presidency to sub-Saharan Africa. He made a brief stop in November in Egypt--which spans across the northeast corner of Africa and southwest corner of Asia-- for an international climate summit. The president did not detail which countries he will visit or exactly when the trip will happen.
governing.com

State AGs Could Play Key Role in Clean Energy Transition

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) could put the U.S. on the path to becoming the world’s “premier energy supplier,” according to a new report from Credit Suisse. “The solar manufacturing tax credits make U.S.-made modules among the cheapest globally and could turn the U.S. from an importer of solar modules and wind turbines to an exporter,” say the authors.
governing.com

Ohio Ready to Push Ahead With Strict Voter ID Requirement

(TNS) — After years of debate, Republican state lawmakers appear ready to move forward with a strict photo ID requirement for voters in Ohio during the final weeks of the legislative session. Last week, a Senate committee accepted a substitute version of an elections bill that would make it...
OHIO STATE
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Fall as Fed Signals It Will Remain Aggressive

"Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation.The S&P 500 fell 2.3% as of 12:33 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 772 points, or 2.3%, to 33,194 and the Nasdaq fell 2.8%. The slide erased all the weekly gains for the major indexes.The Fed raised its short-term interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday, its seventh increase this year. Central banks in Europe followed along Thursday, with the European Central Bank, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank...

