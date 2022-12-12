Read full article on original website
Jimmy McNeese
2d ago
Our government has wasted nearly 100 billion dollars on their Russian proxy war in Ukraine, but tell us we simply can't afford single-payer healthcare.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
Related
laprensanewspaper.com
Enrollment for 2023 Healthcare.gov insurance plans now open – free help available with Get Covered Ohio
Toledo, Ohio, December 5, 2022: As the year comes to an end, people are thinking about their resolutions for the new year, and many are centered around better health. Having affordable health insurance is one important piece of living a healthy life. Federal Navigators with Get Covered Ohio can help...
United Way of Hancock County relaunching tax assistance program
FINDLAY, Ohio — It's been gone for a few years now, but the United Way of Hancock County is bringing back a program it says is vital in helping people file their taxes: the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. The VITA program was shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
117. Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim
117. Goodbye Medical Debt: Toledo Councilwoman Michele Grim. Overview: Dan talks with Councilwoman and State Representative-Elect Michele Grim about her recent medical debt relief plan in Toledo, which partners with RIP Medical Debt and uses ARPA funds to eliminate $240 million in medical debt in Lucas County. 1:00 – Things...
13abc.com
Toledo bishop calls council plan to provide transportation for abortion ‘outrageous’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Diocese took a stand against a proposed city ordinance that would provide funds to transport women looking for abortions out of state, due to stricter laws in Ohio. “Using funds allocated for COVID recovery to enable the taking of innocent lives and the harming...
13abc.com
TikTok trend adds to Diabetes medication shortage across U.S
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -From dancing trends to exercise routines, social media can play a positive role in people’s lives. However, recently, some influencers are crossing the line, promoting unqualified medical advice. The United States has been experiencing a shortage of the Diabetes drug, Ozempic, due to a current trend...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna, ProMedica at odds over new contract
Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica will go out of network with Cigna Jan. 1 if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement on a new contract, the Toledo Blade reported Dec. 13. ProMedica sent a letter to Cigna-covered patients Dec. 5 stating that the sides have yet to reach an agreement for in-network coverage for 2023, according to the report.
'We're very serious on demanding a fair contract': USW, UAW picket outside Hollywood Casino
TOLEDO, Ohio — In front of Hollywood Casino in Toledo on Wednesday night, United Auto Workers and United Steel Workers members wanted to send a message, projecting "FAIR CONTRACT NOW!" on the casino's facade. UAW Local 14 President Tony Totty said the message lets their "brothers and sisters that...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Administration Gives Update on Wage and Compensation Study
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Personnel/Ways and Means Committee heard an update on the ongoing Wage and Compensation Study update at their meeting Tuesday morning in Adrian. Deputy Administrator Shannon Elliott talked to WLEN News about where they are in the process, and the timeline for completion…. Tune...
13abc.com
Bowling Green welcomes new business to former Wall Street Journal site
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Vital & FHR America LLC (Vital/FHR) are looking to employ dozens of people and begin operations in Bowling Green, Ohio. According to a statement from Bowling Green’s department of Economic Development, Vital/FHR purchased 1203 Brim Road, Bowling Green, from Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, in November.
Beacon
LogistiQ makes waves as Port Clinton distribution hub
LogistiQ is a brand new 100-year-old company with deep roots in American ingenuity and manufacturing excellence. A dynamic part of the LEWCO family, LogistiQ is a vertically integrated, conveyance solutions provider, purpose-built for the e-commerce distribution market. On Thursday, Dec. 8, LogistiQ, a Division of LEWCO Inc., had a ribbon...
Ottawa County Commissioners restrict large-scale renewable energy projects
PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Ottawa County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday making it harder for new, large-scale renewable energy projects to come to the county. "It's at the finish line here," County Commissioner Mark Coppeler said. "If anybody wants to come into these areas where they are allowed, they would have to come before the commissioners before they would be allowed to just go ahead."
Food cards to be distributed to Seneca County veterans
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran's services office will be helping those in need this holiday season while also reaching out to those who may have never used its services. In its third year, the Seneca County Veterans Services Commission will be handing out free food cards to...
fcnews.org
North Star honored for expansion project
North Star BlueScope Steel’s (NSBSL) latest development, “Project Aristotle,” was nominated for the Ohio Economic Development Association’s (OEDA) Best Project Award. At their annual summit, the expansion was selected as the runner-up. “Building a 660,000 square-foot facility while producing over 6,000 tons of steel per day...
fcnews.org
Wauseon Board approves tax incentive agreement related to new hotel
Wauseon Exempted Village School Board approved Monday a community reinvestment area and tax incentive donation agreement with Ram Tika Management, LLC. These agreements will allow for Ram Tika Management, LLC to have a 10-year 100% tax abatement in exchange for the company agreeing to donate 15% of their tax savings back to Wauseon Exempted Village School District for the first eight years of the agreement and then 50% of their tax savings in years nine and ten of the agreement.
iheart.com
Tuesday 60 Minute Poll-Curbing The Public Health Crisis Of Violence
In an effort to curb gun violence in the city, Toledo city councilperson Theresa Gadus will introduce a resolution declaring gun violence a public health crisis. She offered no proof that such a move would have any effect on those committing the violence or suggestions as to how a resolution would help curb it.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police warn energy company employees for soliciting without a permit
Bowling Green Police Division issued a citation and warnings to four people Tuesday for soliciting in the city without a permit. Residents of the 400 block of East Merry Street reported the solicitors from Inspire energy company, who had no permits for going door-to-door. Police located the four people in...
Findlay gets new development on site of former Argyle building
FINDLAY, Ohio — Construction of new residential and commercial space is expected soon on a long-vacant property in downtown Findlay. This large property in the heart of downtown Findlay has been empty since a fire devastated the former Argyle building in 2012. Trivium Development, of Columbus, purchased the parcel...
thevillagereporter.com
November Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts
Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for November 2022, with November 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 316 (138); domestic 11 (12), civil 10 (16), criminal 17 (10), miscellaneous 1 (0), Judgment Liens 277 (100), and Appeals 0 (O) with a total of fees collected being $12,172.67 ($16,765.64).
13abc.com
Local same-sex couple reacts to Respect for Marriage Act
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Respect for Marriage Act was signed Tuesday afternoon by President Biden, and LGBTQIA+ couples are breathing a sigh of relief. 13abc first spoke with Toledo couple John and Thomas Meinecke back in June 2022 when Roe v. Wade was overruled. Back then they said they were worried about their marriage becoming void after abortion rights were turned back over the the states. But after Tuesday’s action they said their worries are over.
Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development
Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
Comments / 2