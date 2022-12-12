Read full article on original website
BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill Greets Raider Damuni at Airport
On Wednesday, former four-star recruit Raider Damuni returned home from his mission. When Raider arrived at the airport, his family and friends were there to greet him. He was also greeted by new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Raider's father Jack Damuni, who is on BYU's staff, posted a picture with him, Raider, and Hill at the airport. The BYU-themed sign read, "Your new work is about to begin. Go Cougs!" Jack also thanked Hill for taking the time to welcome Raider home.
247Sports
Utah has a new Composite four-star, multiple rating bumps, and three in the latest edition of Top247
Utah football has made a remarkable push over the last couple of weeks on the recruiting trail. Their efforts have resulted in five 2023 commitments and one 2024 commitment. The Utes class currently sits at No. 21 in the country and they still have recruits they're pushing for in the final week before the early signing period.
Mounting injuries, desire to go in ‘different direction’ prompt Kalani Sitake to fire top two strength and conditioning coaches
BYU football: Kalani Sitake has made more changes to his coaching and support staff ahead of move to the Big 12, firing his two top strength and conditioning coaches
kjzz.com
Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
kslnewsradio.com
Lone Mountain Nevada Temple site announced, ground broken on Torreón Mexico Temple
SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the site of the Lone Mountain Nevada Temple. According to a news release, the temple will be built southwest of Hickman Avenue between North Grand Canyon Drive and Tee Pee Lane in Las Vegas.
Dual award of 2030, 2034 Winter Games backed by U.S. Olympic officials
U.S. Olympic leaders back dual award of 2030 and 2034 Winter Games but not ready to say Salt Lake City should be in possible permanent site rotation. Read more.
Recycle Utah needs you to think outside the cardboard box this season
Bags, boxes and styrofoam… oh my… After all the presents have been opened, where does all of the wrapping and packaging go?. For those who live in Park City, the answer for many is Recycle Utah. Carolyn Wawra, executive director of Recycle Utah, said this time of year they get as many as 12 tons of cardboard every two weeks.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents
Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
kuer.org
Utah has a lot to do if it’s going to move away from coal-fired power
Take a second to imagine what an ideal future in Utah might look like. The air is clear. Inversion is minimal. Almost everyone drives electric cars. And power plants that once burned fossil fuels have been decommissioned. According to the latest report from the International Energy Agency, renewables are set...
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
8 Utahns charged for defrauding consumers of $100 million through the sale of dietary supplements
Eight Utahns and one man from Washington have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for allegedly participating in a fraudulent online scheme through which they obtained more than $100 million by stealing credit and debit card payments.
eastidahonews.com
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
KUTV
Utah parolee on run since October named high priority for Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A career criminal and parole fugitive is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Leslie Jerome Underwood, 55, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has multiple convictions for weapons offenses and the former...
KSLTV
UHP: Driver pulled over for going 102 mph in winter conditions; troopers respond to almost 100 crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — State troopers say they responded to just under 100 crashes since early Monday morning and made several traffic stops, including one for a driver going over 100 mph. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said some of their traffic stops involved speeds of 90, 91,...
Aargh! Salt Lake City ranks among worst for porch pirate thefts
New research shows that Salt Lake City residents, more than most around the country, should be asking Santa Claus for a home surveillance system.
KSLTV
UHP troopers pull over drivers going over 100 mph, busy clearing crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — A dayslong winter storm has created serious driving challenges for Utah’s troopers and drivers. Law enforcement responded to hundreds of crashes over the past 24 hours. Even the threat of black ice is not enough to get some drivers to slow down. On Tuesday,...
ksl.com
Tremonton man charged in shootout at West Valley store parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY — A Tremonton man who police believe was injured during a shootout between two groups in a grocery store parking lot is now facing criminal charges. Jesus Castillo-Chairez, 21, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with four counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
Salt Lake City orders emergency demolition of unsafe houses on Major Street
Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the emergency demolition of four unsafe houses on Major Street that kept catching on fire on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
ksl.com
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
