ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Northwestern 66, Ill.-Chicago 62

NORTHWESTERN (5-5) Mott 6-10 1-3 13, Walsh 6-14 5-6 18, Lau 1-3 2-4 4, McWilliams 1-6 1-1 3, Wood 6-9 3-3 15, Shaw 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 2-5 5-5 9, Rainey 0-4 4-4 4, Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 21-26 66. ILL.-CHICAGO (8-2) Filer 3-15 2-2 8, McCloud 3-9...
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy