San Luis Obispo, CA

Porterville Recorder

Tyson and Seattle U host Oregon State

Seattle U Redhawks (7-1) at Oregon State Beavers (4-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -1; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Oregon State Beavers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U's 80-78 overtime win over the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks. The Beavers have...
CORVALLIS, OR
syvnews.com

Fresno-area coach Rustin Pickett tabbed to take over Righetti's football program

Rustin Pickett is the new Righetti High School football coach, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District press release announced Wednesday. Pickett, the current athletic director at Fresno McClane High School, has coached football for 14 years, the last two as a position coach at Fresno City College. He was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the Rams. Pickett served as the head football coach at Fresno Hoover High School and as associated head coach at Madera and Fresno Sunnyside high schools.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning

LOMPOC, Calif. – NASA is scheduled to launch a Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a Falcon 9 series rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 3:46 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 6-12

Robert Eugene Turney, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Latest storm pushed SLO County rain totals well above normal

A storm soaked San Luis Obispo County over the past three days, pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. From San Miguel to Nipomo, the storm brought between .79 of an inch and 8.55 inches of rain to SLO County. Rain totals were highest in North County, with Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria – getting 8.55 inches, Santa Margarita with 6.16 inches and the Lake Nacimiento area receiving 5.71 inches.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting

A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
LOMPOC, CA
calcoastnews.com

Shakeup begins in San Simeon, attorney resigns before dismissal

In response to a request for a special meeting to review and discuss the possible dismissal of San Simeon Community Services District’s legal counsel, district manager Charles Grace refused to put the issue on the agenda and attorney Jeff Minnery tendered his resignation. Three people ran unopposed for three...
SAN SIMEON, CA
kclu.org

Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County

One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
LOMPOC, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Los Osos Resident Pleads Guilty to Felony DUI

LOS OSOS — Gianna Brencola (23) of Los Osos has entered a plea of guilty to felony driving while under the influence of alcohol and faces up to six years in state prison. The incident occurred on Halloween evening, October 31, 2021, in Morro Bay. At a preliminary hearing, the court heard evidence that Brencola struck several parked cars while driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding .30 percent, more than three times the legal limit for driving which is .08 percent.
LOS OSOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

North County teen dies in suspected DUI collision

– A 16-year-old passenger from Atascadero was killed and the 19-year-old driver was arrested Saturday in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 41, according to multiple reports. Shortly before noon Saturday, 19-year-old Atascadero resident Orion Messina was traveling southbound on Highway 41 in a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara south of Bear Ridge Road when the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned as Messina entered a righthand curve. Messina then collided with the hillside, which caused the vehicle to rotate and overturn.
ATASCADERO, CA

