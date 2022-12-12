Read full article on original website
Tyson and Seattle U host Oregon State
Seattle U Redhawks (7-1) at Oregon State Beavers (4-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -1; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Oregon State Beavers after Cameron Tyson scored 24 points in Seattle U's 80-78 overtime win over the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks. The Beavers have...
Former Cal Poly coach Mike Leach dies
Longtime college football coach and personality Mike Leach died Monday as a result of a heart attack.
Fresno-area coach Rustin Pickett tabbed to take over Righetti's football program
Rustin Pickett is the new Righetti High School football coach, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District press release announced Wednesday. Pickett, the current athletic director at Fresno McClane High School, has coached football for 14 years, the last two as a position coach at Fresno City College. He was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the Rams. Pickett served as the head football coach at Fresno Hoover High School and as associated head coach at Madera and Fresno Sunnyside high schools.
Cooper family leaving a legacy at Atascadero High School
The Atascadero Greyhounds would not be state champions and where they are today if it wasn't for the Cooper family.
NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning
LOMPOC, Calif. – NASA is scheduled to launch a Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a Falcon 9 series rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 3:46 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Dec. 6-12
Robert Eugene Turney, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away...
Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm
Local lake levels are on the rise ever so slightly after recent rainstorms drenched the Central Coast this past weekend, as well as earlier this month. The post Local lake levels rising slightly after recent rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Latest storm pushed SLO County rain totals well above normal
A storm soaked San Luis Obispo County over the past three days, pushing rainfall totals well above average after three years of drought. From San Miguel to Nipomo, the storm brought between .79 of an inch and 8.55 inches of rain to SLO County. Rain totals were highest in North County, with Rocky Butte – a mountain northeast of Cambria – getting 8.55 inches, Santa Margarita with 6.16 inches and the Lake Nacimiento area receiving 5.71 inches.
SLO County sees power outages, road closures as storm pummels Central Coast
One man was rescued from rising flood waters in the Salinas River.
Storm brought over 8 inches of rain to one SLO County spot. See how much fell in your area
The windy storm also caused mass power outages, some of which have yet to be restored.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Nov. 28 – Dec. 4
On Nov. 28, Miguel Angel Soto-Lopez, of Wasco, was taken into custody on the corner of 24th St. and Black Oak Dr. for an outside misdemeanor warrant. On Nov. 28, Daniel Torrescastillo, of Paso Robles, was taken into custody on the corner of Spring St. and 28th St. for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court.
Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting
A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
Rainfall total reaches 6.68-inches after recent storm
Over two inches of rainfall recorded Sunday morning from the previous 24 hours. – Paso Robles measured .26 inches of rain on Saturday, 2.10 inches on Sunday, and .39-inches of rain this morning, bringing the current season total to 6.68 inches. No additional rainfall is in the forecast this week,...
How wet was it? Some parts of the Tri-Counties topped 7" of rain from weekend storm!
The Tri-Counties had some major rainfall over the weekend, and we’re seeing more Monday.. Some mountain and foothill areas received five to seven inches of rain. Some of the rainfall totals are impressive. Nordhoff Ridge in Ventura County had 7.3” inches of rain, while San Marcos Pass in Santa Barbara County had 6.9”.
Shakeup begins in San Simeon, attorney resigns before dismissal
In response to a request for a special meeting to review and discuss the possible dismissal of San Simeon Community Services District’s legal counsel, district manager Charles Grace refused to put the issue on the agenda and attorney Jeff Minnery tendered his resignation. Three people ran unopposed for three...
Highway 101 on-ramp closed after car crashes into power pole in SLO
The closure was expected to last a few hours.
Man shot to death in Santa Barbara County
One man is dead and a second is behind bars following a weekend shooting on the Central Coast. It happened at around 11:30 Friday night on the 600 block of North Fourth Street in Lompoc. Police were called to the scene by reports of a shooting. Officers say they found...
Santa Maria Planning Commission advises City Council to approve 49 new homes ￼
The Santa Maria Planning Commission board advised City Council to approve the Skylight Homes project a subdivision of 49 new single-family homes. The post Santa Maria Planning Commission advises City Council to approve 49 new homes ￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Los Osos Resident Pleads Guilty to Felony DUI
LOS OSOS — Gianna Brencola (23) of Los Osos has entered a plea of guilty to felony driving while under the influence of alcohol and faces up to six years in state prison. The incident occurred on Halloween evening, October 31, 2021, in Morro Bay. At a preliminary hearing, the court heard evidence that Brencola struck several parked cars while driving with a blood alcohol level exceeding .30 percent, more than three times the legal limit for driving which is .08 percent.
North County teen dies in suspected DUI collision
– A 16-year-old passenger from Atascadero was killed and the 19-year-old driver was arrested Saturday in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 41, according to multiple reports. Shortly before noon Saturday, 19-year-old Atascadero resident Orion Messina was traveling southbound on Highway 41 in a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara south of Bear Ridge Road when the vehicle reportedly hydroplaned as Messina entered a righthand curve. Messina then collided with the hillside, which caused the vehicle to rotate and overturn.
