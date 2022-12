Women take a pledge for transformation that expands innovative global women's movement. HOUSTON, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sexy Diva World, Inc. will host its inaugural Self-Love & Sisterhood Summit on February 3-5, 2023 at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe. Award-winning fitness competitor and 2 time NPC bodybuilding champion Charlene Taylor, the founder, owner, and CEO of Sexy Diva World, is proven to empower and inspire women to embrace self-love and sisterhood, take their power back, and unleash their “Sexy Diva.”

