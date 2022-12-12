Read full article on original website
Call of Duty Mobile: India’s GodLike Esports and Team Vitality to Compete at World Championship Finals for 14 Crore INR Prize Pool
The Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals will be held in-person for the first time in Raleigh, North Carolina from December 15-18. Sixteen teams from around the world will be competing for the World Championship title and their share of the $1.7 million prize pool (INR 14 crores).
How to Get Costly Punch
Costly Punch is widely considered to be the best move in Crisis Core. While it has 38 base damage, this amount increases the more HP you have (with the slight exception of HP Breaks), meaning it can easily exceed 99,999 damage. This page of IGN’s Crisis Core guide details everything you need to know about it, including how it works, and how to get it.
