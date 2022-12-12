ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Get Costly Punch

Costly Punch is widely considered to be the best move in Crisis Core. While it has 38 base damage, this amount increases the more HP you have (with the slight exception of HP Breaks), meaning it can easily exceed 99,999 damage. This page of IGN’s Crisis Core guide details everything you need to know about it, including how it works, and how to get it.

