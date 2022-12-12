Read full article on original website
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
New Jersey Globe
It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again
Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day in New Jersey for the 14th time in 2022. Voters in fourteen New Jersey municipalities go to the polls today for non-partisan council runoffs in Trenton, Perth Amboy and Manchester, where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in November, and for special school referendums in Berlin, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Folsom, Hanover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook, Stanhope, Wall and Watchung.
Unanswered questions at Princeton University about student death
PRINCETON — Students at Princeton University are concerned they have not been told the full story of what led to the death of Misrach Ewunetie, whose body was found behind a campus tennis court in October. The 21-year-old student was last seen in the early morning hours of Oct....
Trying to bolster applications, Newark weighs changes to police and fire residency rules
To qualify for a Newark police or firefighter job, applicants are required to have lived there for at least one year, a provision intended to ensure that first responders in the state’s largest city have a prior commitment to its people and property. A requirement that new hires live...
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Daily Targum
RUPD investigates extended burglary on multiple U. locations
The Rutgers University Police Department (RUPD) is currently investigating a burglary that occurred on Tuesday night between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to a University-wide email alert. The incident commenced when a Rutgers-affiliated individual encountered the male perpetrator at the intersection of College Avenue and Hamilton Street near the...
Cops investigating robbery that extended to 2 Rutgers campuses
Rutgers University police are trying to find a robber who used the victim’s phone to electronically transfer money out of the man’s bank account before stealing things from his residence on a different campus. The “extended incident” began around 7 p.m. near the corner of College Avenue and...
New Jersey Globe
Figueroa Kettenburg leads in Trenton’s South Ward
In a runoff election today, Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg leads in her race to represent the South Ward on the Trenton City Council. With 100% of the machine and vote-by-mail ballots counted, Figuera Kettenburg is running 43 votes ahead of Damian Malave, 309 to 266 (53.7% to 42.3%). There is unlikley...
Wondering What’s Coming to the Huge Development Deal in Ocean Twp., NJ
I have as many answers as I could get for you. It's surprising to see all these "things" together for this huge development that's closer and closer to being built in Monmouth County. Wawa, Chick-fil-A, Miller Ale House, Marriott, and Turning Point are all a part of this big plan....
Apparent winners called in Trenton’s runoff election
The votes are in but the winners of Trenton’s runoff election for two city council seats are still not clear —thanks to low turnout and a mere handful of votes separating the candidates. In the South Ward, the winner appears to be state worker Jennifer Figueroa Kettenburg with more than 53% of the vote, 309 votes to be exact. But in the North Ward, Jennifer Williams is hanging onto a narrow 11-vote lead over her opponent Damian Malave. Those results are unofficial, as mail-in ballots are counted and the county clerk certifies the tally. It’s a shaky end to a tumultuous year in the capital city.
A New Jersey Shore Town Wants to Make Standing Next to Cars Illegal
I get the intent behind this proposed law, but is it realistic?. Car theft has become a serious concern for New Jerseyans. According to our sister station, NJ101.5, car theft has increased by 20% in the last few years. A town in Monmouth County is taking an interesting approach to tighten up car theft laws, and hopefully put an end to this problem.
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
New Jersey Globe
Williams ahead by 11 votes in Trenton North Ward nail-biter
Jennifer Williams is clinging on to a narrow 11-vote lead in the runoff for the North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council over Algernon Ward in a contest that is unlikely to be settled tonight. Williams is ahead, 401 to 390, with 100% of the vote counted. An undetermined...
New Jersey Globe
Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?
Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
Gov. Murphy forms task force to address New Jersey’s teacher shortage problem
Districts all over the state have been dealing with this issue over the last few years.
5-term N.J. mayor no longer eyeing county exec job, endorses a challenger
Doug Palmer’s public flirtation with running for Mercer County executive is over. The five-time Trenton mayor, who retired to private life and consulting in 2010, burst back onto the Mercer political landscape last month with comments that he was considering challenging incumbent, and fellow Democrat, Brian Hughes.
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
jerseydigs.com
Groundbreaking Set for 143-Unit The Rail at Bound Brook
One of Somerset County’s emerging towns will be getting a new development just steps from their train station as the two companies behind The Rail at Bound Brook have announced a construction timeline. Jersey Digs has been following the development at 100 Hamilton Street since it gained approval last...
