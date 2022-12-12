ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan

Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
CAMDEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again

Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day in New Jersey for the 14th time in 2022. Voters in fourteen New Jersey municipalities go to the polls today for non-partisan council runoffs in Trenton, Perth Amboy and Manchester, where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in November, and for special school referendums in Berlin, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Folsom, Hanover, Little Falls, Saddle Brook, Stanhope, Wall and Watchung.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey

Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Targum

RUPD investigates extended burglary on multiple U. locations

The Rutgers University Police Department (RUPD) is currently investigating a burglary that occurred on Tuesday night between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., according to a University-wide email alert. The incident commenced when a Rutgers-affiliated individual encountered the male perpetrator at the intersection of College Avenue and Hamilton Street near the...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Figueroa Kettenburg leads in Trenton’s South Ward

In a runoff election today, Jenna Figueroa Kettenburg leads in her race to represent the South Ward on the Trenton City Council. With 100% of the machine and vote-by-mail ballots counted, Figuera Kettenburg is running 43 votes ahead of Damian Malave, 309 to 266 (53.7% to 42.3%). There is unlikley...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Apparent winners called in Trenton’s runoff election

The votes are in but the winners of Trenton’s runoff election for two city council seats are still not clear —thanks to low turnout and a mere handful of votes separating the candidates. In the South Ward, the winner appears to be state worker Jennifer Figueroa Kettenburg with more than 53% of the vote, 309 votes to be exact. But in the North Ward, Jennifer Williams is hanging onto a narrow 11-vote lead over her opponent Damian Malave. Those results are unofficial, as mail-in ballots are counted and the county clerk certifies the tally. It’s a shaky end to a tumultuous year in the capital city.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Williams ahead by 11 votes in Trenton North Ward nail-biter

Jennifer Williams is clinging on to a narrow 11-vote lead in the runoff for the North Ward seat on the Trenton City Council over Algernon Ward in a contest that is unlikely to be settled tonight. Williams is ahead, 401 to 390, with 100% of the vote counted. An undetermined...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?

Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
CALDWELL, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Groundbreaking Set for 143-Unit The Rail at Bound Brook

One of Somerset County’s emerging towns will be getting a new development just steps from their train station as the two companies behind The Rail at Bound Brook have announced a construction timeline. Jersey Digs has been following the development at 100 Hamilton Street since it gained approval last...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

