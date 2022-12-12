SPOKANE, Wash. – Every year as the holiday season ramps up, one of the biggest concerns is if gifts will arrive on time. But delivery services are having a hard time keeping up and no, basic deliveries, like your mail, are falling behind. “It tells you when it gets to the post office so they made it to the post office and then it says out to the delivery but the mailman never shows up,” William Roberts said. Roberts lives in Spokane Valley, he hasn’t seen his mail for weeks. “Some of my packages are now four weeks overdue,” he said. “I know I’m not the only one I talk to several people in line, down there and they all said the same thing they’re not getting their mail they’re not getting their packages that they’ve been waiting on.” “It just hasn’t happened. It hasn’t happened at all,” Denise White said. White lives in north Spokane. She hasn’t had mail since last Friday. “It’s a little frustrating,” she said. “We’re waiting on a referral from my son’s school. We have Christmas cards, a couple of bills that we’re waiting to get.” Last year USPS saw more than 13.2 billion mail pieces and packages during the holiday season alone. Boasting an average delivery time of fewer than 3 days. But this year, while demand is at an all-time high, staffing levels are hitting an all-time low. In fact, to avoid a repeat of record delivery delays during the pandemic, USPS is looking to fill 20,000 jobs, dozens in Washington. Despite the known shortage, a USPS spokesperson, said they’ve already handled 7 billion pieces of mail since thanksgiving averaging 2.5 days so far. And if your home was skipped one day, you’ll become a priority the next. But Spokane neighbors worry, that won’t happen, and the holiday spirit will feel the brunt of the disruptions. “Frustrated. All of the presents I ordered are for my grandkids, I can go out and buy other presents for them, which I may end up having to do, but I shouldn’t have to,” Roberts said. “When I’ve ordered these, I expect them to be there. I don’t want it to ruin their Christmas, I won’t allow it to. But somethings got to change.”

