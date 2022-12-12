Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KHQ Right Now
Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A celebration of life is happening on Dec. 30 in honor of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students murdered in November near the University of Idaho. According to family, the event is open to the public. DETAILS:. When: Dec. 30 at 3...
East Central businesses frustrated with Camp Hope restraining order, hopeful for lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. – 377 people are still living at Camp Hope, and most will likely be there through the end of the year. The East Central neighborhood is not happy about this. Camp Hope is surrounded by neighbors and businesses, many of whom are frustrated with how the camp is being dealt with. “‘Can I park my vehicle behind your...
FOX 28 Spokane
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body...
Medication arriving late amidst mail delays in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Mail deliveries continue to be backlogged as we head deeper into the holiday season. “We go five to six days without getting mail,” said Pam Marlow, a 31-year resident of Spokane Valley. “I’m on my sixth day right now of not getting mail.” Bills, paychecks, and medication are arriving late to many residents in Spokane Valley....
FOX 28 Spokane
South Hill Chick-fil-A permit denied by the City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane has denied a permit request for a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill. According to a city spokesperson, the permit didn’t comply with city code. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back...
FOX 28 Spokane
Truck crashes into Spokane Valley home Monday evening
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A truck crashed into a Spokane Valley home on Monday night near the intersection of Bowdish and Valleyway. Police on scene told NonStop Local three people have minor injuries and crews are working to stabilize the home before the truck is removed. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Crescent window displays back up with new pieces of Spokane history to see
SPOKANE, WASH- It’s the most wonderful time of the year, the hot chocolate is warm, the Christmas carols can be heard on the radio and the historic Crescent window displays are back up. Yes, Spokane is growing, and yes, things are changing- but one thing that is staying the...
KHQ Right Now
City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane. the Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriffs Office.
2-vehicle collision pushes truck into house in Spokane Valley
A two-vehicle crash pushed a truck into a house in Spokane Valley Monday afternoon.
Second Harvest suspends food deliveries to area food banks amidst shortage
SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest in Spokane has suspended food deliveries for 80 partners in the region. Just like food banks across the nation, Second Harvest is suffering through a food shortage. Eric Williams, the community partnerships director, says that donations have gone down as food prices go up.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County residents say mail, packages aren’t showing up ahead of holidays
SPOKANE, Wash. – Every year as the holiday season ramps up, one of the biggest concerns is if gifts will arrive on time. But delivery services are having a hard time keeping up and no, basic deliveries, like your mail, are falling behind. “It tells you when it gets to the post office so they made it to the post office and then it says out to the delivery but the mailman never shows up,” William Roberts said. Roberts lives in Spokane Valley, he hasn’t seen his mail for weeks. “Some of my packages are now four weeks overdue,” he said. “I know I’m not the only one I talk to several people in line, down there and they all said the same thing they’re not getting their mail they’re not getting their packages that they’ve been waiting on.” “It just hasn’t happened. It hasn’t happened at all,” Denise White said. White lives in north Spokane. She hasn’t had mail since last Friday. “It’s a little frustrating,” she said. “We’re waiting on a referral from my son’s school. We have Christmas cards, a couple of bills that we’re waiting to get.” Last year USPS saw more than 13.2 billion mail pieces and packages during the holiday season alone. Boasting an average delivery time of fewer than 3 days. But this year, while demand is at an all-time high, staffing levels are hitting an all-time low. In fact, to avoid a repeat of record delivery delays during the pandemic, USPS is looking to fill 20,000 jobs, dozens in Washington. Despite the known shortage, a USPS spokesperson, said they’ve already handled 7 billion pieces of mail since thanksgiving averaging 2.5 days so far. And if your home was skipped one day, you’ll become a priority the next. But Spokane neighbors worry, that won’t happen, and the holiday spirit will feel the brunt of the disruptions. “Frustrated. All of the presents I ordered are for my grandkids, I can go out and buy other presents for them, which I may end up having to do, but I shouldn’t have to,” Roberts said. “When I’ve ordered these, I expect them to be there. I don’t want it to ruin their Christmas, I won’t allow it to. But somethings got to change.”
Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
FOX 28 Spokane
3-year-old falls out of grandpa’s vehicle, transported to area hospital
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 3-year-old fell out of his grandpa’s truck near Sprague and Pines and was transported to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said the child wasn’t restrained and somehow opened the car door. The child has serious, but not life-threatening...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Beardmore store set to open in Priest River
The opening of the Charles W. Beardmore store in the new Beardmore Block will be held Tuesday, Dec. 19, 1922. The stock will consist of everything for man, woman and child. Staple and fancy groceries, standard brands of underwear, shoes, rubbers, ladies’ ready to wear garments, men’s and boys’ clothing, cigars, tobacco, cigarettes, candies, baked goods, etc. A souvenir will be presented to every visitor to the store on the opening date.
River's Edge Apartments gets approval to build new units in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — River’s Edge Apartments came before the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission on Tuesday with three requests and came away with a clean sweep, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. Key points for the commission were that the North Idaho Centennial Trail would...
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
Police: Officers recover body of man who fell into the Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers recovered the body of a man who fell into the South side of the Spokane River, Saturday near the Spokane Police Academy. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD) officials, the man was walking on the river bank when he trespassed onto the training facility, located at 2302 North Waterworks.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint OKs City Beach goose hunt
SANDPOINT — In a 4-1 vote, the Sandpoint City Council approved a goose hunt Wednesday at Sandpoint City Beach Park. Under the plan approved by the council, the hunt would occur twice a week for about three weeks during the Canada goose hunting season. Applications, which are being taken...
Comments / 0