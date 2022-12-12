ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 28 Spokane

South Hill Chick-fil-A permit denied by the City of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane has denied a permit request for a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill. According to a city spokesperson, the permit didn’t comply with city code. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Truck crashes into Spokane Valley home Monday evening

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A truck crashed into a Spokane Valley home on Monday night near the intersection of Bowdish and Valleyway. Police on scene told NonStop Local three people have minor injuries and crews are working to stabilize the home before the truck is removed. FOX28 Spokane©
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County residents say mail, packages aren’t showing up ahead of holidays

SPOKANE, Wash. – Every year as the holiday season ramps up, one of the biggest concerns is if gifts will arrive on time. But delivery services are having a hard time keeping up and no, basic deliveries, like your mail, are falling behind. “It tells you when it gets to the post office so they made it to the post office and then it says out to the delivery but the mailman never shows up,” William Roberts said. Roberts lives in Spokane Valley, he hasn’t seen his mail for weeks. “Some of my packages are now four weeks overdue,” he said. “I know I’m not the only one I talk to several people in line, down there and they all said the same thing they’re not getting their mail they’re not getting their packages that they’ve been waiting on.” “It just hasn’t happened. It hasn’t happened at all,” Denise White said. White lives in north Spokane. She hasn’t had mail since last Friday. “It’s a little frustrating,” she said. “We’re waiting on a referral from my son’s school. We have Christmas cards, a couple of bills that we’re waiting to get.” Last year USPS saw more than 13.2 billion mail pieces and packages during the holiday season alone. Boasting an average delivery time of fewer than 3 days. But this year, while demand is at an all-time high, staffing levels are hitting an all-time low. In fact, to avoid a repeat of record delivery delays during the pandemic, USPS is looking to fill 20,000 jobs, dozens in Washington. Despite the known shortage, a USPS spokesperson, said they’ve already handled 7 billion pieces of mail since thanksgiving averaging 2.5 days so far. And if your home was skipped one day, you’ll become a priority the next. But Spokane neighbors worry, that won’t happen, and the holiday spirit will feel the brunt of the disruptions. “Frustrated. All of the presents I ordered are for my grandkids, I can go out and buy other presents for them, which I may end up having to do, but I shouldn’t have to,” Roberts said. “When I’ve ordered these, I expect them to be there. I don’t want it to ruin their Christmas, I won’t allow it to. But somethings got to change.”
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Toddler falls out of moving car in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A toddler is recovering after he fell out of a moving car, according to state troopers. Washington State Patrol says a man was driving with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat. When he took a right on Sprague and Pines, the door unlatched somehow, and the boy tumbled into the street. The toddler was rushed...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

3-year-old falls out of grandpa’s vehicle, transported to area hospital

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A 3-year-old fell out of his grandpa’s truck near Sprague and Pines and was transported to the hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said the child wasn’t restrained and somehow opened the car door. The child has serious, but not life-threatening...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Beardmore store set to open in Priest River

The opening of the Charles W. Beardmore store in the new Beardmore Block will be held Tuesday, Dec. 19, 1922. The stock will consist of everything for man, woman and child. Staple and fancy groceries, standard brands of underwear, shoes, rubbers, ladies’ ready to wear garments, men’s and boys’ clothing, cigars, tobacco, cigarettes, candies, baked goods, etc. A souvenir will be presented to every visitor to the store on the opening date.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley initiates full residential plow

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley initiated a full residential plow Sunday afternoon. Road crews with the City of Spokane Valley will be clearing snow and ice off the streets. Warmer temperatures on Saturday and early Sunday left a lot of snow, slush and ice on some roads. With 624 lane miles to plow, the City of Spokane Valley says...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint OKs City Beach goose hunt

SANDPOINT — In a 4-1 vote, the Sandpoint City Council approved a goose hunt Wednesday at Sandpoint City Beach Park. Under the plan approved by the council, the hunt would occur twice a week for about three weeks during the Canada goose hunting season. Applications, which are being taken...
SANDPOINT, ID

