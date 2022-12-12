Read full article on original website
slohsexpressions.com
What Songs Are SLOHS Students and Teachers Listening To This Winter?
Does your choices match up to this Spotify receipt? Photo courtesy of junior and Co-Editor-In-Chief Karl Karsh. At San Luis Obispo High School, almost all students and teachers are listening to music daily. Whether it be indie, folk, rock, pop, rap, or something completely different, everyone has a unique music taste.
Lompoc Unified School District announces new superintendent
Dr. Clara A. Finneran has been selected as the new Lompoc Unified School District Superintendent set to begin in January of the new year. The post Lompoc Unified School District announces new superintendent appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SMJUHSD swears in three members to the Board of Education
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District swore in three members to the Board of Education in Tuesday's meeting. The post SMJUHSD swears in three members to the Board of Education appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Five local restaurants included in Michelin Guide
Prestigious travel guide aims to, ‘make driving, tourism and the search for unforgettable experiences available to all’. – Five local Paso Robles restaurants have been included with updated listings in the prestigious Michelin Guide, according to a recent issue of the City of Paso Robles Economic Development Newsletter:. Food...
Letter: $473,000 of Paso Robles school funds wasted by local progressives
Proponents of the recent special election petition state they are all for student education and fiscal responsibility. Yet by forcing a special election for a two-year school board position they turn away from those very goals. The estimated cost of $473,000 for this election will come out of school district...
Winners announced for Santa Maria's Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights contest
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Commission has announced the winners of the 26th annual Lights, Sights, and Holiday Nights decorating contest.
NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning
LOMPOC, Calif. – NASA is scheduled to launch a Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a Falcon 9 series rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 3:46 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Landmark 'Hi! Let's Eat' restaurant sign now welcomes diners to Lompoc's American Host
History was made Friday night with the unveiling of Lompoc's first designated landmark sign installed at American Host Restaurant — its new permanent home located at 113 North I St. Karen Paaske, who sparked restoring the sign in 2016 as president of Lompoc's historical society, was joined by members...
New Grover Beach temporary emergency housing facility for homeless close to opening
A long-planned temporary emergency housing facility for people battling homelessness is set to open within a few days in Grover Beach. The post New Grover Beach temporary emergency housing facility for homeless close to opening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
COVID is surging in California, but it’s RSV and flu causing concerns in SLO County
‘We’re heavily monitoring the situation,” a San Luis Obispo County epidemiologist said.
Petition removes Paso Robles School board member, special election to be held
The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent confirmed with KSBY Tuesday that board member Kenney Enney has been removed from office.
Paso Robles teams up with Cal Poly on spaceport, tech corridor plans. Here’s what in store
The project is expected to bring more head-of-household jobs to SLO County.
City cancels Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase, porch parties go on
– Just two hours before the 36th Annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase was to kick off, the City of Paso Robles canceled the event. At 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Paso Robles Police Department issued an alert:. “Due to the current weather and projected forecast for this evening, the...
KQED
Indigenous Tribes Want Their Voices Heard As Offshore Wind Projects Advance Off The Central Coast
Central Coast Indigenous Leaders Concerned About Offshore Wind Projects. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management just sold five leases for wind turbine projects off the coast of California. Three are located in Morro Bay off the Central Coast. Now, local indigenous tribes are speaking up about the projects. Reporter: Gabriela...
Santa Barbara Edhat
$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School
The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
Students shred slopes on boogie boards as snow blankets Santa Ynez Mountains
A series of powerful winter storms brought inches of snow to the highest peaks of the Santa Ynez Mountains over the weekend.
Sewage spills into SLO creek from California Men’s Colony
The equipment malfunction was caused by heavy rain, the SLO County Public Health Department said.
Death notices for Dec. 6-12
Robert Eugene Turney, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See how much real estate prices changed in Paso Robles the week of Dec. 4
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the past week to $392. That’s $68 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $345. The most...
Cooper family leaving a legacy at Atascadero High School
The Atascadero Greyhounds would not be state champions and where they are today if it wasn't for the Cooper family.
