ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
slohsexpressions.com

What Songs Are SLOHS Students and Teachers Listening To This Winter?

Does your choices match up to this Spotify receipt? Photo courtesy of junior and Co-Editor-In-Chief Karl Karsh. At San Luis Obispo High School, almost all students and teachers are listening to music daily. Whether it be indie, folk, rock, pop, rap, or something completely different, everyone has a unique music taste.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Five local restaurants included in Michelin Guide

Prestigious travel guide aims to, ‘make driving, tourism and the search for unforgettable experiences available to all’. – Five local Paso Robles restaurants have been included with updated listings in the prestigious Michelin Guide, according to a recent issue of the City of Paso Robles Economic Development Newsletter:. Food...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning

LOMPOC, Calif. – NASA is scheduled to launch a Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite aboard a Falcon 9 series rocket on Thursday, Dec. 15 around 3:46 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The post NASA rescheduled its Falcon rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base to early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School

The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 6-12

Robert Eugene Turney, age 72, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Gonzalo Sarabia Ramirez, age 89, of Templeton, passed away...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy