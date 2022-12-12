ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

By Charles Robinson,Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
WPXI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Newport Plain Talk

QBs in spotlight as Lions, Jets continue playoff push

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets are fighting for a playoff berth in their respective conferences. The difference between the teams is that they've been heading in opposite directions. The Lions have been rejuvenated by winning five of their last six. The Jets have lost their last two and four of their last six heading into their matchup at East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. All of New York's recent losses have been decided by eight or fewer points. ...
DETROIT, MI
WPXI

Strategy tips for the fantasy football playoffs: Time to chase a trophy

It’s time to do our yearly strategy check-in piece for the Fantasy Football playoffs. I recognize there’s an irony to this, we’re offering advice to the managers who might need it the least. You probably got here because you know what you’re doing. You’re organized, you’re detail oriented, you’re nuanced, you’re smart.
WPXI

Giants to reportedly sign former Blue Jays P Ross Stripling for $25M; are they out on Carlos Rodón?

The San Francisco Giants are signing former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling to a two-year, $25 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The news arrives a day after the Blue Jays signed former New York Mets starter Chris Bassitt to bolster their rotation. Stripling, 33, spent the last two-plus seasons with the Blue Jays. He posted a career-best 3.01 ERA and 1.020 WHIP while tallying 111 strikeouts and 20 walks in 134.1 innings pitched in 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy