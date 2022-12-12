Week 14 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Dolphins, Giants and Jets seasons slipping away, Brock Purdy's 49ers blow out Buccaneers and Vikings finally catch an L

Read full article on original website
QBs in spotlight as Lions, Jets continue playoff push
The Detroit Lions and New York Jets are fighting for a playoff berth in their respective conferences. The difference between the teams is that they've been heading in opposite directions. The Lions have been rejuvenated by winning five of their last six. The Jets have lost their last two and four of their last six heading into their matchup at East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday. All of New York's recent losses have been decided by eight or fewer points. ...
Strategy tips for the fantasy football playoffs: Time to chase a trophy
It’s time to do our yearly strategy check-in piece for the Fantasy Football playoffs. I recognize there’s an irony to this, we’re offering advice to the managers who might need it the least. You probably got here because you know what you’re doing. You’re organized, you’re detail oriented, you’re nuanced, you’re smart.
NFL, NFLPA will review how DeVante Parker's scary head injury wasn't caught during Monday's game
The NFL and NFLPA will review their concussion-reporting policy after New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker nearly continued playing despite sustaining a head injury during Monday's game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Parker sustained the injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Parker...
Robert Griffin III apologizes after using racial pejorative on ESPN during 'Monday Night Countdown'
ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III apologized late Monday night after using a racial pejorative during "Monday Night Countdown." Griffin said he meant to use a different word. The incident occurred as the "Monday Night Countdown" crew discussed Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' success this season. Griffin was trying to...
Giants to reportedly sign former Blue Jays P Ross Stripling for $25M; are they out on Carlos Rodón?
The San Francisco Giants are signing former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Ross Stripling to a two-year, $25 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The news arrives a day after the Blue Jays signed former New York Mets starter Chris Bassitt to bolster their rotation. Stripling, 33, spent the last two-plus seasons with the Blue Jays. He posted a career-best 3.01 ERA and 1.020 WHIP while tallying 111 strikeouts and 20 walks in 134.1 innings pitched in 2022.
