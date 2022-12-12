ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
12tomatoes.com

A Man’s Been Living In This More Affordable Tiny House For 14 Years

Tiny homes have their place, convenient, transportable, and long-lasting, but honestly, they get too much of the limelight. And it’s easy to see why, it’s like a mini dollhouse of wheels, which is cute to see in videos and posts, but when push comes to shove these blinged-out portable homes are expensive. However, a man in Canada took a temporary alternative home and made it a permanent dwelling, better yet, this alternative home is more affordable and more spacious than the popular tiny homes on the market.
RadarOnline

Hotel Where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was Found Dead Still Open For Business, But Room Remains Off Limits

The hotel where Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' body was found is open for business despite his death on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The manager at Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California — who wished not to be named — tells us they are continuing to welcome guests at the hotel, revealing they never shut down in the wake of the tragedy.While the budget-friendly facility is open, the room where tWitch took his own life remains closed. The manager tells RadarOnline.com that his room will be off limits for the next few days, calling it "unusable." As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, tWitch was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yankodesign.com

Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living

Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
livingetc.com

Clever sofa ideas for small living rooms that will prove a compact floor plan can still go a long way

Finding the perfect sofa for a small living room usually means striking a compromise – whether that's in size, comfort or style might depend on where your priorities lie. The ideal small space sofa would be compact yet provide seating for several people comfortably, but in an ideal world, it's got to look good and be versatile, too. Thankfully, with a little inspiration, you can re-imagine a sofa to better suit your small living room.
Daily Mail

Chinese plate which was gathering dust on a shelf and thought to be only worth £3,000 turns out to be 14th century master-crafted lacquer charger and sells for £210,000

A British antique collector is celebrating after an old Chinese plate that was gathering dust on their shelf and thought to be worth £3,000 sold for more than £210,000. The anonymous owner inherited the lacquer circular charger, measuring 12 inches in diameter, and thought it was either Chinese or Japanese but had no idea of its worth.
ancientpages.com

Giant 4,500-Year-Old Axe Grinding Site Discovered In Scotland

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - About 4,500 years ago, Neolithic toolmakers used this site like a giant whetstone to polish axes. The large sandstone was discovered by archaeologists and volunteers who examined an area close to Balfron, near Stirling, Scotland. A site where Neolithic toolmakers sharpened stone axes has been...

