German economy to grow slightly in 2023 – IfW forecast
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s IfW became the latest economic institute to revise up its growth forecast for 2023 on Thursday as Europe’s largest economy hopes to avoid the worst of the energy crisis with the help of easing energy market prices and state aid. The Kiel-based institute...
Asian FX bulls return as easing China COVID curbs improves outlook – Reuters poll
(Reuters) – Investors were most bullish on the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out in February, as China easing its strict COVID curbs and hopes of major central banks tempering the monetary policy lifted sentiment, a Reuters poll showed. Long positions on most...
Taiwan central bank eases up on tightening with growth seen slowing
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday for the fourth time this year but eased up on tightening, leaving banks’ reserve requirements unchanged, as it again cut its growth forecasts for this year and next on fears of a global slowdown. The...
Sri Lanka’s economy shrinks 11.8% in Q3
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s economy shrank 11.8% in the July-September quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Thursday, as the country struggled with deep political unrest sparked by the most severe financial crisis in more than seven decades. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Krishna...
South Africa set to end tightening cycle in Q1 with 50 bps more
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The South African Reserve Bank will probably jack up interest rates by just 50 basis points more in early 2023 as signs of disinflation are expected to materialise after a series of aggressive rate rises this year, a Reuters poll found. Annual consumer price inflation in...
Pakistan lifts ban on sugar exports – finance ministry
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan has lifted a ban on sugar exports, the finance ministry said on Thursday, in a move that government sources indicated was aimed at boosting foreign reserves. The decision was taken by the Economic Co-ordination Committee headed by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. The ECC approved a...
Canadian housing starts dip 0.2% in November; beat estimate
TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian housing starts edged lower in November compared with the previous month as a drop in single-detached urban starts offset groundbreaking in multiple unit urban homes, data from the national housing agency showed on Thursday. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts fell to 264,159...
J.P.Morgan hikes China’s 2023 economic growth estimate
(Reuters) – Analysts at J.P.Morgan on Thursday raised their 2023 growth forecast for China’s gross domestic product by 30 basis points to 4.3% as the world’s second largest economy reopens from tight COVID restrictions. The brokerage also cut its 2022 economic growth estimate for the country to...
Italy wants euro zone bailout fund to be reviewed
ROME (Reuters) – The Italian parliament should have a proper and wide-ranging debate on reform of the euro zone bailout fund before deciding whether to ratify it, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday. The European Stability Mechanism (ESM), as the fund is formally known, was created in 2012,...
Hungarian inflation could peak in Jan-Feb at 25-27% y/y, says minister
BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s inflation could peak in January or February at 25-27% year-on-year while 2023 inflation could come in at 15-16%, Minister of Economic Development Marton Nagy was quoted as saying on Thursday by state news agency MTI. The government aims for a 3.5% budget deficit for...
EDF’s nuclear reactors will struggle to reach 400 TWH annual output levels again
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s nuclear fleet will struggle to reach previous annual output levels of 400 terrawatt hours over the years to come, the head of the country’s power grid operator RTE told lawmakers on Thursday. “The French nuclear fleet is ageing and, in a way, we...
Turkey’s cenbank to stand pat after fulfilling Erdogan’s call for single digits: Reuters Poll
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s central bank is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged next week, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, having decided to end the cycle after cutting it to 9% in line with President Tayyip Erdogan’s call for single-digit rates. The central bank has...
Hong Kong central bank raises interest rate after Fed hike
HONG KONG (Reuters) -The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday raised its base rate charged through the overnight discount window by 50 basis points to 4.75%, hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a rate hike of the same margin. The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by half...
U.S. retail sales fall more than expected in November; weekly jobless claims decrease
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month, while the labor market remains tight, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declining last week. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that retail sales dropped 0.6%...
UK retailer Currys warns on profit as Nordic chill sweeps in
(Reuters) -British electricals retailer Currys cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after heavy discounting by rivals in the Nordics region drove it to a first-half loss, sending its shares as much as 10% lower. The company, which makes most of its money in the second half of the year,...
Economic growth in Latin America, Caribbean seen slowing in 2023
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – The expansion of economies in Latin America and the Caribbean is seen cooling next year, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday, with both internal and external challenges weighing on growth. Overall, the combined region is estimated to grow 1.3% in...
Brazil central bank ups 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.9%
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank improved its economic growth outlook for 2023 to 2.9% from 2.7% seen in September, according to its quarterly inflation report on Thursday. The central bank maintained its projection that Latin America’s largest economy will expand by 1.0% next year. (Reporting by...
China vows ‘strong’ counter-measures over Manchester incident
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that “strong and forceful counter-measures” will be taken after accusing Britain of failing to protect Chinese staff at the Chinese consulate in Manchester during a protest in October. British police had been investigating the alleged assault on...
Oil prices largely unchanged amid demand hopes, interest rate hike
(Reuters) – Oil prices were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on Thursday as traders weighed optimism over China’s demand outlook against the possibility of further interest rate hikes from global central banks. Brent crude futures were up 1 cent at $82.71 per barrel at 0121 GMT while...
South Korea authorities to continue efforts to stabilise markets -finance minister
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Thursday that local financial markets have comparably stabilised recently, while reaffirming that authorities will continue to take measures for the markets to further stabilise. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said authorities will continue to proactively support companies’ smooth bond issuance...
