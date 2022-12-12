Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Police investigate multiple cases involving damaged HVAC systems
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say between Nov. 11 and Nov. 16, they responded to multiple reports of HVAC systems being damaged in attempted thefts. Through investigation, detectives were able to identify and charge one suspect. Police records show Roderick Webster was charged in regard to this investigation.
wnky.com
Russellville police conducting theft investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
WBKO
Two fugitives arrested after leading KSP on high-speed chase
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Police charge two people following a high-speed chase on I-65 in Warren County. According to court records, KSP was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145. The driver was allegedly speeding in...
k105.com
Butler Co. man arrested after police find drugs in backpack
A Butler County man has been arrested on drug charges after a search of his backpack. Monday morning, Morgantown officers were on routine patrol when police made contact a male and female entering the woods on Boat Factory Road across from Ace Hardware. “Officers have been keeping a close eye...
Minor charged after social media threat involving Glasgow Independent Schools
A juvenile is facing charges after being accused of making a violent threat against the Glasgow school system over the weekend.
wvih.com
Man Sentenced For 2020 Murder
A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a 2020 murder. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail. Ward was...
WBKO
Juvenile charged after school threat investigation in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department says they charged a juvenile after they were accused of making a threat against Glasgow Independent Schools. Police responded to a complaint of a school threat after they were made aware of the allegations on social media. Police say a juvenile had...
wymt.com
Reckless driving complaint leaves Southern Kentucky man facing several charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing a number of charges after police followed up on a report of someone driving reckless. On Saturday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to Highway 776 where they found the suspect and his car. Police stopped the car after the driver committed a traffic violation while turning from Michigan Avenue onto Walnut Street in Monticello.
k105.com
45 minute high-speed pursuit begins in parking lot of KSP Post 4, ends in arrest of man on fleeing, drug trafficking charges
A high-speed pursuit began that began at Kentucky State Police Post 4 headquarters ended in the arrest of an Elizabethtown man on fleeing and drug trafficking charges. Monday morning, 18-year-old Qua’Darrius Skillman was in a Kia Forte in the parking lot of KSP Post 4 headquarters in Elizabethtown as a friend was inside being interviewed, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Adair County Man After Armed Robbery
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Adair 911 of an armed robbery at the HWY 206 Food Mart on Friday, December 9th, 2022 at 1:46 pm. Dispatch advised K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten that a white male had entered the store, wearing a white shirt, hat and glasses. The male had a shotgun in his hands and pointed it at the clerk. He then demanded money from the register. The suspect fled in a black dodge Dakota last seen on Vester Road. Law Enforcement from the Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department and Kentucky State Police saturated the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.
WBKO
Warren County man sentenced for murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County man has been sentenced after he was convicted of a murder back in 2020. The Warren Commonwealth’s Attorney confirms Shannon Eugene Ward was sentenced to 35 years in jail for murder, and five years more for wanton endangerment, making his total sentence 40 years in jail.
wvih.com
Driver Dies In Larue County Collision
Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive in Larue County just before 5 p.m. Monday. Through the course of the reconstruction investigation it was revealed a 1995 Ford Escort, operated by 41 year-old Charles Perkins of Buffalo, had been traveling north on Greensburg Road and passing multiple cars in a non-passing zone. A 2022 Hyundai Tucson, being operated by 31 year-old Brittany Shelton of Magnolia, was traveling southbound on Greensburg Road leading up to the head-on collision.
wvih.com
Former Educator’s Sentencing Delayed
The sentencing for a former Barren County educator accused of sexual misconduct with a student has been delayed. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a minor after a 2019 investigation. Gardner’s attorney, Johnny Bell, withdrew from representing him on Friday in court....
WBKO
Fatal collision in LaRue County left 1 dead and another injured
HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision in Larue County Monday afternoon. On Dec. 12, KSP received a call from the Larue County Dispatch requesting assistance in investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive. The investigation revealed...
WBKO
Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A lot of questions remain unanswered after a Tennessee man was found dead in Kentucky several months ago and now his wife is dead. Back in September, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that Michael Harding had been missing for several days. His truck was last seen in the Burkesville area, according to surveillance footage.
WBKO
Glasgow Police Department provides holiday assistance to families
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department announced they were able to provide holiday food and toy assistance to 34 families in Barren County for this year’s Holiday Hero Toy and Food Drive. According to GPD Maj. Terry Flatt, these families included a total of 79 children. “Service...
wpsdlocal6.com
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
WLKY.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police looking for 3 who burglarized Radcliff smoke shop
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Police are investigating a smash-and-grab break-in at a store in Radcliff that was caught on camera. Just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, three suspects wearing hoodies and face coverings broke into Mr. Tobacco and Vapor. The store is in the Radcliff Plaza Shopping Center on North Dixie Blvd.
k105.com
GCSO raises over $13k for family of Grayson Co. boy suffering from cancer
November was proclaimed “No Shave November” by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department as the agencies raised money for a local nine-year-old child with cancer. At the beginning of November, Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies and LPD officers would donate $5 per day to...
Comments / 2