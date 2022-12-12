The Adair County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Adair 911 of an armed robbery at the HWY 206 Food Mart on Friday, December 9th, 2022 at 1:46 pm. Dispatch advised K-9 Deputy Chandler Staten that a white male had entered the store, wearing a white shirt, hat and glasses. The male had a shotgun in his hands and pointed it at the clerk. He then demanded money from the register. The suspect fled in a black dodge Dakota last seen on Vester Road. Law Enforcement from the Sheriff’s Office, Columbia Police Department and Kentucky State Police saturated the area, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

ADAIR COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO