Read full article on original website
Related
wnky.com
Beshear: $1,000 checks to be mailed to insured homeowners who benefitted from FEMA
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear says some tornado victims in western Kentucky will be receiving financial help for unmet needs. In a social media post, Beshear says the $1,000 checks are being mailed to insured homeowners and individuals who received FEMA assistance. Over 10,000 checks totaling over $10...
wvih.com
County Fair Boards Receive Improvement Grants
Five Kentucky county fair boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for new construction projects, according to Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. Commissioner Quarles said county fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities and these grants allow county fair boards to enhance the environment...
wvih.com
UofL Becoming Home Of Statewide Manufacturing Resource Center
The University of Louisville is getting $13 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce to launch a new statewide manufacturing resource center. The Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership will sit in the UofL Office of Research and Innovation. It is part of a national network, and UofL was chosen for Kentucky’s location after a competitive selection process.
wymt.com
Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
WTVQ
As flu cases rise, KDE provides update on widespread illness in schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education updated school districts around the state on Tuesday on the widespread illnesses in the classroom so far this year. Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released its new flu numbers: a total of 1,575 flu cases so far, up 276...
wgclradio.com
WGCL NEWS — Indiana Experiencing High Level of Flu Activity
Indiana is one of 10 states reporting a high level of flu activity this month. Health officials says this is going to be a bad flu season but it’s not too late to get vaccinated. The CDC recommends a high-dose vaccine for anyone age 65 and older. The vaccines have four times the potency of a standard flu vaccine.
WISH-TV
Avian flu kills 38k birds, state says the virus is not going away
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The avian flu has claimed almost 40,000 birds this week. Daviess County and Martin County flocks are believed to be the ones infected. “There is something different this year happening with this virus and it is not going away,” Denise Derrer Spear of the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said.
14news.com
New utility tax coming for some Kentuckians
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some Kentuckians will be paying more for their utilities starting Jan. 1. A new law taking effect at the start of the new year includes a 6% sales tax on all utilities. The changes will now require sales tax to be charged for residential utility services...
WHAS 11
Flu reaches 'very high' level in Kentucky, Indiana
In Indiana, 25 people have died from the virus. In Kentucky, 29 people have died from the flu.
wdrb.com
Publix announces plans for third Louisville store, which will be its fourth in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Publix is making plans to build a fourth store in Kentucky. In a release, the supermarket chain said it has purchased property at the northwest corner of Flat Rock and Shelbyville Roads in east Louisville. It will be Publix's third planned store in Louisville. A store is also planned for Lexington.
wvxu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? It's not impossible, meteorologist says
Wednesday's rain is helping drought conditions in the area. Meteorologist Stephen Hrebenach with the National Weather Service says most places got a quarter to a half inch of rain overnight, with another inch possibly falling into Thursday. "We'll have to see whether that’s enough to maybe improve conditions maybe one...
kentuckytoday.com
Weekly COVID numbers show good and bad signs
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – It was another mixed bag of results in the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday, as deaths, the positivity rate and overall hospitalizations rose, while new cases and ICU usage saw decreases. State public health officials say there were...
Southern Indiana Prepares for Dangerously Cold Temperatures the Week of Christmas
This is probably a good time to finish putting up those outdoor decorations because our warm December is about to change. I can tell you that there is definitely a lot of rain moving into our area later tonight. I'm one of those weird people that can feel the weather change. According to the National Weather Service, we might even hear some thunder.
thelevisalazer.com
There is no place like home for the holidays – Unless you don’t have one!
Dr. Tom Carew, State Director, USDA Rural Development. In the thick of the holiday season, there are many decisions to be made. When do we decorate? What’s our holiday dinner plan? What gifts to buy our loved ones?. All those decisions are predicated upon a major assumption – that...
Kentucky woman wins $175K lottery prize after 1st gift ‘stolen’ in white elephant swap
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This was one time when having your gift “stolen” paid off in the long run. A Kentucky woman won a $175,000 lottery scratch-off during a white elephant exchange at her workplace’s holiday party. Lori Janes, the office manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon...
CDC lists Kentucky as ‘very-high’ for flu-like illnesses
Newly confirmed cases of influenza are outpacing new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, and the state is among the national leaders in new flu cases. Meanwhile, though, deaths from COVID-19 are going up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Kentucky, 10 other states and the District of...
whvoradio.com
Could Upcoming Cold Weather Produce a White Christmas?
The threat of severe weather for western Kentucky this week has trended down significantly but cold weather next week and the chances of a white Christmas seem to be trending upward. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell said some storms will likely bring an inch or two of rain this week...
Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network
INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Warn Public Of New Social Media Scam Making The Rounds
The Kentucky State Police has been aware of scams on our social media accounts. We are reminding the public that we will never ask for financial information. If you encounter a scam on social media, please report the comment or account immediately to the platform. If you are concerned about a message or comment from an account alleging to be KSP, please contact our official account through messenger or email us at KSPSocialMedia@ky.gov.
Here's why colon cancer screenings are important
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ohio Valley has a higher rate of colon cancer per capita than anywhere else in the U.S., according to UofL Health. UofL said the importance of colon cancer screenings, and catching the disease early, cannot be understated. The CDC states that colon cancer is the...
Comments / 0