Kentucky State

Related
wvih.com

County Fair Boards Receive Improvement Grants

Five Kentucky county fair boards were awarded almost $500,000 from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for new construction projects, according to Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. Commissioner Quarles said county fairs are at the heart of our agriculture communities and these grants allow county fair boards to enhance the environment...
wvih.com

UofL Becoming Home Of Statewide Manufacturing Resource Center

The University of Louisville is getting $13 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce to launch a new statewide manufacturing resource center. The Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership will sit in the UofL Office of Research and Innovation. It is part of a national network, and UofL was chosen for Kentucky’s location after a competitive selection process.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

As flu cases rise, KDE provides update on widespread illness in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education updated school districts around the state on Tuesday on the widespread illnesses in the classroom so far this year. Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released its new flu numbers: a total of 1,575 flu cases so far, up 276...
LEXINGTON, KY
wgclradio.com

WGCL NEWS — Indiana Experiencing High Level of Flu Activity

Indiana is one of 10 states reporting a high level of flu activity this month. Health officials says this is going to be a bad flu season but it’s not too late to get vaccinated. The CDC recommends a high-dose vaccine for anyone age 65 and older. The vaccines have four times the potency of a standard flu vaccine.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Avian flu kills 38k birds, state says the virus is not going away

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The avian flu has claimed almost 40,000 birds this week. Daviess County and Martin County flocks are believed to be the ones infected. “There is something different this year happening with this virus and it is not going away,” Denise Derrer Spear of the Indiana State Board of Animal Health said.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

New utility tax coming for some Kentuckians

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some Kentuckians will be paying more for their utilities starting Jan. 1. A new law taking effect at the start of the new year includes a 6% sales tax on all utilities. The changes will now require sales tax to be charged for residential utility services...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

Dreaming of a white Christmas? It's not impossible, meteorologist says

Wednesday's rain is helping drought conditions in the area. Meteorologist Stephen Hrebenach with the National Weather Service says most places got a quarter to a half inch of rain overnight, with another inch possibly falling into Thursday. "We'll have to see whether that’s enough to maybe improve conditions maybe one...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Weekly COVID numbers show good and bad signs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – It was another mixed bag of results in the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday, as deaths, the positivity rate and overall hospitalizations rose, while new cases and ICU usage saw decreases. State public health officials say there were...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Could Upcoming Cold Weather Produce a White Christmas?

The threat of severe weather for western Kentucky this week has trended down significantly but cold weather next week and the chances of a white Christmas seem to be trending upward. Weather Edge forecaster David Powell said some storms will likely bring an inch or two of rain this week...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTHR

Mandatory mask policy returns to Community Health Network

INDIANAPOLIS — Effective Monday, Dec. 12, Community Health Network is reinstating its mandatory mask policy. The mandate is for all caregivers, patients and visitors at all sites of care throughout central Indiana. "We are seeing more COVID patients, flu patients and RSV in our hospitals. They are filling up...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Warn Public Of New Social Media Scam Making The Rounds

The Kentucky State Police has been aware of scams on our social media accounts. We are reminding the public that we will never ask for financial information. If you encounter a scam on social media, please report the comment or account immediately to the platform. If you are concerned about a message or comment from an account alleging to be KSP, please contact our official account through messenger or email us at KSPSocialMedia@ky.gov.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Here's why colon cancer screenings are important

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ohio Valley has a higher rate of colon cancer per capita than anywhere else in the U.S., according to UofL Health. UofL said the importance of colon cancer screenings, and catching the disease early, cannot be understated. The CDC states that colon cancer is the...
KENTUCKY STATE

