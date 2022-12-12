ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Police Investigate Shooting At Jefferson Mall

A teenage male is in critical condition after a shooting at Jefferson Mall on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. The report of the shooting came around 4:45 p.m. at the mall located on Outer Loop in Okolona. Louisville Metro Police said the scene was secure as of 5:25 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Driver Dies In Larue County Collision

Kentucky State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision near the intersection of Greensburg Road and Malcomb Drive in Larue County just before 5 p.m. Monday. Through the course of the reconstruction investigation it was revealed a 1995 Ford Escort, operated by 41 year-old Charles Perkins of Buffalo, had been traveling north on Greensburg Road and passing multiple cars in a non-passing zone. A 2022 Hyundai Tucson, being operated by 31 year-old Brittany Shelton of Magnolia, was traveling southbound on Greensburg Road leading up to the head-on collision.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Home Incarcerated Man Faces New Charges

A man arrested in connection with a homicide case earlier this month was placed at the scene by technology. Shawntta Young, 25, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police December 12. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

Meade County Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect. According to the Meade County Sheriff’s Department, a white male entered the Shreeji Mart at 369 Hog Wallow Lane, near the intersection of US 60 and Kentucky 313, at around 9:45 pm Tuesday (12/13) with a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Catholic Charities Buys Property For New Headquarters

The Archdiocese of Louisville announced Wednesday that Catholic Charities of Louisville purchased a property from Stock Yards Bank on East Broadway to house its new headquarters. The property was purchased for $5.1 million and includes a 75-space surface parking lot at the corner of Gray and Jackson streets. The group...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

James Harlan “Jim” Holbrook

James Harlan “Jim” Holbrook, age 58 of Rhodelia, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 2, 1964 in Hardinsburg to the late Neal Homer and Bonnie Conder Holbrook. He is survived by…. Two sisters: Sue Holbrook and Dora Jane Ammons. Funeral services...
RHODELIA, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy