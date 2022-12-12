Read full article on original website
Fashion retailer H&M’s Sept-Nov sales beat forecast
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a 10% increase year-on-year in September-November net sales, slightly exceeding market expectations of a 9.5% rise. Net sales for September-November, H&M’s fiscal fourth quarter, stood at 62.5 billion Swedish crowns ($6.13 billion), up from 56.8 billion...
Meta halts construction of two data centres in Denmark
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc has halted construction of two data centres in Odense, Denmark, and will instead focus on a new type of data centre used for artificial intelligence (AI), a spokesperson said on Thursday. Facebook-owner Meta already has two large data centres in Odense, but only...
Ericsson to reach lower end of margin goal range by 2024
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson said on Thursday it was committed to reaching the lower end of its long-term target of a profit (EBITA) margin of 15-18% by 2024 as it outlined strategy to investors. The company, one of the world’s biggest suppliers of 5G wireless...
Lloyds hires ING tech boss as operations head
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s biggest domestic bank Lloyds has hired ING’s technology chief to run its operations, Lloyds said on Thursday. Ron van Kemenade will join Lloyds as group chief operating officer in June next year, the British bank said. Van Kemenade will be charged with helping...
Australia’s ANZ shareholders vote to amend corporate holding structure
(Reuters) – Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Thursday its shareholders voted to establish a new holding company to separate its banking and non-banking businesses into two different groups. The lender said 99.17% of votes were cast in favor of creating ANZ Group Holdings Limited, the non-operating...
British American Tobacco closes Swiss plant, lays off 226
ZURICH (Reuters) – British American Tobacco (BAT) is to close a cigarette manufacturing plant in Switzerland next year, laying off 226 workers, the Tages-Anzeiger paper and other Swiss media reported on Thursday. “BAT Switzerland confirms that a final decision has been made to transfer cigarette production from Boncourt to...
Stripe, Shopify commit $11 million to carbon removal projects
LONDON (Reuters) – Online payments firm Stripe and e-commerce group Shopify have committed to spend $11 million supporting projects to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and oceans in the latest round of the Frontier fund set up to develop the technology. Even with pledges of huge reductions in...
U.S. Commerce removes Wuxi Biologics from unverified list
(Reuters) – The Biden administration said Thursday it had removed Wuxi Biologics, a company that makes ingredients for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, and about two dozen other Chinese entities from a so-called unverified list that forces U.S. suppliers to perform greater due diligence before shipping to them. The Commerce...
U.S. PCAOB says is able to inspect firms in China for first time
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board on Thursday said it has determined that it has full access to inspect and investigate firms in China for the first time in history. The U.S. accounting watchdog said it exercised sole discretion to select firms for audit...
UK retailer Currys warns on profit as Nordic chill sweeps in
(Reuters) -British electricals retailer Currys cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after heavy discounting by rivals in the Nordics region drove it to a first-half loss, sending its shares as much as 10% lower. The company, which makes most of its money in the second half of the year,...
HSBC’s disgruntled shareholders launch new campaign for spinoff
HONG KONG (Reuters) – A small group of HSBC’s Hong Kong-based retail investors are seeking support to put a resolution to the bank’s 2023 annual meeting calling on it to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and set a plan to spin off assets. HSBC “underperforms its peers, violates...
Brazil central bank ups 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.9%
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank improved its economic growth outlook for 2023 to 2.9% from 2.7% seen in September, according to its quarterly inflation report on Thursday. The central bank maintained its projection that Latin America’s largest economy will expand by 1.0% next year. (Reporting by...
Taiwan central bank eases up on tightening with growth seen slowing
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s central bank raised its policy rate on Thursday for the fourth time this year but eased up on tightening, leaving banks’ reserve requirements unchanged, as it again cut its growth forecasts for this year and next on fears of a global slowdown. The...
France reduced gas consumption by adjusted 10.5% y/y, grid operator says
PARIS (Reuters) – France from August until December reduced its overall gas consumption by 10.5% when adjusted for climate effects and compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2018, the country’s grid operator GRTgaz said on Wednesday. “The fall in gas consumption by industrial companies connected to the transport network...
Ford, China’s CATL considering building U.S. battery plant -Bloomberg
(Reuters) – Ford Motor Co and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) are considering building a battery plant in Michigan or Virginia to reap tax benefits without treading on Sino-U.S. political sensitivities, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The multibillion-dollar facility will make lithium iron phosphate batteries for Ford’s...
Sri Lanka’s economy shrinks 11.8% in Q3
COLOMBO (Reuters) – Sri Lanka’s economy shrank 11.8% in the July-September quarter from a year ago, official data showed on Thursday, as the country struggled with deep political unrest sparked by the most severe financial crisis in more than seven decades. (Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Krishna...
Indonesia books bigger-than-expected Nov trade surplus of $5.2 billion
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia posted a larger-than-expected trade surplus last month, as imports unexpectedly contracted on a yearly basis while exports slowed, official data showed on Thursday. November imports were down 1.89% on a yearly basis to $18.96 billion, compared with a prediction of a 7% increase in a...
South Korea authorities to continue efforts to stabilise markets -finance minister
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s finance minister said on Thursday that local financial markets have comparably stabilised recently, while reaffirming that authorities will continue to take measures for the markets to further stabilise. Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said authorities will continue to proactively support companies’ smooth bond issuance...
Asian FX bulls return as easing China COVID curbs improves outlook – Reuters poll
(Reuters) – Investors were most bullish on the Singapore dollar and the Thai baht since the Russia-Ukraine conflict broke out in February, as China easing its strict COVID curbs and hopes of major central banks tempering the monetary policy lifted sentiment, a Reuters poll showed. Long positions on most...
German economy to grow slightly in 2023 – IfW forecast
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s IfW became the latest economic institute to revise up its growth forecast for 2023 on Thursday as Europe’s largest economy hopes to avoid the worst of the energy crisis with the help of easing energy market prices and state aid. The Kiel-based institute...
