EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There is no secret to the New York Giants’ success this season. When the Giants can run the ball effectively, the result has been positive. When the Giants can run the ball effectively, the result has been positive. The team has topped 100 yards rushing nine times and is 6-2-1 in those games. When Saquon Barkley rushes for 100 yards individually, New York is 4-0. The Giants have gone 1-4-1 in their past six games and were held under 100 yards in three of them — all losses. They topped 100 in their tie with Washington.

