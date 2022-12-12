Read full article on original website
Tom Brady, Joe Burrow meet for first time as Bucs host Bengals
Joe Burrow aims to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to their sixth straight victory on Sunday when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game itself between the Bengals (9-4) and Buccaneers (6-7) -- and not the first overall meeting between the high-profile quarterbacks -- was the focus for Burrow on Wednesday. "It is what it is," Burrow said. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom,...
Eagles belt holiday hits on ‘Philly Special Christmas’ album
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson have released a Christmas album. The players on the team with the best record in the NFL have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of “A Philly Special Christmas.” Proceeds from this record will benefit Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and other charities in Philadelphia. The Eagles teamed with War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall and other musicians to record the seven-song LP. “White Christmas” and “Blue Christmas” are among the tracks recorded by the Eagles.
From ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ to beating the NFL’s GOAT: Meet new San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
One has played 331 regular season games and is widely regarded as the NFL’s greatest ever player. The other is making his first start in the league, having been the last player selected in the 2022 draft, earning himself the moniker, “Mr. Irrelevant.”. But, as they shake hands...
With Williams, Allen on field, Chargers can be dangerous
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers had wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back on the field together in their 23-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. If the pair remains healthy, that would be a huge help to the Chargers as they push to reach the playoffs. Williams and Allen finished a game healthy together for the second time this season, combining for 18 receptions, 208 yards and a touchdown. Williams had been limited by a high ankle sprain for most of the season. Allen had a nagging hamstring injury. Having both of them on the field presents a schematic challenge for opposing defenses.
Giants have simple formula: Run effectively and they can win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There is no secret to the New York Giants’ success this season. When the Giants can run the ball effectively, the result has been positive. When the Giants can run the ball effectively, the result has been positive. The team has topped 100 yards rushing nine times and is 6-2-1 in those games. When Saquon Barkley rushes for 100 yards individually, New York is 4-0. The Giants have gone 1-4-1 in their past six games and were held under 100 yards in three of them — all losses. They topped 100 in their tie with Washington.
Linebackers Edmunds, Milano add size, speed to Bills defense
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tremaine Edmunds has the size and Matt Milano brings the speed to the Buffalo Bills defense. Together, they form a starting linebacker tandem which has anchored one of the NFL’s top defenses over the past five seasons. Both use their distinct skillsets to complement the other in capably defending against the run and pass. And they’ve developed an intuitive bond, in which it takes one glance to know what the other will be doing on the field. The AFC-leading Bills prepare to host Miami in a division showdown on Saturday.
Russell Wilson OK for individual drills but misses practice
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson stretched and tossed some passes on the field before team drills at practice Wednesday. Wilson is in the concussion protocol after getting knocked out of Denver’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. If Wilson can’t play Sunday it will be his backup Brett Rypien going against the Cardinals and their backup quarterback, Colt McCoy. Arizona lost starting QB Kyler Murray to an ACL injury Monday night in their loss to the Patriots.
49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said a final decision on Purdy’s status wouldn’t be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks. Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse by playing. Purdy said he’s dealing with some pain.
Falcons’ Ridder has 4-game audition at QB with Mariota on IR
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will have more on the line than retaining hope in the weak NFC South race as rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder makes his debut as the starter this weekend at New Orleans. Sunday’s game is the start of a four-week audition for Ridder that could help determine the Falcons’ long-term plan at quarterback. Ridder was named the starter by coach Arthur Smith on Monday. The Falcons lost their only experienced quarterback when Marcus Mariota was placed on injured reserve. Mariota will have knee surgery. Ridder will be playing to secure the inside track on the starting job in 2023.
McDaniels learned importance of details under Belichick
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was an assistant under New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick for 18 years. McDaniels was New England’s offensive coordinator for 13 years. He’s now in his first season as the Raiders’ coach. The Raiders and Patriots play each other Sunday in Las Vegas. McDaniels said he has a greater appreciation for Belichick’s attention to detail than the first time he left New England. McDaniels coached the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He returned to the Patriots in 2012.
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90. It was Mitchell’s first time to see Luka Doncic and Dallas since his final game with Utah last April. The Jazz lost 98-96 at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference. Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders. Doncic scored 30 points. The Cavs took control with a 17-0 run in the first half.
