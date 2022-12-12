Read full article on original website
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
EPHS boys varsity basketball head coach suspended over remarks to team
David Flom, Eden Prairie High School’s head boys varsity basketball coach, was reportedly suspended by Eden Prairie Schools last week due to inappropriate remarks made to his team during a classroom session. According to a Monday report in the Star Tribune, Flom used racist language in a discussion of social media with his team during [...]
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Tower Rising Next to Minnesota Twins Field
MINNEAPOLIS – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has signed a key tenant in its new North Loop Green, a mixed-use development adjacent to Target Field stadium, home of the Minnesota Twins. Located in downtown Minneapolis, the transit-oriented development, served by a transit rail line, is under construction...
Demolition begins of Continental Motors ruins in Detroit
Demolition has begun on remnants of an industrial ruin on Detroit's east side, which may be the future site of a self-storage facility. Crews and equipment from Adamo Demolition Co. this week have been tearing down portions of the 110-year-old Continental Motors Co. plant at 1610 Algonquin St. ...
Minnesota Daily
UMN’s Honors Program under reconstruction
The University of Minnesota’s Honors Program (UHP) is moving away from a heavy advising approach to incorporating more faculty involvement, which has resulted in the loss of honors advisors and an increase in some students’ concerns. Matt Bribitzer-Stull, director of UHP, referred to the lack of faculty involvement...
iheart.com
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Minnesota
If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.
Wabeek Club offers luxury golf simulator packages to nonmembers
Oakland County’s posh Wabeek country club in Bloomfield Township is offering luxury packages for the avid golfer or wannabe golfer that simulates play on the world’s most challenging courses. The private country club is selling packages that feature custom-built TrackMan indoor golf simulators that allow players to tee off at courses like Pebble...
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota location
A major discount retail store chain is closing another location in Minnesota next month. Read on to learn more. According to a recent report by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, the popular discount retail store chain Marshalls, will be closing one of its store locations in Minneapolis on January 14, 2023.
Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development
Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
rejournals.com
Accesso signed 307,000 square feet of leases at Minneapolis’ IDS Center in 2022
Accesso, an investment manager and operator of multi-tenant office and multifamily assets, signed more than 307,000 square feet of leases in 2022 at the IDS Center in Minneapolis. This total includes about 28,000 square feet of renewals in November alone and one new lease with Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP...
Minnesota Daily
BS vs. BA: Which should you choose when both are offered?
As the University of Minnesota offers 150 undergraduate majors, it can be difficult to make a decision about which program is the best fit. When certain majors offer multiple degree programs, that decision can be even more difficult. With common programs like the bachelor of arts (BA) and bachelor of...
