Ain't nothing pretty about a team so gritty, but the Detroit Lions are proving this new version of themselves can win and also be exciting to watch. After beginning the season 1-6, Detroit has won five of their past six games, revitalizing the Lions' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 15. First-round wide receiver Jameson Williams also scored his first NFL touchdown last weekend, making this offense even more dangerous.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO