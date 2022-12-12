ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

gophersports.com

Gophers Ranked No. 4 in B1G Preseason Coaches’ Poll

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics program will begin their 2023 campaign ranked No. 4 in the Big Ten Preseason Coaches' Poll, announced Wednesday. Prior to the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Gophers were ranked No. 2 in the poll. For the first time in their careers,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

Pinstripe Bowl preview: Gophers football takes on Syracuse

The (8-4, 5-4) Minnesota Gophers will travel to New York City on Dec. 29 to play the (7-5, 4-4) Syracuse Orange from the ACC Conference. The game will be televised on ESPN at 1 p.m. CST. Here is how both teams stack up against each other. Offense. Both teams own...
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA CITY, IA
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan pursuing multiple transfer portal TEs

The Michigan Wolverines are still looking to fill out their 2023 class but are expanding into the transfer portal more than year’s past. They’ve extended multiple offers to tight ends in the portal as they look to replace Erick All and Louis Hansen, and likely Luke Schoonmaker after the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FlurrySports

Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL Playoffs

Ain't nothing pretty about a team so gritty, but the Detroit Lions are proving this new version of themselves can win and also be exciting to watch. After beginning the season 1-6, Detroit has won five of their past six games, revitalizing the Lions' chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 15. First-round wide receiver Jameson Williams also scored his first NFL touchdown last weekend, making this offense even more dangerous.
DETROIT, MI
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Tower Rising Next to Minnesota Twins Field

MINNEAPOLIS – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has signed a key tenant in its new North Loop Green, a mixed-use development adjacent to Target Field stadium, home of the Minnesota Twins. Located in downtown Minneapolis, the transit-oriented development, served by a transit rail line, is under construction...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

UMN’s Honors Program under reconstruction

The University of Minnesota’s Honors Program (UHP) is moving away from a heavy advising approach to incorporating more faculty involvement, which has resulted in the loss of honors advisors and an increase in some students’ concerns. Matt Bribitzer-Stull, director of UHP, referred to the lack of faculty involvement...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Axios Detroit

Dan Gilbert bullish on more east riverfront development

Dan Gilbert's riverfront real estate puzzle is coming together.Why it matters: The riverfront is simultaneously among the city's most breathtaking and most underutilized assets.Gilbert has the resources — and now, a growing set of properties — to help maximize its potential and add to his legacy of redeveloping key parts of the city.Signs point toward a future comprehensive redevelopment including housing, public spaces and more.Driving the news: His development company, Bedrock, made a key announcement earlier this month that helps fill in the riverfront picture — the acquisition of the historic Roberts Riverwalk Hotel on the city's east riverfront.Its footprint...
DETROIT, MI
Minnesota Daily

BS vs. BA: Which should you choose when both are offered?

As the University of Minnesota offers 150 undergraduate majors, it can be difficult to make a decision about which program is the best fit. When certain majors offer multiple degree programs, that decision can be even more difficult. With common programs like the bachelor of arts (BA) and bachelor of...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN

